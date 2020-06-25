An old video has resurfaced on the internet amidst the ongoing debate over the historical blunders committed by the Congress party, especially during the Nehruvian era, revealing how India under the leadership of the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru lost strategic areas due to the follies committed by him.

In the last few days, a video of Air Marshal Denzil Keelor (Retd.), a war-hero of the 1965 India-Pakistan war, has gone viral on various social media platforms, where the retired Air Marshal shared his personal account on how the lapses committed by Jawaharlal Nehru resulted in India facing an embarrassing defeat at the hands of China in the 1962 India-China war.

In the video posted by WildFilms India in 2015, Air Marshal Denzil Keelor (Retd.) can be heard speaking about the 1962 India-China war and states that India lost the war to China because of Jawaharlal Nehru’s failure. He said how Nehru relied on diplomacy and ignored the armed forces, because of which India lost.

The follies of Lord Nehru. pic.twitter.com/Y29bHleh0M — Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) June 25, 2020

“That War was lost due to Nehru. He relied on diplomacy and neglected the Armed Forces. We didn’t even have woolen clothing when we were pushed into hills. Aircraft weren’t allowed to operate. We could have taken on China, we had our bases. He messed up the whole thing and we paid a heavy price for it,” said Air Marshal Denzil Keelor (Retd.) highlighting the leadership failures of the then Prime Minister Nehru during the 1962 Indo-China war.

In the video, the former Air Marshal also said that the government does not want the public to know about their failures as the war was lost due to political failures.

The nearly five-year-old video has now gone viral on the internet amidst the backdrop of a rising debate in the country over the cost India has been paying due to the strategic blunders that were committed during the Nehruvian era.

Manmohan govt was considering demilitarisation of Siachen

Earlier, former Chief of Army Staff General (Retd) JJ Singh made an explosive revelation stating how the Congress government in 2006 was under ‘pressure’, possibly from the United States to cede territories of Siachen glacier to Pakistan in a bid to settle disputes.

The disclosures made by the former Army Chief General JJ Singh regarding the intention of UPA-I to cede strategic territories such as Siachen to Pakistan was in line with a similar statement made by former Foreign Secretary Shyam Sharan, who too had revealed how UPA and Congress party was willing to compromise India’s territorial integrity on several occasions.

Earlier, we had also reported on how the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had missed an opportunity to take control of strategically important Coco Islands, which are now under Chinese control causing a national security concern to the country.