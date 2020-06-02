Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Adesh Kumar Gupta replaces Manoj Tiwari as Delhi BJP president

Vishnu Deo Sai has been appointed as Chattisgarh BJP Chief and Prof. Tikendra Singh as BJP Chief in Manipur.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has made major changes at the state level in some states on Tuesday. The position of Delhi BJP Chief which was being handled by Manoj Tiwari has been handed over to Adesh Kumar Gupta. He was appointed as Delhi BJP president by the national president of BJP JP Nadda.

The official statement from the BJP said, “BJP President JP Nadda has appointed Adesh Kumar Gupta as the Delhi BJP chief. The appointment will come into effect immediately.” The new state chief was announced as Manoj Tiwari’s term as already over.

Taking to Twitter, former BJP Chief of BJP Delhi wrote, “I am thankful to all the activists, officials and residents of Delhi for the love and support received during my 3.6 long tenure as Delhi BJP Chief. Please forgive me for any inadvertant mistakes I might have made.”

Adesh Kumar Gupta stated that he will concentrate on expanding the political party at the state level. He said he will work with everyone and avoid indulging in partisan behavior within the party. He said that he will check the party’s performance in the MCD elections.

The new Delhi BJP party chief slammed Arvind Kejriwal for failing to handle the ‘coronavirus situation’ in the national capital territory moments after his appointment.

Manoj Tiwari, who is a Lok Sabha MP from North East Delhi constituency, was appointed as Delhi BJP president in 2016. Under his leadership, the party had marginally improved its performance in Delhi assembly elections this where, where BJP won 8 seats in total 70, against 3 seats won in the previous election. Manoj Tiwari had offered to resign after the party’s poor performance in the state elections.

Adesh Kumar Gupta has been at the position of Mayor of North-Delhi. Apart from that, BJP President JP Nadda also appointed former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai as the President of BJP in Chattisgarh state, and Professor Tikendra Singh as BJP Chief in Manipur.

