Zee News anchor Aman Chopra teaches a Maulana a lesson in secularism

On Monday, in a programme titled ‘Taal Thok Ke‘ on Zee News, anchor Aman Chopra took a Maulana to task over the notion of ‘secularism’. The discussion was based on the recent communal incident in Davanagere in Karnataka wherein Muslim mobs harassed and hounded Muslim women for purchasing clothes from Hindu shops.

Chopra began by asking Maulana Nadeemuddin to condemn the incident perpetrated by the radical Islamists. The Zee News journalist can be heard saying, “The onus of Ganga-Yamuni Tehzeeb (Hindu-Muslim brotherhood) cannot lie on one community. It requires two hands to clap.”

He further stated that Hindus do not refrain from welcoming Muslims through Islamic greetings such as ‘Salam’. “But, do muslims reciprocate by greeting us ‘Ram Ram’? We have seen Iftar and Namaaz in temples, but not Havaan or Langar in Masjids. Why?”, Chopra said.

Addressing the Maulana, he pressed, “Say ‘Ram Ram’ and Jai Shri Ram.” After Nadeemuddin was caught in a state of fix, the journalist repeated the Islamic greetings and reiterated that he was not communal. He said if two communities have to live in harmony and follow Ganga-Yamuni Tehzeeb, then, it needs to be mutual and not a one-way street.”

The viral video

Muslim women harassed by Muslim men

In several videos that went viral, Muslim mobs were seen descending on the streets to abuse Muslim women for purchasing clothes ahead of Eid from Hindu owned shops in Davangere in Karnataka. In one such incident, a mob had harrassed two burqa-clad women coming out BS Channabasappa and Sons, a popular cloth shop owned by Hindus. They then abused and attacked the Muslim women for buying clothes from Hindu shops during the month of Ramzan. One guy was seen snatching an orange coloured package from the burqa-clad women.

A second video of the same incident shows how Muslim mob forcing the Muslim women to return the goods purchased from the Hindu store. Similarly, another Muslim mob, continuing similar act in another part of Davangere city, threatened two women and a child for purchasing at a store in the city.