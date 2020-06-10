DMK MLA J Anbazhagan dies due to coronavirus related complications

DMK MLA J Anbazhagwan who tested positive for Chinese coronavirus a few days back has succumbed to the illness. Since 3rd June, he was on a ventilator in Rela Institute & Medical Centre in Chromepet, Chennai, where he took his last breath on Wednesday. He is the first legislator in Tamil Nadu to have died of the virus which has infected almost 3 lakh people in India claiming lives of over 7,500 people.

The hospital issued a statement in which they said that Anbanhagan J was fighting for his life with severe Covid-19 related complications. He showed some signs of improvement on Monday. However, his health deteriorated rapidly due to pneumonia. Though doctors provided full medical support, including mechanical ventilation, he succumbed to illness at 8:05 AM on 10th June 2020. According to the reports, he was already suffering from chronic kidney disease, among other health problems.

Long political career of Anbazhagan

Anbazhagan was on the forefront of Covid-19 relief work. He had a long political career. In January 2020, he was suspended for three days from the Assembly for tearing a copy of the Governor’s address. He was elected from T. Nagar Assembly constituency for the first time in 2001 and served for five years. In 2011, he fought the election from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni’s seat and entered the Tamil Nadu assembly. In 2016, he was re-elected from the same constituency.

Tamil Nadu second worst affected state

After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu is the second-worst affected state from coronavirus pandemic. The state has recorded a total of 34,914 patients as per the Ministry of Health’s data. Currently, 16,282 cases are active in the country and 18,325 have recovered. Three hundred seven people died due to Covid-19 related complications.

Anbanhagan J unfortunately died on his 62nd birthday which added to the pain among his followers.