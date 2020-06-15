Monday, June 15, 2020
Home Social Media Netizens trend #BoycottAirAsiaIndia after YouTube vlogger and pilot Gaurav Taneja suspended by airlines company
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Netizens trend #BoycottAirAsiaIndia after YouTube vlogger and pilot Gaurav Taneja suspended by airlines company

Gaurav Taneja works as a pilot with Air Asia and is a prolific YouTuber with over 2.9 million followers on YouTube. Taneja has shared a video on 14th June, sharing the details on his suspension.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Gaurav Taneja suspended from Air Asia
Image courtsey: Gaurav Taneja's Instagram | Indiatimes
8

Netizens on Monday trended #BoycottAirAsiaIndia after YouTube vlogger and pilot Gaurav Taneja a.k.a. Flying Beast claimed that he was suspended for sharing his concerns about the company’s alleged negligence over safety norms. He has raised concerns about alleged series of lapses in the safety regulations of the airlines.

Gaurav Taneja works as a pilot with Air Asia and is a prolific YouTuber with over 2.9 million followers on YouTube. Taneja has shared a video on 14th June, sharing the details on his suspension. He claimed that the company has an unfavourable sick leave policy and added that if the pilot is not feeling 100%, he should not fly as it is a rule that every airline has to follow. However, in his company, he claimed that even if the pilot is not 100% up for the job on any given day, the company would force them to work, which eventually put lives on that plane in danger. “It is like committing murder,” he said.

Taneja said that he raised the complaint with the administration in March this year and sent a written report about the problems with the company’s policies. He also raised his voice over social media about the problems he was facing with the company. However, his actions did not go well with the company and in May, he received an email from airline authorities pointing out his regulatory and lifestyle problems. Later, he received a show-cause notice via email from Air Asia for taking leave on 24th March. The letter mentioned that his actions caused financial loss to the company. 

Compromised safety protocols amid Covid-19 pandemic

Taneja, in his video, said that when he flew on 23rd March, he noticed that company was not following safety regulations marked by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Government of India. He tried to sort it out on his level but things did not work out the way they were supposed to. Later on, 24th March, he denied flying, stating lack of safety norms, and on 25th March, India went incomplete lockdown that resulted in a complete shutdown of Airline operations, both domestic and international.

Taneja mentioned in the video that during his tenure as a pilot with Air Asia, he raised concerns in the official WhatsApp group numerous times and sent written complaints as well. Still, every ear went deaf as anyone in the administration took no actions he claims. He said, “The airline has money and resources but failed to provide even the smallest things to ensure passengers and airline staff safety. The ‘chalta hai’ attitude in India is a huge problem in the Airline industry.” He added if anything goes wrong in the flight, it would have been his neck on the line, and not the airlines. The first thing airlines do after any problem during the flight is grounding the pilot and, in adverse cases revoking his or her license.

Netizens show support by trending #BoycottAirAsiaIndia

After watching his story, netizens started trending #BoycottAirAsiaIndia and voiced in his support.

Air Asia has not released any official statement in the case yet.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termstheflyingbeast, gaurav taneja flying beast, flying beast youtube

Trending now

News Reports

Ventilators available in India to double due to purchases made using the PM CARES Fund

OpIndia Staff -
The PM CARES Fund was set up by PM Modi when it became evident that the Coronavirus pandemic will have severe consequences.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus outbreak: ICMR refutes the study that claimed COVID-19 peak may arrive in India in mid-November

OpIndia Staff -
Rejecting the findings of the research, the ICMR said that the study was a non-peer reviewed and it did not reflect the official position of the ICMR.
Read more

Communist Party of India wants BMC to take over Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia and turn it into coronavirus treatment facility

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a letter to BMC, CPI's Prakash Reddy said that Antilla as well as other sky scrappers where apartments are empty should be converted into coronavirus facility.

Muslim graveyards in Delhi may run out of space to bury coronavirus positive dead bodies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
With increase in burials of dead bodies of coronavirus positive people after lifting of lockdown, the Muslim graveyards may soon run out of space to bury them.

