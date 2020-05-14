Fugitive Economic Offender and businessman Vijay Mallya has requested the Central government to close the court cases against him, saying that he is ready to pay back all the money he owes to Indian banks.

Taking to Twitter, Vijay Mallya congratulated the Central government for the coronavirus relief package. And mentioned that the government can print as much currency as they want but they should also consider a ‘small contributor’ like him who is offering a 100% payback of the state-owned bank loans.

Congratulations to the Government for a Covid 19 relief package. They can print as much currency as they want BUT should a small contributor like me who offers 100% payback of State owned Bank loans be constantly ignored ? Please take my money unconditionally and close. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) May 14, 2020

Appeal against extradition to India

As per reports, Vijay Mallya had also filed an appeal in the United Kingdom Supreme court after he lost the appeal in London High court against his extradition orders to India by the Central government.

As per latest reports, Mallya has lost the application to appeal against his extradition to India in the U.K Supreme Court.

Earlier, the liquor Barron has also tweeted multiple times mentioning that he’s ready to pay back the loans but neither the Banks are willing to take the money nor the Enforcement Directorate is ready to release his attached assets.

Last year, Mallya had claimed that the Indian authorities had already attached his properties worth more than what he owed to the banks.

With the application to appeal in the UK Supreme Court being rejected, it is reported that Mallya’s extradition to India is only a matter of time. The final decision regarding the extradition of Mallya is to be taken by the British Home Secretary.