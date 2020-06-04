GoAir has terminated the employment of one Asif Khan after offensive comments he had made on social media started doing the rounds of the internet. The airline said that it doesn’t associate itself with the personal views and opinions of any individual. The contract of the trainee 1st officer has been terminated with immediate effect.

The airline doesn't associate itself with personal views expressed by any individual or employee.With immediate effect,GoAir is terminating employment contract of trainee 1st Officer Asif Khan:GoAir statement on the trainee officer's alleged objectionable comments on social media pic.twitter.com/TQLyVUHftL — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2020

Derogatory comments made against Hindus by Asif Khan

Asif Khan had made deeply offensive comments against Hindu Gods during an interaction on social media. Screenshots of his comments were subsequently captured by people on social media and demands were made to his employers fire him immediately. One such tweet received more than seven thousand retweets and likes on twitter. Asif Khan mentioned in his bio that he was a cabin crew at GoAir.

Dear @goairlinesindia, what kind of shit head you have hired? Do you endorse such derogatory remarks of your employee?



Guys, RT it until he gets fired. pic.twitter.com/8ukrKpCWLe — BALA (@erbmjha) June 3, 2020

GoAir said it was verifying the details

After screenshots of the abusive comments made by Asif Khan went viral on social media, Go Air announced that it was verifying whether Asif Khan is associated with their airline. It said that it has a zero tolerance policy and all its employees have to abide by their employment rules which includes behaviour on social media.

Netizens express gratitude to GoAir

Netizens have expressed their gratitude towards GoAir for promptly terminating his contract. Asif Khan had hurled extremely vile abuses at Hindu Gods. And as a consequence, he had to lose his job.