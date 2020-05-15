Saturday, May 16, 2020
Home News Reports West Bengal: BJP MP Arjun Singh alleges Barrackpore Joint Commissioner of Police attempted to...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: BJP MP Arjun Singh alleges Barrackpore Joint Commissioner of Police attempted to assassinate him on the order of Mamata Banerjee

In the letter written to the governor, Arjun Singh has written that Joint Commissioner of Police Ajay Thakur attempted to assassinate him and his family on 14th May on the pretext of cross-firing under the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
BJP MP Arjun Singh accuses Jt Commissioner of trying to assasinate him
BJP MP Arjun Singh (Photo Credits: telegraph India )
409

BJP MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, had written a letter to the West Bengal Governor alleging an assassination attempt by Joint Commissioner Ajay Thakur. The Bengal Police had visited Singh’s residence to issue a notice to him and his nephew in connection to a pending case. Arjun Singh has alleged that two of the associates of Ajay Thakur had pointed guns towards him.

In the letter, Arjun Singh has written that Joint Commissioner of Police Ajay Thakur attempted to assassinate him and his family on 14th May on the pretext of cross-firing under the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

BJP MP Arjun Singh’s letter to West Bengal Governor

He wrote- “At around 7:30 p.m, He arrived with 35 of his associates and began roaming in and around my office in a suspicious manner, when intercepted by my security officer-in-charge, he stated that he had come to serve notice to Sanjeet and Nitu Singh, residents of BL no. 17 Ho no. 3/3 P.O & P.S Jagatdal, under section 160, of the Criminal Procedure, 1973, as witnesses in a criminal case.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

When I demanded the said notices, he was speechless and directed Rajesh Ghosh, Sub-inspector, Detective Department, Barrackpur Police Commissionerate to issue the said notice. I was surprised and shocked that after the instruction, the aforementioned Rajesh Ghosh wrote the notices.”

BJP MP Arjun Singh’s letter to West Bengal Governor

He also noted that while the police came to serve notices to two persons, one of whom is a woman, there was no lady police officer with them even in civil dress and they visited after sunset. The woman Nitu Singh was directed to come at the office of the Detective Department, Barrackpur Police Commissionerate near Tapabon Marriage Hall on May 18, 2020 at 11.30 hrs, Singh wrote.

Arjun Singh said that the police officer came with 35 persons, and 2 of them are are renowned miscreants. He alleged that those two persons had pointed their guns aiming towards him from a distance, but they didn’t fire.

Detailing about the probable assassination attempt by the police officer, Arjun Singh wrote, “As per my reliable sources, Ajay Thakur had planned to start an argument with my security personnel in any pretext and then, assassinate me and family in the cross-fire. To execute their plan, Ajay Thakur along with his 35 associates, 2 persons out of such associates are renowned miscreants, had come in civil dress. It is uncanny for a squad of 35 people to serve an unwritten notice under section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The such two miscreants,by pointing their firm arms, were aiming me from distance, however did not have courage to fire. Some of their associates were trying to criminal trespass by entering into my house from backside in order to kill me and my family. As such miscreants were renowned criminal, local people recognized them.”

BJP MP Arjun Singh’s letter to West Bengal Governor
- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The BJP MP has written that as he has decided to become vocal against the wrongdoing of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who due to her obdurate and insecure nature, she has decided to assassinate him for her political gain. “Under her instruction, the Police had lodged more than 75 false and fabricated cases in order to implicate and defame my public image,” he alleged.

Ajrun Singh has requested the West Bengal governor to instruct the state government to initiate department inquiry against the said Ajay Thakur, Rajesh Ghosh and other police officers, “who were part of a state sponsored conspiracy”.

Arjun Singh has opined that the people in his neighbourhood might have been agitated by the presence of the police. And as such, his Central security forces would then have to resort to unconventional measures in his defence. This could have resulted in an armed altercation between the Bengal Police personnel and his security forces.

Allegations by Arjun Singh

On Thursday, Arjun Singh had posted a video on Twitter wherein he alleged that his vehement opposition to the policies of the Mamata Banerjee government had irked her. He alleged that Banerjee had sent Ajay Thakur and other non-uniformed police officers at his house to assassinate him.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

“He (Ajay Thakur) wanted to kill me and my family. He has committed two murders in Kankinara. Why would he and his officers chose to come to my house in the civilian dress?”, Arjun Singh asked. He further inquired as to why the Joint Commissioner wrote the notice at his house and not at the office. Singh said that Ajay Thakur wanted to provoke him and create a suitable environment for a staged encounter.

“I have never been afraid to die. In the upcoming days, such officers of Mamata Banerjee will be punished under the law”, he warned. Singh also reiterated that the people of West Bengal are tired of the failures of the West Bengal Government.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Defence Minister Rajnath warns about non-traditional threats in the sea, commissions three new coast guard vessels

OpIndia Staff -
Defence minister Rajnath Singh said that all the agencies related to maritime security must work mutual coordination.
Read more
News Reports

FIR No. 59: Delhi Police slams The Wire for ‘dull-witted’ fake news report, says journalist was in a ‘frenzy’ to allege ‘bias and discrimination’

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police has slammed The Wire for a report where the far-left propagandists had accused the Police and the Judiciary of bigotry against the Muslim community.
Read more
News Reports

General Secretary of Congress student wing NSUI makes Hinduphobic remarks on Facebook, deactivates account on being called out

OpIndia Staff -
Shokit Ali Shaheen, General Secretary of NSUI posted derogatory comments about Hindus on his Facebook page
Read more
News Reports

Hooghly violence: 125 people arrested and explosives recovered, prohibitory orders revoked

OpIndia Staff -
Communal clashes ensued in West Bengal's Hooghly district after Muslims in the locality allegedly refused to follow coronavirus lockdown orders
Read more
News Reports

Visakhapatnam espionage case: NIA arrests key conspirator Mohammed Haroon in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
On December 30, 2019, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had taken over the Visakhapatnam espionage case
Read more
News Reports

US President Donald Trump threatens to cut ties with China, says he has lost interest in speaking to Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
US President Donald Trump said he was very disappointed with China's failure to contain the Wuhan Coronavirus.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Trading platform Zerodha crashes as stock market gains in early trade after PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announcement

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha Kite platform's server crashed yet another on Wednesday due to some technical glitch and stock traders could not able to access the platform.
Read more
News Reports

Lawyer who was representing the sadhus in the Palghar lynching case dies in road accident while going to the court: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Digvijay Trivedi, a lawyer representing Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Palghar lynching case, died in a road accident yesterday
Read more
Social Media

“You people are terrible terrorist of India. You all have to be killed,” Marriott International employee’s Hinduphobic tweets go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Calling Hindus as 'racist', Vinny Bailam threatened Hindus of dangerous consequences if Muslims and Christians of the country unite against them.
Read more
Social Media

Poet Munawwar Rana displays Hinduphobia, says there are 100 crore ‘animals’ and 35 crore ‘humans’ in India

OpIndia Staff -
Addressing BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, Munawwar Rana was criticising government of India's measures to combat coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Nirav Modi defended in UK court by former Judge who had joined Congress after meeting Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Retired Bombay High Court judge and Congress leader Abhay Thipsay on Wednesday defended fugitive businessman Nirav Modi in a London court via video conference
Read more

Connect with us

225,988FansLike
332,525FollowersFollow
233,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com