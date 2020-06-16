Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Maharashtra: Dawood aide and underworld gangster Chhota Shakeel’s sister Hamida dies of coronavirus in Mumbra

Underworld don and US designated terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's aide Chhota Shakeel is believed to be in Karachi.

OpIndia Staff

Chhota Shakeel
Elder sister of Chhota Shakeel died in Mumbra due to Covid-19
As per the reports, Mumbai bomb blast accused underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Chota Shakeel’s elder sister Hamida has passed away due to novel coronavirus infection in Mumbra. It is believed that Chhota Shakeel is currently holding up in Karachi with his family. Recently some media reports suggested that Dawood Ibrahim had died due to Covid-19 infection but no intelligence report can confirm his death.

Last month his other sister Fahmida died due to pneumonia after developing breathing problems. Some media reports suggested that she died of pneumonia while getting treatment for a brain hemorrhage, but her Covid-19 tests came negative. However, at that time, her driver Altaf was tested positive. Fahmida’s husband Arif Aboobakar Sheikh alias Arif Bhaijaan’s Bungalow was sealed off at that time by Thane municipal commissioner.

Maharashtra has seen the maximum cases of novel coronavirus in India. There are more than 50,000 active cases in the state and 4128 people have lost their lives due to complications associated with Covid-19.

