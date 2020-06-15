Monday, June 15, 2020
Madhya Pradesh: Crime Branch files FIR against Digvijay Singh for sharing edited video to malign CM Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra has stated that the concerned officials have been directed to take strict action against the persons who have twisted the CM's statement on the liquor mafia active in the state and had shared a misleading video to malign the image of the sitting CM.

OpIndia Staff

Case filed against Digvijay Singh
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan (L), Congress veteran Digvijay Singh
120

Madhya Pradesh police have initiated a probe on BJP’s complaint against former CM of Madhya Pradesh Digvijay Singh for sharing a video of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his twitter handle. As per the reports, Singh shared an edited version of an old video of Chouhan in connection to a statement made on liquor consumption. The case has been filed under sections 465, 501 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Irshad Wali, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Bhopal, said, “The matter of editing an old video of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and circulating it on social media with the aim of spoiling his image has been taken seriously. The case is being investigated by registering an FIR under the Cyber Act.”

BJP delegation filed complaint

Former minister Umashankar Gupta headed the BJP delegation that submitted a memorandum to the crime branch of Bhopal Police. The complaint mentioned that Chouhan had given a statement against the liquor policy of the Kamal Nath government on 12th January 2020. What Singh shared is only an out-of-context 9-second part of the original 2.19-minute video. They demanded strict action against the Congress leader and his associates for conspiring to defame Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

BJP MLA shared original video

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma shared the original video on his twitter handle and the deleted tweet of Digvijay Singh. Congress has not issued any official statement in this case.

Digvijay Singh had deleted the video. Today, while speaking to media he avoided answering questions over the edited video he had shared. Instead, he stated that some tribals had accused the Shivraj government of duping them of money and added that he is planning to sit on a dharna over the issue. He added that he had not edited the video and the police should probe the person who had edited the video.

