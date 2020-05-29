Friday, May 29, 2020
Home News Reports Uttar Pradesh govt to develop 800 km of Herbal Belt, to cultivate Medicinal,...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh govt to develop 800 km of Herbal Belt, to cultivate Medicinal, Herbal trees along highways

The state government will plant trees like Peepal, Neem, Sahjan along with other herb varieties like Brahmi, Ashwagandha and Jatrofa to promote herbal and medicinal plant cultivation.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
UP govt to develop Herbal plants along highways/ Image Source: Wikimedia
6

In a significant decision to boost herbal and medicinal plants cultivation in the country, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to develop 800-km network roads in the state as a ‘Herbal belt’ by planting medicinal and herbal trees along both sides of the road.

According to the reports, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is also the PWD minister in the state, said the state government will plant trees like Peepal, Neem, Sahjan along with other herb varieties like Brahmi, Ashwagandha and Jatrofa to promote herbal and medicinal plant cultivation.

The Deputy Chief Minister added that planting of samplings will provide raw material for the medicines and will also help in curbing the erosion of land. He also stressed that this scheme will help both the development and beautification of the area and bring medicinal benefits along with promoting biodiversity.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The mission to develop medicinal and herbal plant cultivation from Uttar Pradesh comes at the backdrop of the Modi government announcement to develop and promote herbal cultivation.

The plants will be cultivated along 800-kilometre roads of national and state highways passing through the state and a herbal garden will be also developed along with them, which will keep the air free from pollution, bacteria and avoid diseases. The PWD Department will also make arrangement for rainwater recharging system on these herbal roads, the minister added.

Promotion for Herbal cultivation by Modi government

In the recent address to the nation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the third tranche of Modi government’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan” package, she had said that the Modi government will commit to spending Rs 4,000 crore to promote Herbal cultivation in the country.

The Modi government’s mission aims to cover 10 lakh hectare under herbal cultivation in the next two years.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Finance Minister had announced an economic package worth Rs 20 lakh crores to restart the economy following the coronavirus lockdown.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that support package to promote herbal cultivation will generate income of Rs 5,000 crore for local farmers engaged in this cultivation.

She had said the ‘National Medicinal Plant Board’ will undertake 800 hectares of areas in the corridors of river Ganga for growing of herbal and medical plants.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh govt to develop 800 km of Herbal Belt, to cultivate Medicinal, Herbal trees along highways

OpIndia Staff -
The mission to develop medicinal and herbal plant cultivation from Uttar Pradesh comes at the backdrop of the Modi government announcement to develop and promote herbal cultivation.
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir police identify the owner of the explosive-laden car intercepted on Thursday, found to be a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist

OpIndia Staff -
Investigations have found the car belongs to Hidayatullah Malik, an active Hizbul Mujahideen militant, a resident of Sharatpora Shopian
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Dr Ibrahim tests positive for coronavirus, continues to treat patients at his clinic in Jhalwar

OpIndia Staff -
The doctor named Ibrahim had hidden details of him having coronavirus and treated patients at his clinic for two days
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: A month after the brutal lynching of Hindu Sadhus, temple looted and priests attacked in Palghar

OpIndia Staff -
The police officials also said that three assailants attacked the temple's head priest Sankaranand Saraswati and his assistant. The attackers then ran away with valuables worth Rs 6,800.
Read more
News Reports

Nagpada police station Senior PI Shalini Sharma transferred as Uddhav Thackeray bows to pressure from Abu Azmi

OpIndia Staff -
"Yeh aurat kehti hain aapne police par ilzaam lagaya hain mein aapse baat nahi karegi, uske baap ke baap ke baap ko bhi baat karni padegi”, Abu Azmi was seen shouting to hundreds of his supporters outside Nagpada station.
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd Case: Here is how a case of police brutality against a black man stirred riots in Minneapolis, protests in New York

OpIndia Staff -
On May 25, a 46-year-old 'black' man, George Floyd was reportedly murdered by a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, who knelt on the former's neck for 7 long minutes until his body became unresponsive.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

ISKCON files complaint against comedian Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for a video where ISKCON devotees were called ‘harami porn-waley’

OpIndia Staff -
Surleen Kaur had said in the video published by Shemaroo ‘no doubt we are from ISKCON, but from inside we are all harami porn lovers’.
Read more
Social Media

Zaira Wasim, who had left acting for Islam, now quotes the Quran to insinuate that locust infestation in Rajasthan is ‘Allah’s wrath’

OpIndia Staff -
Several areas in Eastern Africa, Pakistan, and India have seen attacks by massive swarms of locusts recently. However, it is not understood why the former actress is insinuating these locust attacks as some sort of Islamic curse upon a specific group of people whom she refers to as 'arrogant'.
Read more
News Reports

‘Pakistan is ours and we are Pakistanis’: FIR registered against two AMU students Rasool and Arfat for their anti-India posts on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Aligarh police have registered a case under sections 153-A, 153-B, Information Technology Amendment Act 2008 and 66-D against the two AMU students.
Read more
News Reports

Google deletes nearly 7 million negative reviews from Play Store in a week to improve the rating of TikTok

OpIndia Staff -
Last week, TikTok had 27 million reviews and its rating was 1.3, but now it has 20 million reviews and rating gone up to 4.4
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Journalist Rana Ayyub lies, shares a video on Instagram to claim a passenger on-board Shramik train had died of hunger

OpIndia Staff -
The Railways sources have clarified that the woman was suffering from a prolonged illness
Read more

Connect with us

228,489FansLike
354,053FollowersFollow
243,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com