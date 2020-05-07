Thursday, May 7, 2020
Home News Reports Vishakapatnam gas leak tragedy: NDRF evacuates 1500 people, 800 admitted in hospitals, says...
News Reports
Updated:

Vishakapatnam gas leak tragedy: NDRF evacuates 1500 people, 800 admitted in hospitals, says Director-General

According to latest reports, eleven people, including a child, have died and over 5,000 have reportedly fallen ill after Styrene gas leaked at a polystyrene plant

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
A NDRF soldier is fitted with gear before he proceeds to gas leak area (Picture courtesy: AP)
6

The Director-General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) SN Pradhan has said that the team of NDRF have evacuated around 1000-1500 people, and more than 800 have been hospitalized after the gas leak incident at a chemical plant in Vishakapatnam. He revealed that the police and the local administration came into action after locals reported throat and skin irritation and some toxic smell following the leak from the polymer plant.

SN Pradhan said, “The incident was reported by locals around 2:30 in the morning, it was because of throat irritation and skin irritation and toxic smell. They informed the local administration. The administration officials and fire tenders reached the location. The NDRF unit of Visakhapatnam was informed at 5 am in the morning; they reached the site in half an hour and started rescue operations.”

He further added, “The focus right now is on the evacuation and treatment of the people, around three-four villages and 500 families have been affected, two villages near the incident have been affected more.”

Vishakapatnam Gas leak Tragedy

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

According to latest reports, eleven people, including a child, have died and over 5,000 have reportedly fallen ill after Styrene gas leaked overnight from a chemical plant of a multinational firm in Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The gas leakage was reported early morning on Thursday at LG Polymers factory in Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. More than 200 have been admitted to the hospitals following the leak of styrene gas from the plant that manufactures polystyrene.

At least three surrounding villages are being evacuated and house-to-house checks are on. Reportedly, more than 5,000 people in five surrounding villages, in a three km radius, have been reported sick.

According to eyewitnesses, people were found unconscious in lanes, ditches, and near houses. Efforts were underway to plug the leak. The incident created panic in a 3 km radius area. The maximum impact of the gas was in a 1-1.5 km radius area, but the smell of the gas was present up to 2-2.5 km.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Soon after the matter came to light, local police rushed to the area and launched an evacuation of the locals. Hundreds of people were admitted to private and government hospitals with the help of police and locals. The NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in the area.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Vishakapatnam gas leak tragedy: NDRF evacuates 1500 people, 800 admitted in hospitals, says Director-General

OpIndia Staff -
the police and the local administration came into action after locals reported throat and skin irritation and some toxic smell following the leak from the polymer plant.
Read more
News Reports

Low wage migrants in Qatar forced to beg for food amid the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Many of the low wage migrant workers in Qatar have been left without a job and they have no means to earn a living.
Read more
News Reports

After Vizag, gas leak reported in Chhattisgarh paper mill, 7 hospitalised

OpIndia Staff -
As the factory was set to open soon after the lockdown, then workers were cleaning a chlorine tank, as per reports.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai: Coronavirus infected dead bodies left lying next to patients under treatment in Sion hospital, Milind Deora slams BMC

OpIndia Staff -
The BMC is held responsible for not issuing clear guidance on the handling of dead bodies.
Read more
Politics

Congress uses 2018 FIR in suicide case, dismissed by court, to target Arnab Goswami: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
When the attack by goons and the relentless haranguing by the state machinery did not help silence Arnab Goswami, Congress raked up an old suicide case, in which an FIR was filed against Arnab Goswami, in an attempt to cower him down.
Read more
News Reports

Don’t spoil good work for political benefits, Railways employees union writes to Sonia Gandhi over Shramik trains

OpIndia Staff -
Central govt has started 'shramik' special trains which are facilitating the return of migrant labourers back to their home states from the various states where they might be stranded due to the Coronavirus lockdown.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jamia Millia Islamia law student Mahoor Parvez calls Handwara martyrs ‘war criminals’, her supporters refer to killing of Pakistani terrorists ‘human rights violation’

OpIndia Staff -
One Adil Saifudheen, a former Jamia student came out in support of Mahoor Parvez and questioned whether it is wrong to demand accountability from the government for 'human rights violation'.
Read more
News Reports

The Locker Room Controversy: After ‘Bois Locker Room’, chats of ‘Girls Locker Room’ leaked

OpIndia Staff -
Following the 'Bois Locker Room' expose, incriminating screenshots of an alleged women-only groups talking trash about men and objectifying them have surfaced on the Internet
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Two youths Haneef and Irshad arrested for poisoning Phalguni river in Belthangady, thousands of fish die

OpIndia Staff -
Phalguni river is not only the source of fresh water for the residents of the village but also used by several animals and birds.
Read more
News Reports

China launches ‘crusade’ against Christianity, begins to remove crosses from churches across the country

OpIndia Staff -
The leadership in China has launched the crusade to eradicate Christianity in various provinces for two years now.
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir Top cop tweets photo of a martyred cop’s daughter, asks “Any award for this photograph?”

OpIndia Staff -
The picture Imtiyaz Hussain tweeted is of Zohra who was 5 years old when her father Assistant sub-inspector Abdul Rashid was killed in 2017.
Read more

Connect with us

223,330FansLike
319,968FollowersFollow
230,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com