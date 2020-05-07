Thursday, May 7, 2020
Andhra Pradesh: Three including one child die after gas leak at chemical plant in Visakhapatnam

The leakage reportedly happened at around 3 AM near the Naiduthota area which is close to Gopalapatnam.

OpIndia Staff

Gas leak at LG Polymers factory in Visakhapatnam claims 3 lives in Andhra Pradesh (image courtesy: Indiatvnews.com)
At least three people, including one child, have died and several fell ill after a gas leak in a chemical factory in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. A chemical gas leakage was reported early morning on Thursday at LG Polymers factory. People in the vicinity were taken to hospital after they complained of burning sensation in eyes and breathing difficulties.

After the report of gas leak poured in, police and ambulance was called on the spot. The leakage reportedly happened at around 3 AM near the Naiduthota area which is close to Gopalapatnam. People started to panic as several people fell ill and many fell unconscious on the road with breathing difficulties. Many also complained of rashes and sore eyes. As per reports, the exact cause of the gas leak is not yet known.

Andhra Pradesh: Three including one child die after gas leak at chemical plant in Visakhapatnam

