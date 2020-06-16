As per the reports, Mumbai bomb blast accused underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Chota Shakeel’s elder sister Hamida has passed away due to novel coronavirus infection in Mumbra. It is believed that Chhota Shakeel is currently holding up in Karachi with his family. Recently some media reports suggested that Dawood Ibrahim had died due to Covid-19 infection but no intelligence report can confirm his death.

Underworld gangster Chhota Shakeel’s elder sister Hamida passed away due to covid in Mumbra. Last month another sister Fehmida had died of covid pic.twitter.com/kTzhcfeVpi — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) June 16, 2020

Last month his other sister Fahmida died due to pneumonia after developing breathing problems. Some media reports suggested that she died of pneumonia while getting treatment for a brain hemorrhage, but her Covid-19 tests came negative. However, at that time, her driver Altaf was tested positive. Fahmida’s husband Arif Aboobakar Sheikh alias Arif Bhaijaan’s Bungalow was sealed off at that time by Thane municipal commissioner.

Maharashtra has seen the maximum cases of novel coronavirus in India. There are more than 50,000 active cases in the state and 4128 people have lost their lives due to complications associated with Covid-19.