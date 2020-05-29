Friday, May 29, 2020
Updated:

Waqar Younis says some ‘Allah ka banda’ hacked his Twitter account and ‘liked’ porn video, quits social media in disgust

With the trend of celebrities either abusing or indulging in unacceptable behaviour and using the "we got hacked" excuse to escape scrutiny, one certainly wonders if Waqar Younis too is adopting the same method as has been done in the past by veterans like Rajdeep Sardesai.

Waqar Younis
Twitter was abuzz yesterday with a screenshot of Waqar Younis’ Twitter profile. Younis, the Pakistani cricket coach, commentator and former cricketer who captained Pakistan national cricket team, appeared to have ‘liked’ a pornographic video from his Twitter account, a screenshot of which was going viral on the internet. Now, Waqar Younis has released a video claiming that some ‘Allah ka banda’ hacked into his Twitter profile and ‘liked’ the porn video.

In a video posted on the same Twitter handle, Waqar Younis said that when he woke up today morning, he noticed that some ‘Allah ka banda’ had hacked his Twitter account had “liked” a shameful video from his Twitter account.

Pornographic video liked from Waqar Younis’ Twitter handle

He claimed that it was an extremely shameful and painful experience for him and his family.

Continuing his explanation, Waqar Younis said that he had thought that Twitter is a great platform to interact with acquaintances and the people one knows, but unfortunately, it has turned out to be to the contrary. He further claimed that this particular ‘Allah ka banda’ had hacked his Twitter profile earlier too.

Saying that it is evident that this particular ‘Allah ka banda’ won’t stop hacking his Twitter profile and presumably and inexplicably, liking porn videos from it, Waqar Younis said that he has decided to get off social media and never use Twitter again. He said that he is quitting social media including Twitter because his family is more precious to him than social media.

Interestingly, there are some such ‘Allah ka bandas’ on this side of the border too.

In 2016, the Agusta Patrakars leak happened, where it was revealed that AgustaWestland paid 6 million Euros to Christian Michel from January 2010 onward for handling the media. Nobody knew the names of these journalists who had been dubbed “Agusta Patrakars” by media and social media. But Social media was rife with speculation. In many discussions on social media, Rajdeep’s name came up, along with the names of scores of other journalists.

At the time, Rajdeep had abused everyone who had questioned him about the scandal via Direct Messages on Twitter. At the time, some social media users had trolled Rajdeep Sardesai on this issue, and like his MSG moment, it seems something “snapped” and suddenly the trolls began receiving abusive Direct messages from Rajdeep Sardesai’s account. Later, Rajdeep had claimed that his account was hacked and some miscreant who put out those abusive direct messages (DMs). After crying foul, Rajdeep, much like Waqar Younis, had deactivated his Twitter account. It must be mentioned here that at that time, the claims of Rajdeep about his Twitter account being hacked did not really add up since he had access to his account and Tweeting normally for several hours before crying foul.

With the trend of celebrities either abusing or indulging in unacceptable behaviour and using the “we got hacked” excuse to escape scrutiny, one certainly wonders if Waqar Younis too is adopting the same method as has been done in the past by veterans like Rajdeep Sardesai.

