Friday, May 8, 2020
Bengal: Mandatory to play Mamata Banerjee’s ‘corona song’ along with ‘selected’ Tagore songs on the poet’s birth anniversary, BJP shares ‘order’

Chatterjee had also shared a letter allegedly written by Additional Director General of Police on May 5, 2020, to all the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) in West Bengal, urging them to ensure the implementation of the said order.

Mandatory to play song written by Mamata Banerjee on Tagore Jayanti, alleges BJP
Rabindranath Tagore(left), Mamata Banerjee (right)
On Thursday, Locket Chatterjee, BJP MP from Hooghly in West Bengal alleged that Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee has made it compulsory to sing the “Coronavirus awareness song” written by her in “important” residential areas and housing complexes on the eve of the birth anniversary of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

The songs must also be played between 9:00 am and 11.30 am. Chatterjee had also shared a letter allegedly written by Additional Director General of Police on May 5, 2020, to all the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) in West Bengal, urging them to ensure the implementation of the said order.

Coronavirus in West Bengal

It is important to remember that the order to sing the Corona song written by Mamata Banerjee comes at a time when West Bengal is reeling under the looming threat of Coronavirus pandemic. The Union Home Ministry in a letter to the West Bengal government has revealed that the state has the highest rate of coronavirus fatalities.

In a memo, the Union Home Ministry also pointed out that the state has a “very low rate of testing in proportion to the population and a very high rate of mortality of 13.2 per cent, by far the highest for any state.”

Bengal: Mandatory to play Mamata Banerjee's 'corona song' along with 'selected' Tagore songs on the poet's birth anniversary, BJP shares 'order'

OpIndia Staff -
