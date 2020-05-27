Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Uttar Pradesh govt to provide employment opportunities to 2.16 lakh migrants and unemployed youths

Efforts are underway to introduce various schemes for rural development to create self-employment opportunities in the state through Khadi and Village Industries Board and to connect the unemployed with self-employed

OpIndia Staff

Yogi Adityanath(Source: Jansatta)
The state government in UP is introducing several schemes to provide employment opportunities to the migrant workers and unemployed in Uttar Pradesh. Efforts are underway to introduce various schemes for rural development to create self-employment opportunities in the state through Khadi and Village Industries Board and to connect the unemployed with self-employed. This move is expected to open employment opportunities to a large number of people, including migrant workers.

Reportedly, the Khadi board has outlined 12 plans and programs in this order. Principal Secretary of Khadi and village industries Dr. Navneet Sehgal said that under the prescribed timetable, a target has been set to provide employment opportunities to 1,45,528 people under various schemes in the next one to seven months. He stated that these arrangements have been made to make the Maati art program more effective.

He informed that there will be 2700 matriculated common facility centers in 9 districts of the state. Their operations will provide employment opportunities to 10,500 people. Sehgal said that with the establishment of 2,572 units under the Prime Minister employment generation program 20576 people will be provided employment.

Target to set up 800 units

As per reports, there is a target to set up 800 units under the Chief Minister Gramodyog Rozgar Yojana in which 16000 people will get employment opportunities. Similarly, 1000 people will be trained under the Solar Charkha distribution and training program.

Under the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marketing assistance program fifty thousand and under toolkit scheme 1200 self-employed people will get a toolkit. 300 beneficiaries have been provisioned under the Honey mission.

300 additional people will be given employment opportunities by increasing the capacity of blanket factories operating in the state. Sehgal said that all the formalities to start the operation of the hand paper center in Jalaun’s Kalpi have been completed since June. This center will also provide employment opportunities to a large number of people.

He stated that Khadi production centers are being strengthened to provide employment opportunities to 3,075 youth/women in the state. In addition 42,497 people will be linked with self-employment by providing training in various other fields.

