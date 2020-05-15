BJP MP Arjun Singh accuses Jt Commissioner of trying to assasinate him

BJP MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, had written a letter to the West Bengal Governor alleging an assassination attempt by Joint Commissioner Ajay Thakur. The Bengal Police had visited Singh’s residence to issue a notice to him and his nephew in connection to a pending case. Arjun Singh has alleged that two of the associates of Ajay Thakur had pointed guns towards him.

In the letter, Arjun Singh has written that Joint Commissioner of Police Ajay Thakur attempted to assassinate him and his family on 14th May on the pretext of cross-firing under the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

He wrote- “At around 7:30 p.m, He arrived with 35 of his associates and began roaming in and around my office in a suspicious manner, when intercepted by my security officer-in-charge, he stated that he had come to serve notice to Sanjeet and Nitu Singh, residents of BL no. 17 Ho no. 3/3 P.O & P.S Jagatdal, under section 160, of the Criminal Procedure, 1973, as witnesses in a criminal case.

When I demanded the said notices, he was speechless and directed Rajesh Ghosh, Sub-inspector, Detective Department, Barrackpur Police Commissionerate to issue the said notice. I was surprised and shocked that after the instruction, the aforementioned Rajesh Ghosh wrote the notices.”

He also noted that while the police came to serve notices to two persons, one of whom is a woman, there was no lady police officer with them even in civil dress and they visited after sunset. The woman Nitu Singh was directed to come at the office of the Detective Department, Barrackpur Police Commissionerate near Tapabon Marriage Hall on May 18, 2020 at 11.30 hrs, Singh wrote.

Arjun Singh said that the police officer came with 35 persons, and 2 of them are are renowned miscreants. He alleged that those two persons had pointed their guns aiming towards him from a distance, but they didn’t fire.

Detailing about the probable assassination attempt by the police officer, Arjun Singh wrote, “As per my reliable sources, Ajay Thakur had planned to start an argument with my security personnel in any pretext and then, assassinate me and family in the cross-fire. To execute their plan, Ajay Thakur along with his 35 associates, 2 persons out of such associates are renowned miscreants, had come in civil dress. It is uncanny for a squad of 35 people to serve an unwritten notice under section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The such two miscreants,by pointing their firm arms, were aiming me from distance, however did not have courage to fire. Some of their associates were trying to criminal trespass by entering into my house from backside in order to kill me and my family. As such miscreants were renowned criminal, local people recognized them.”

The BJP MP has written that as he has decided to become vocal against the wrongdoing of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who due to her obdurate and insecure nature, she has decided to assassinate him for her political gain. “Under her instruction, the Police had lodged more than 75 false and fabricated cases in order to implicate and defame my public image,” he alleged.

Ajrun Singh has requested the West Bengal governor to instruct the state government to initiate department inquiry against the said Ajay Thakur, Rajesh Ghosh and other police officers, “who were part of a state sponsored conspiracy”.

Arjun Singh has opined that the people in his neighbourhood might have been agitated by the presence of the police. And as such, his Central security forces would then have to resort to unconventional measures in his defence. This could have resulted in an armed altercation between the Bengal Police personnel and his security forces.

West Bengal @BJP4India neta @ArjunSinghWB alleges murder attempt on him. He even accuses Barackpore Jt Commissioner Ajay Thakur for alleged assassination attempt.



Arjun Singh is also under scanner over alleged role in the violent clashes in Telinipara.



Tamal Saha with info. pic.twitter.com/tDCCgnkXJY — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) May 15, 2020

Allegations by Arjun Singh

On Thursday, Arjun Singh had posted a video on Twitter wherein he alleged that his vehement opposition to the policies of the Mamata Banerjee government had irked her. He alleged that Banerjee had sent Ajay Thakur and other non-uniformed police officers at his house to assassinate him.

“He (Ajay Thakur) wanted to kill me and my family. He has committed two murders in Kankinara. Why would he and his officers chose to come to my house in the civilian dress?”, Arjun Singh asked. He further inquired as to why the Joint Commissioner wrote the notice at his house and not at the office. Singh said that Ajay Thakur wanted to provoke him and create a suitable environment for a staged encounter.

“I have never been afraid to die. In the upcoming days, such officers of Mamata Banerjee will be punished under the law”, he warned. Singh also reiterated that the people of West Bengal are tired of the failures of the West Bengal Government.