In a horrific incident, one vegetable vendor was beaten to death in Assam by 5 people are a minor incident. The gruesome murder happened in Manahkuchi near Hajo in Assam, where Sanatan Das was fatally assaulted by one Faizul Ali and his friends.

According to a report by Time8, Sanatan Das from Teteliya villages used to work as labourer in a factory, but as the factory had shut down due to the lockdown, he had taken to selling vegetables on his bicycle to combat the financial difficulties.

While roaming on the streets of Hajo selling vegetables, Sanatan’s bicycle accidentally hit a car where two persons Faizul Ali and Lajlil Ali was travelling. This angered Faizul and Lajlil, and they started beating Das. They also argued with him over selling vegetables in the area. They were so infuriated by the minor dent on their car that they called more people to join the beating. Accordingly, three more persons, Shabir Ali, Yusub Ali and Firzahan Ali arrived at the spot and joined the assault on the man.

হাজোত লোমহৰ্ষক হত্যাকাণ্ড হাজোত লোমহৰ্ষক হত্যাকাণ্ড, পাচলি বিক্ৰী কৰাক লৈ সংঘটিত হৈছে এই হত্যাকাণ্ড, তেতেলিয়া গাঁৱৰ সনাতন ডেকা নামৰ লোকজনক নৃশংসভাবে হত্যা কৰিলে ফইজুল হকে Posted by TIME8 on Saturday, May 23, 2020

After gravely injuring Sanatan Das, the culprits left the spot. Soon people in the area admitted him in the local hospital. But he succumbed to his injuries within an hour of being admitted.

Reportedly, Faizul Ali is the brother of an AGP leader. Hajo police have registered a case in the matter and started a probe. Police have also launched a search for the culprits.