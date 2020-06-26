Friday, June 26, 2020
Home News Reports “Deliberate attempts to cause misunderstanding between Bhutan and Assam”: Bhutan Govt denies claims that...
News Reports
Updated:

“Deliberate attempts to cause misunderstanding between Bhutan and Assam”: Bhutan Govt denies claims that it has stopped irrigation water to Assam

Rejecting claims of stopping irrigation water supply to Assam, Bhutan govt clarified that due to the coronavirus restrictions the farmers from Assam were unable to enter Bhutan to maintain the irrigation system which provides water to farmers at the Indo-Bhutan border for decades.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
A traditional dong (Photo: thethirdpole.net)
41

Hundreds of farmers in Baksa district along Indo-Bhutan border, Assam, had staged a protest early this week against the Bhutan government’s decision to not allow farmers from the Indian side to channelise water from Bhutan’s side for irrigation.

Thousands of farmers from around 25 villages under Tamulpur sub-division of Baksa district along Indo-Bhutan border are involved in the cultivation of paddy rice by using water from the 100-year-old indigenous irrigation system called dong bandh on the Bhutan side. But this year Bhutan govt didn’t allow the farmers to enter Bhutan to repair the channels, due to which water didn’t reach the farms in Assam.

With demands to resolve the problem, hundreds of farmers of 25 villages in Tamulpur sub-division, on June 22 (Monday) staged protests and blockaded Rongia-Bhutan connecting road for several hours. The farmers demanded the Assam government to take the issue seriously and resolve it soon.

Farmers on Indo-Bhutan border using “Dong” bandh since 1953.

Farmers in Baksa region which is along the Indo-Bhutan border have never seen their harvest getting spoilt by either drought or delayed rainfall, despite having no access to irrigation pipes or water pumps. This is because for the past several decades the farmers in Baksa have been relying on water from the “Dong” bandh system in Okaladonga Barnadi Ashama Aranga. The channels have been used by farmers of Bhutan and India in the region since 1953 to use water from several rivers that originate in Bhutan and flow through the region towards the Brahmaputra.

Several decades ago, farmers in the Indo-Bhutan border, had built small dams on the rivers and routed the water through canals to their paddy fields and household ponds. The Dong bandh irrigation systems of Baksa, which spreads over 300 square kilometres, serve around 149,000 farmers and 94,600 agricultural labourers. This irrigation system is maintained by the Okaladonga Barnadi Ashama Aranga Dong Bandh Committee, which makes sure that the water keeps flowing to the farms. As the bunds are earthen structures, they require regular maintenance, and the channels also get blocked every year due to silt. Assamese farmers every year go across to the Bhutan side and clear the channels and repair the bunds to divert water from rivers in Bhutan into channels that irrigate farms in Assam.

However, as the farmers were not allowed to enter Bhutan this year, the channels could not be cleared and the fields in the area didn’t get water, which had created massive resentment in the entire district.

The news of protest by farmers was used by many to claim that after China and Nepal, now India’s relation with Bhutan has also deteriorated. But now both the Bhutan and Assam govt has issued statements clarifying that Bhutan has not taken any hostile step against Indian farmers, and the problems were created by Coronavirus and natural factors.

Bhutan govt call media reports a “deliberate attempt” to cause misunderstanding between India and Bhutan

After the outrage, the Bhutan government has now issued clarifications. It has rejected claims of stopping irrigation water supply to Assam. The Bhutan Foreign Ministry has said that the charges “are totally baseless” and that these are “deliberate attempts” to cause misunderstanding between the people of Bhutan and Assam.

It clarified that due to the coronavirus restrictions, the farmers from Assam were unable to enter Bhutan to maintain the irrigation system, which otherwise is a usual practice and this has led to the problem in the water supply.

Issuing a clarification on its Facebook page, the Bhutan Foreign Ministry has said: “It is a distressing allegation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to clarify that the news articles are totally baseless as there is no reason why the flow of water should be stopped at this time. It is a deliberate attempt by vested interests to spread misinformation and cause misunderstanding between the friendly people of Bhutan and Assam.”

