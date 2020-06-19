In Ghaziabad’s Tulsi Niketan, Sheru Khan alias Shah Rukh stabbed a 19-year old woman multiple times and murdered her in the middle of the road along with two of his friends on Wednesday. The victim was taken to the hospital immediately but she succumbed to the injuries on Thursday morning.

As per reports, the deceased, Naina Kaur (19) was a resident of Tulsi Niketan’s Vivek Vihar colony where she lived with her father Baldev Singh (62) and Neelam Kaur (58). Naina had just completed her intermediate last year and was pursuing a course in Nursing. Her wedding was scheduled for June 22 in Indore. Her elder sister is married.

While speaking to TOI, Baldev Singh said that the family had been to market to buy a sim card at around 8 pm. Baldev, who works as a clerk in a private firm said, “Naina wanted to eat chilli potatoes and stopped at a Chinese food outlet with her mother. I turned back to go as it was very humid.”

He added, “I had only gone 50 meters away when three men arrived on a bike. One of them, with his face covered in a mask, pulled Naina’s hands and thrashed her, after which she fell. When my wife tried to rescue her, he slapped her and she fell unconscious. One of them stopped me from trying to reach my wife and daughter. When Naina saw her mother lying on the road, she got up and slapped the accused several times. Suddenly, he stabbed her with a knife- first on her neck, abdomen, and other parts. He then fled with two others on the bike.”

The father of the deceased said that people present during the incident in the market became a mute spectator, no one came forward to rescue her.

A police officer said that during the fight the mother of the deceased tore the mask of the main accused and identified him as Sheru Khan (22) who is a resident of Delhi’s Sunder Nagri. He added, “He said he was in love with Naina since the time she used to go to school in Sunder Nagri.”

According to the family, he had known Naina for two years. Baldev Singh informed that they both studied computers together in Durgapuri in Delhi. He alleged that Sheru khan often harassed her and wanted to marry her. Around a week ago, he even came to their resident to threaten his daughter.

SHO of Tila Mor informed that two of his friends and those who were involved in a crime with prime accused have been arrested. They have been identified as Asif (22) and Aamir Chaudhary (20). Aamir lives in Sunder Nagri while Asif lives in Sahibabad. The Prime accused is still absconding. On the basis complaint filed by Baldev, an FIR has been registered under IPC Section 302 (punishment for murder).

The dead body has been sent for autopsy and the report is awaited.

As per the report of Dainik Jagran, the spot where the crime was committed is just 200 meters away from the local police station. The accused Sheru Khan has uploaded many videos on Tik Tok based on the villain characters. The police have announced a reward of 20000 rupees on Sheru khan. Two teams have been formed by the police to search for the criminal under the leadership of Police officer Keshav Kumar and Rakesh Kumar Mishra.