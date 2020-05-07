The Director-General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) SN Pradhan has said that the team of NDRF have evacuated around 1000-1500 people, and more than 800 have been hospitalized after the gas leak incident at a chemical plant in Vishakapatnam. He revealed that the police and the local administration came into action after locals reported throat and skin irritation and some toxic smell following the leak from the polymer plant.

SN Pradhan said, “The incident was reported by locals around 2:30 in the morning, it was because of throat irritation and skin irritation and toxic smell. They informed the local administration. The administration officials and fire tenders reached the location. The NDRF unit of Visakhapatnam was informed at 5 am in the morning; they reached the site in half an hour and started rescue operations.”

He further added, “The focus right now is on the evacuation and treatment of the people, around three-four villages and 500 families have been affected, two villages near the incident have been affected more.”

Vishakapatnam Gas leak Tragedy

According to latest reports, eleven people, including a child, have died and over 5,000 have reportedly fallen ill after Styrene gas leaked overnight from a chemical plant of a multinational firm in Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The gas leakage was reported early morning on Thursday at LG Polymers factory in Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. More than 200 have been admitted to the hospitals following the leak of styrene gas from the plant that manufactures polystyrene.

At least three surrounding villages are being evacuated and house-to-house checks are on. Reportedly, more than 5,000 people in five surrounding villages, in a three km radius, have been reported sick.

According to eyewitnesses, people were found unconscious in lanes, ditches, and near houses. Efforts were underway to plug the leak. The incident created panic in a 3 km radius area. The maximum impact of the gas was in a 1-1.5 km radius area, but the smell of the gas was present up to 2-2.5 km.

Soon after the matter came to light, local police rushed to the area and launched an evacuation of the locals. Hundreds of people were admitted to private and government hospitals with the help of police and locals. The NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in the area.