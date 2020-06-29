Monday, June 29, 2020
Rape accused Hizbul terrorist killed in encounter, J and K police say Doda is now terrorism free

On the basis of a tip-off about the hideout of the terrorists, a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) tightened the cordon in the Runipora Khulchohar area.

Doda: Encounter of Hizbul Mujahideen commander sees a new beginning
Hizbul Mujahideen commander (Photo Credits: ANI)
84

On Monday, Dilbag Singh, the Director-General of Police (DGP) in Jammu and Kashmir, informed that the Doda district has been freed of terrorism after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Masood and two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed, in an encounter with security forces the Khulchohar area in Anantnag.

As per reports, Masood was wanted in a rape case in Doda and was absconding ever since he committed the crime. Later, he joined terror-outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and began operating from Kashmir. “Doda district in Jammu Zone becomes totally militancy free once again as Masood was a last surviving terrorist of the Doda District,” DGP Dilbag Singh was quoted as saying.

The Encounter

Two pistols, one AK-47 and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists. The Army confirmed that three terrorists were eliminated during the cordon and search operation, abbreviated as CASO. On the basis of a tip-off about the hideout of the terrorists, a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) tightened the cordon in the Runipora Khulchohar area. The terrorists then fired shots at the security personnel, following which a gunfight ensued between the two sides.

116 terrorists neutralised this year

As per reports, the number of terrorists that have been neutralised in the Kashmir Valley has risen to 116 this year. The slain terrorists also include 7 top commanders of different terrorist organisations. As a matter of fact, this joint military operation is the 13th encounter conducted in June and has killed over 40 terrorists.

Tral has been a hub of Hizbul Mujahideen since 1989 was also freed from the clutches of terrorism this year. One of the top commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen, namely, Riyaz Naikoo, was also eliminated this year. Reportedly, the terror outfit primarily targets security personnel.

