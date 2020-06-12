A police officer and a few others were injured at Inderlok in New Delhi after a violent mob attacked the police officials and also opened fired at the station. The station in-charge suffered injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

According to the reports, the incident took place on Wednesday night when the accused barged into the police station to see three of their aides who were detained by the police for looting a bakery in the area.

As per the Indian Express report, a person named Akhlaq, who runs a bakery in Inderlok was harassed by the shop owner’s son Sadkeen and his brothers on Wednesday night. According to Akhlaq, Sadkeen and his aides had some food but were not ready to pay. When Akhlaq refused to give him the food, the group looted the shop and thrashed the shopkeeper.

Following this incident, Akhlaq registered a complaint in the Inderlok police station, which stated that Sadkeen and his brothers beat him up and also looted his shop.

Mob barges into the police station, opens fire at police personnel

The police detained Sadkeen and his other brothers at the police chowki for questioning where the accused got aggressive and picked up a fight with the police personnel. Later, their associates came to the police station with sticks, batons and also pelted stones. A person identified as Naved open fired at the chowki.

The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media on Thursday.

According to the police, the Sub-Inspector Pankaj also fired two rounds in the air in self-defence, to scare the violent mob away. One police official was injured during the incident. He was later rushed to the hospital.

The Delhi police, however, nabbed Sadkeen and his two aides Ashkeen and Shahrukh. Naved, who had opened fire managed to escape with five to six others. The police have begun the search to arrest the remaining accused, said Monika Bhardwaj, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North district.