Pakistan: Two Indian officials working in Indian High Commission in Islamabad go missing

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Two Indian officials working in Indian High Commission in Islamabad have gone missing reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

Depression and suicide: Some ‘controversial’ facts, some straight talk and why only ‘talking’ will not help anyone with depression

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Given the extent of debate around depression and suicide, a lot of false information is often passed as Vedic Truth and an aura of myth has developed regarding the whole matter.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s maternal uncle claims the Bollywood actor was murdered, demands CBI investigation into his death

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's uncle RC Singh said that he finds it difficult to believe that Sushant committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput: Pakistani celebrities get attacked for mourning death of a ‘kaafir’ who committed suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani celebrities who mourned the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were attacked by their fellow countrymen for mourning death of a 'kaafir' (non-believer)
Read more
News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
News Reports

Troubled media house NDTV loses another ‘star anchor’, Nidhi Razdan to quit the channel to join Harvard as Associate Professor

OpIndia Staff -
Nizdan Razdan announced that she is joining Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts & Sciences as Associate Professor after 21 years of working at NDTV.
Read more
News Reports

#HinduUnitedAgainstTerror Global campaign of online protests sees people participating from 100 cities across the world

OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, thousands of Hindus living across the world organised a global protest campaign in more than 100 cities against the brutal killing of Jammu and Kashmir Sarpanch Ajay Pandita by Islamic terrorists.
Read more

Latest News

Social Media

Netizens trend #BoycottAirAsiaIndia after YouTube vlogger and pilot Gaurav Taneja suspended by airlines company

OpIndia Staff -
YouTuber and vlogger Gaurav Taneja said he was suspended by Air Asia for raising concern over safety especially amid coronavirus
Read more
Opinions

A song unsung, A story untold: A eulogy to Sushant Singh Rajput

Saket Suryesh -
Sushant Singh Rajput (21st of January, 1986- 14th of June, 1986) passed away at the age of thirty-four on Sunday.
Read more
News Reports

Thailand: Vishwa Hindu Parishad reaches out to the poor in Bangkok, feeds over 3000 families in 9 districts

OpIndia Staff -
Vishwa Hindu Parishad has been conducting weekly charity activities every Saturday in the months of May and June in different areas of Bangkok.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Landlord Noor Ahmad fires shots in the air after the tenant fails to pay rent. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The incident happened on Saturday night at around 10:30 PM at Belagavi in Karnataka.
Read more
News Reports

Ventilators available in India to double due to purchases made using the PM CARES Fund

OpIndia Staff -
The PM CARES Fund was set up by PM Modi when it became evident that the Coronavirus pandemic will have severe consequences.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus outbreak: ICMR refutes the study that claimed COVID-19 peak may arrive in India in mid-November

OpIndia Staff -
Rejecting the findings of the research, the ICMR said that the study was a non-peer reviewed and it did not reflect the official position of the ICMR.
Read more
News Reports

Brazil: As the coronavirus death toll rises, Sao Paulo authorities order exhumation of old corpses to make burial space for COVID-19 casualties

OpIndia Staff -
The Covid death has already reached a whopping 42,000, making Brazil the country with the world's second-highest death toll after USA.
Read more
News Reports

Communist Party of India wants BMC to take over Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia and turn it into coronavirus treatment facility

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter to BMC, CPI's Prakash Reddy said that Antilla as well as other sky scrappers where apartments are empty should be converted into coronavirus facility.
Read more
News Reports

Trump administration rules that sex will be defined as man and woman on the basis of biology, reverses Obama-era diktat

OpIndia Staff -
The decision by the Trump administration comes at a time when radical left-wing beliefs are running rampant among the medical community
Read more
News Reports

RBI spent more on the transportation of Raghuram Rajan’s belongings between Chicago to Mumbai than in his salary: Report

OpIndia Staff -
An additional ₹13,474 was spent on fitting an air conditioner in the bathroom of former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, the RTI has revealed.
Read more

Connect with us

230,970FansLike
376,028FollowersFollow
250,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com