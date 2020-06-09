Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Updated:

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

We have already deleted the scene that is being spoken about, so the action has been taken from our side. We fully apologise for any sentiment that is hurt unintentionally, Ekta Kapoor has said in her statement.

OpIndia Staff

Ekta Kapoor deletes controversial scene from XXX 2, slams cyberbullying by online trolls
Ekta Kapoor deletes controversial 'XXX' season 2 scene and apologises, slams cyber-bullies (courtesy: Instagram)
29

After receiving flak for a controversial sex scene in her erotic web series XXX 2, streaming on OTT platform Alt Balaji, producer Ekta Kapoor has confirmed that the team has deleted the scene in question. Moreover, she has apologised for hurting any sentiments unintentionally saying that their organization is “deeply respectful” of the Indian Army.

“As an individual and as an organization, we are deeply respectful towards the Indian Army. Their contribution to our well being and security is immense. We have already deleted the scene that is being spoken about, so the action has been taken from our side. We fully apologise for any sentiment that is hurt unintentionally. What we don’t appreciate is the bullying and the rape threats by the trolls,” the producer said in a statement.

However, the producer has slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media after her show got embroiled in a controversy. A video of the producer lashing out at a social media troll had surfaced online. In the video, Ekta could be seen hitting back at ‘one user’ who has allegedly abused her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media. Ekta Kapoor also revealed that the trolls, who follow this user, have openly put rape threats on a social platform, and said that she will stand up against cyberbullying.

Ekta Kapoors video shared on Instagram

FIR registered against the producer and others

On June 6, an FIR was registered against producer Ekta Kapoor and others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, insulting army personnel, and improper use of the national emblem in the web series ‘XXX’ streaming on ALTBalaji.

The complainant Neeraj Yagnik said that he registered a complaint after he noted that there has been objectionable use of the national emblem and army uniform in the web series.

Complaints filed against Ekta Kapoor

Objecting to the show, several complaints have been filed against Ekta Kapoor. Social media celebrity Hindustani Bhau had filed a police complaint against TV producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor over allegations of disrespecting the Indian Army, and the national emblem in her erotic web series XXX 2.

After Hindustani Bhau, a few ex-personnel from Gurugram’s Palam Vihar lodged a complaint against Ekta Kapoor. As per reports of IANS, the chairman of the Martyrs Welfare Foundation (MWF) Major TC Rao said that in the show, an army officer’s wife is seen cheating on him in his absence that is an insult for the soldiers who are posted on the borders to serve the country.

Another complaint has been filed against the producer Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor in the Muzaffarpur court. The complaint was filed by Ram Pravesh Singh. He is the president of the veteran soldiers’ association in the city. The hearing ion this matter will be held on June 23.