Read- Fact-Check: Bhutan is not going to charge mandatory fee of $250 per head per day from tourists from India, Bangladesh and Maldives

“Baksa and Udalguri Districts in Assam have been benefitting from the water sources in Bhutan for many decades and they continue to do so even during the present difficult times when we are faced with the COVID-19 pandemic,” added the Bhutan government.

“However, understanding the difficulty that would be faced by the farmers in Assam, the Samdrup Jongkhar District Officials and the general public have taken the initiative to repair the irrigation channels whenever there are problems to ensure the smooth flow of water to Assam,” said the Bhutan government statement.

Assam chief secretary, Kumar Sanjay Krishna states that the actual reason is “natural blockage”

Earlier in the day, the Assam chief secretary, Kumar Sanjay Krishna had also given similar clarification while speaking to ANI: “Irrigation water comes to Assam from hills of Bhutan, but there were boulders on the way which stopped the flow. We talked to Bhutan and they immediately cleared the path. There’s no dispute and to say that they stopped the water to Assam is wrong.”

Taking to Twitter, Krishna had shunned all media reports calling it “incorrect” and stated that “the actual reason is the natural blockage of informal irrigation channels into Indian fields”.

He also stated that Bhutan has been actually helping to clear the blockage.

The editor of The Bhutanese newspaper in ThimpHu, Tenzing Lamsang had earlier in a series of tweets, stated that Bhutan had, since March, imposed a mandatory 21-day quarantine even for its own citizens upon entering the kingdom. This has also had the effect of preventing Indian farmers from doing so for their agricultural needs.

“This is how we have prevented community transmission so far. Please don’t politicize this or draw non-existential inferences. Situation is not as heartless as it is being made out to be as local government on Bhutan side there had earlier agreed to maintain those water channels,” he tweeted.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

Not just PMNRF, 7 ministries and govt depts, including MHA and 11 PSUs ‘donated’ to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from 2005 to 2013

OpIndia Staff -
If impropriety of allocating PMNRF funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was not enough, multiple govt departments, ministries and PSUs 'donated' to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between 2005 and 2013
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan Singh tried to allocate Rs 100 crores to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in the Union Budget when he was Finance Minister

OpIndia Staff -
The archived records of the Indian parliament's discussion of the Union Budget in 1991-92 shows a section when, after the then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh allocated a sum of Rs 100 crores to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, there was a huge uproar from the opposition leaders.
Read more

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received ‘donation’ from the PMNRF not once but thrice: Here are the details

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
As disclosed in the Annual Reports, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) not once but multiple times.

“Somebody had to do it, then why not me”, account of a ‘liquidator of Corona’ participating in Coronavirus screening conducted by RSS and ABVP

Opinions Eshaan Ganpule -
ABVP leader narrates his experience as 'liquidator of Corona' in conducting Coronavirus screening organised by RSS and ABVP

Free Tibet would mean richer, safer India: How Chinese occupation of Tibet has impacted India’s safety and has cost billions of dollars every year

Opinions Tsewang Rigzin -
"Beijing got what it wanted: the omission of Demchok pass in the Treaty, (leaving the door of Aksai Chin open), the removal of the last Indian representatives and jawans from Tibet, the surrender of Indian telegraphic lines and guest houses, but first and foremost, the Indian stamp of approval on their occupation of Tibet,"

Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation took well over Rs 1 crore from Govt of China in 3 years, launched ‘project’ endorsing FTA

OpIndia Scoops OpIndia Staff -
From the year 2005 to the year 208 at least, Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was involved in taking money from the Government of China

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Kiss for love’ campaigner Rehana Fathima, who attempted to desecrate Sabarimala, booked for posting video of her kids painting on her topless body

OpIndia Staff -
"No child who has seen his own mother's nakedness and body can abuse the female body", claims Rehana Fathima in her Facebook post.
Read more
News Reports

16-year-old TikTok celebrity Siya Kakkar dies by suicide, family demands detailed police investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The news of the suicide of TikTok star Siya Kakkar comes days after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan govt was under pressure to compromise on Siachen, wanted to call it ‘Mountain of Peace’ by letting the Pakistanis have it: Former COAS...

