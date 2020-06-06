Saturday, June 6, 2020
Coronavirus: Mild and asymptomatic cases do not need hospitalization, says Delhi Health department

Delhi govt's notice says that any asymptomatic Coronavirus patient or those with mild symptoms will have to be discharged within 24 hours of admission and the concerned District Surveillance officer should be notified about the following

Coronavirus
Entrance of a Delhi Hospital (PTI Photo)
The Health Department of National Capital Territory of Delhi has stated in their newly issued notice citing Union Health Ministry guidelines that Coronavirus patients with mild symptoms and those who are asymptomatic do not need any hospitalization.

The notice issued by the Health and Family welfare department of NCT Delhi stated, “It has come to notice that many Asymptomatic patients and mild symptoms patients have been admitted in the hospital facilities. Attention is invited to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India as well as this department which clearly states that Asymptomatic and mild symptom cases do not need hospitalization and are either recommended to be kept under self-isolation.”

Delhi Health Department, Courtesy ANI

The notice says that tracking and monitoring every single coronavirus case is an exercise crucial towards the efforts to combat and curb the spread of the coronavirus. It states that it is important for the general public and the government must have knowledge about the hospital preparedness in terms of infrastructure and bed availability. The effective tracking of this can be done only when all the hospitals follow a standardized reporting format.

The health department of Delhi asserted in the notice that hospitals must add its daily admissions positive patients, discharges, and changes bed availability status on a real-time basis on that reporting portal shared by the Delhi government to its nodal officers known as Integrated Disease Surveillance Program(IDSP).

It is stated that every single field mentioned on the portal is of utmost importance for the department to have adequate information on each patient. The hospitals must also share details of test samples taken and results on the same day that the vent takes place against each patient’s details.

The data filled here will also be reflected on the daily corona app launched by the Delhi government, hence it is very important that details regarding beds status are filled accurately and on a real-time basis so that the general public and government administration is well aware of the status of beds in each COVID hospital.

Delhi govt’s notice says that any asymptomatic Coronavirus patient or those with mild symptoms will have to be discharged within 24 hours of admission and the concerned District Surveillance officer should be notified about the following. The Delhi Health Department has said that the health workers are directed to strictly comply with the following directions.

