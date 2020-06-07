Sunday, June 7, 2020
Home News Reports Commando Sunaina Patel, who continued fighting Naxal terrorists during pregnancy, gives birth to a...
News Reports
Updated:

Commando Sunaina Patel, who continued fighting Naxal terrorists during pregnancy, gives birth to a daughter

She joined the unit with 2-month pregnancy. She never stepped back from her duties and decided to take rest only when her officers asked her to take it easy in the advanced stages of pregnancy

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Commando Sunaina Patel
Commando Sunaina Patel of Women DRG Chattisgarh gave birth to a daughter
233

In March, news agency ANI reporter Lokesh covered a story of Commando Sunaina Patel posted in the Naxal hit area of Chhattisgarh. The story that broke the internet on International Women’s Day was special not only because she was a woman commando but because she continued to patrol the area while she was 8-months pregnant. Sunaina is a commando in the elite anti-Naxal unit In Chhattisgarh.

Commando Sunaina joined the unit during pregnancy last year

According to the reports, she joined the unit with 2-month pregnancy. She never stepped back from her duties and decided to take rest only when her officers asked her to take it easy in the advanced stages of pregnancy. During her patrolling days, she was carrying a full load of weapons, including AK-47 and a backpack that weighed around ten KG.

In a recent tweet, ANI reporter Tanmay informed that Sunaina had given birth to a healthy baby girl. He added to his tweet that both mother and child are healthy. He also posted a few photographs of Sunaina with her daughter.

She has suffered miscarriage before

Abhishek Pallav, SP Dantewada, said that Sunaina had suffered a miscarriage before while performing her duties. Even though she was reluctant to go off duty, her officers asked her to take proper rest as everyone was concerned for the wellbeing of the mother and the child. He added that her contributions are inspiring many women to join the anti-Naxal force. 

Social media flooded with wishes

After learning about Sunaina’s daughter, many users on social media wished good health and happiness for mother and daughter. Many called her inspiration for the young generation, and her story will motivate more women to join forces against anti-India elements.

Women DRGs aka District Reserve Guard Danteshwari Fighters

Commando Sunaina Patel is part of the Women DRG unit that was constituted in May 2019. It is an elite anti-Naxal unit posted in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. It is the only unit with a team of women DRGs that perform regular patrolling in the Naxal-hit areas against Maoist cadres.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination, was two months pregnant when arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Nalini Sriharan is the longest serving female prisoner in India and gave birth to her daughter Arithra while in prison.
Read more
News Reports

Safoora Zargar, arrested for inciting Delhi riots, was the general secretary of the Congress-backed NSUI’s Jamia unit

OpIndia Staff -
The sociology student from Kashmir was an active member in Congress and its student wing NSUI in Jamia till it was dissolved in 2018.
Read more

Punjab: Communal tension prevailed in Jalandhar after pregnant woman was beaten up by youth over drug trafficking

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The drug problem in Phillaur, (Jalandhar) Punjab caused communal tension between two groups after a youth beat up a pregnant woman.

Himachal Pradesh: Police arrests man accused of feeding explosives to a pregnant cow in a viral video

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a man was reportedly arrested in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh over allegations of feeding explosives to a pregnant cow last month.

Delhi likely to have 1 lakh coronavirus cases by end of June, expert committee setup by Delhi govt says 42,000 beds will be by...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The committee has advised the government to make arrangements an additional 15,000 beds by the end of June and around 42,000 by mid-July to cater to the needs of the patients in the national capital.

Coronavirus: Delhi Medical Association slams Arvind Kejriwal for threatening doctors by filing FIRs, say they feel insulted by the way they’re treated

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) condemned Delhi government's action to file FIR against the authorities of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, a leading private hospital in the national capital for "violating rules for registering coronavirus tests".

Recently Popular

Crime

Himachal Pradesh: After Kerala pregnant elephant death case, video of a pregnant cow injured due to cracker explosion in mouth surfaces online

OpIndia Staff -
In the video shared online, it can be seen that the mouth of the pregnant cow has been injured very badly with a lot of blood oozing out of her mouth
Read more
News Reports

US filmmaker says former Pakistan minister Rehman Malik raped her, former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani manhandled her: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia D. Ritchie said that sexual assault against her by Senator Rehman Malik had happened occurred at Interior Minister's residence in 2011
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

After trying to rope in 2nd, 3rd-year MBBS students to manage Coronavirus patients, Maharashtra govt to punish medical interns if they get coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Medical interns in Maharashtra will be liable to repeat the internship for the quarantine period if they are infected with Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

‘American filmmaker Cynthia Ritchie told me that Pakistan PM Imran Khan wanted to have sex with her’: Pakistani TV host

OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is spreading fake news against her and called Ali Saleem a nice guy but misguided
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

A South African anti-racism campaign, the inexplicable presence of Congress leader Anand Sharma and how Indian interests may be compromised

Nupur J Sharma -
7 out of 8 of those panelists belonged to South Africa, however, there was one name that did not add up - Anand Sharma, Congress leader.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination, was two months pregnant when arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Nalini Sriharan is the longest serving female prisoner in India and gave birth to her daughter Arithra while in prison.
Read more
News Reports

Former Bombay HC justice Micheal Saldanha accuses Bishop of Mysore KA William of murder, sexual misconduct, corruption

OpIndia Staff -
Former Bombay HC judge alleges that Bishop of Mysore KA William is letting loose a virtual reign of terror in the Diocese of Mysore
Read more
News Reports

Commando Sunaina Patel, who continued fighting Naxal terrorists during pregnancy, gives birth to a daughter

OpIndia Staff -
Commando Sunaina Patel had joined the elite anti-Naxal unit Women DRG in Chhattisgarh when she was 2 months pregnant
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: “He will kill me. Please save my life”, says Hindu woman who was earlier tortured by her Muslim husband to eat beef

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu woman named Neha Jogi narrates her harrowing experience of being married to a Muslim husband, Nafees Khan
Read more
News Reports

Safoora Zargar, arrested for inciting Delhi riots, was the general secretary of the Congress-backed NSUI’s Jamia unit

OpIndia Staff -
The sociology student from Kashmir was an active member in Congress and its student wing NSUI in Jamia till it was dissolved in 2018.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab: Communal tension prevailed in Jalandhar after pregnant woman was beaten up by youth over drug trafficking

OpIndia Staff -
The drug problem in Phillaur, (Jalandhar) Punjab caused communal tension between two groups after a youth beat up a pregnant woman.
Read more
Politics

As Rajya Sabha polls near, Gujarat Congress MLAs huddle up in Rajasthan after three MLAs quit the party in one week

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MLAs huddled up in a star resort in Rajasthan ahead of Rajya Sabha polls on June 19.
Read more
News Reports

Himachal Pradesh: Police arrests man accused of feeding explosives to a pregnant cow in a viral video

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a man was reportedly arrested in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh over allegations of feeding explosives to a pregnant cow last month.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi likely to have 1 lakh coronavirus cases by end of June, expert committee setup by Delhi govt says 42,000 beds will be by...

OpIndia Staff -
The committee has advised the government to make arrangements an additional 15,000 beds by the end of June and around 42,000 by mid-July to cater to the needs of the patients in the national capital.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Delhi Medical Association slams Arvind Kejriwal for threatening doctors by filing FIRs, say they feel insulted by the way they’re treated

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) condemned Delhi government's action to file FIR against the authorities of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, a leading private hospital in the national capital for "violating rules for registering coronavirus tests".
Read more

Connect with us

229,952FansLike
365,575FollowersFollow
246,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com