OpIndia Staff -
Former COAS JJ Singh has revealed that the then UPA government under Manmohan Singh was considering allowing Pakistan access to the Siachen glacier and call it a 'Mountain of peace'.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received ‘donation’ from the PMNRF not once but thrice: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
As disclosed in the Annual Reports, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) not once but multiple times.
Read more
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had received Rs 10 lakh as ‘donation’ from China in 2006: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is pertinent to note that it is none other than Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who heads the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Along with Sonia Gandhi, Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi are also the trustees of the foundation.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi University principal Masroor Ahmad Beg accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been registered at the UGC chairman and vice-chancellor of DU against Masroor Ahmad Beg, the principal of Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) accusing him of plagiarism
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Home Ministry calls out Reuters’ misleading report claiming Army has taken over COVID-19 facilities in Delhi, says ‘The news is far away from reality’

OpIndia Staff -
While one temporary Coronavirus hospital has been handed over to ITBP, Reuters claims all Delhi Coronavirus hospitals given to army
Read more
News Reports

“Deliberate attempts to cause misunderstanding between Bhutan and Assam”: Bhutan Govt denies claims that it has stopped irrigation water to Assam

OpIndia Staff -
Bhutan govt has clarified that due to Coronavirus, Assam farmers were not allowed to enter the country to repaid traditional irrigation channels
Read more
News Reports

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden demands the ‘restoration of people’s rights’ in Kashmir; expresses his disapproval for CAA-NRC

Jinit Jain -
Joe Biden categorises Kashmir and Assam in India with the forced detention of over a million Uyghur Muslims in China
Read more
News Reports

T- Series director Divya Khosla dismisses allegations by Sonu Nigam, accuses him of encouraging extortion and blackmail

OpIndia Staff -
Divya Khosla claimed that Sonu Nigam used to sing for ₹5 in Delhi's Ramlila when he was spotted by T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar
Read more
News Reports

Australian Labor MP Shaoquett Moselmane raided by security agencies for his links with China, suspended from the party

OpIndia Staff -
The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and Australian Federal Police (AFP) confirmed that raids has been conducted at the residence of the Labor MP. "This activity does not relate to any specific threat to the community," ASIO said.
Read more
News Reports

Mangaluru: BJP corporator Manohar Shetty enters a manhole to clean it himself, images go viral

OpIndia Staff -
When local sanitation workers and city corporation vehicle operator refused to do the job, citing dangers, the BJP MP reportedly entered the manhole himself to have it cleaned.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just PMNRF, 7 ministries and govt depts, including MHA and 11 PSUs ‘donated’ to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from 2005 to 2013

OpIndia Staff -
If impropriety of allocating PMNRF funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was not enough, multiple govt departments, ministries and PSUs 'donated' to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between 2005 and 2013
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan Singh tried to allocate Rs 100 crores to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in the Union Budget when he was Finance Minister

OpIndia Staff -
The archived records of the Indian parliament's discussion of the Union Budget in 1991-92 shows a section when, after the then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh allocated a sum of Rs 100 crores to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, there was a huge uproar from the opposition leaders.
Read more
News Reports

‘She can gift the PM her bangles and a lot of other things’: Congress MLA’s offensive, misogynist remarks against Smriti Irani

OpIndia Staff -
Shashank Bhargava reportedly made the comment during a cycle rally organised by the Congress, against the fuel price hike.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received ‘donation’ from the PMNRF not once but thrice: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
As disclosed in the Annual Reports, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) not once but multiple times.
Read more

Connect with us

232,809FansLike
389,144FollowersFollow
257,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com