Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Politics
Updated:

Ex-Congress MLA who quit the party with Jyotiraditya Scindia assaulted, says Congress trying to eliminate him

Former MLA Munnalal Goyal has accused Congress party of trying to eliminate him due to his growing influence in Dalit community. Goyal had resigned from Congress along with Jyotiraditya Scindia.

OpIndia Staff

Ex-Congress MLA Munnalal Goyal assaulted, accuses Congress of trying to eliminate him, image via OpIndia
3

Ex-Congress MLA from Gwalior East, Munnalal Goyal, who had resigned from the State assembly after Jyotiraditya Scindia had left Congress and joined BJP, was attacked by some locals Tuesday.

The ex-MLA was attacked when he reached the Sriole police station after meeting the bereaved family of a Dalit boy, Paras Jauhri (19), who was murdered in Gwalior on Monday night by some unidentified armed assailants. Munnalal Goyal has accused Congress party of trying to eliminate him, seeing his growing influence in Dalit community. 

As over a dozen MLAs had resigned from the Congress, by-polls are expected to be held soon. Goyal is a considered strong contender from his constituency.

The ex-Congress MLA was attacked outside Sirole police station

According to reports, when Goyal reached the Sriole police station, five to ten people attacked his four-wheeler with stones. Goyal confirmed that when he reached the police station a mob already present there surrounded his car. Few miscreants from the crowd pelted stones at his car. The ex-MLA confirmed that had the driver not used his presence of mind and reversed the car then there were chances of a bigger mishap.

Goyal has reportedly sustained injuries on his face and leg as he was left bleeding in the assault. His vehicle was also damaged in the stone-pelting. The ex-Congress MLA was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

Goyal did not lodge any complaint with the police. He said that he has left the decision on the public. Later in the afternoon, Munnalal Goyal appeared before the media in Gwalior and accused the Congress party of being behind the attack.

Dalit boy’s murder

The assault took place when Munnalal Goyal was returning after meeting Paras Jauhri’s family who was murdered inside his home in Footi Colony in Jatav Mohalla falling under the limits of Sriole police station in Gwalior on Monday.

Paras Jauhri was a BA student and reportedly a witness in a case where the statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was vandalised in the past. He was allegedly attacked when he was in his first-floor room. His mother claimed of spotting some locals fleeing from the nearby roof after the assault. He was unable to speak due to the injuries and was later declared brought dead at a hospital, claimed the family.

The family has named five locals and two others as suspects in the case. Though Police had lodged a case, locals had gathered at Sirole police station on Tuesday morning.

Heavy police force has been deployed in the Hurawli area after the murder.

Congress attacks back

Meanwhile, Gwalior’s district Congress President Dr Devendra Sharma retorted to Goyal’s allegations saying that the former MLA plotted the attack to garner sympathy. Alleging foul-play, Sharma further said that despite the fact that Goyal’s security guards are present with him 24X7, what made him leave them behind when he visited Sirole on Tuesday.

