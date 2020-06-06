Saturday, June 6, 2020
Home Politics Gujarat: Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, Congress moves its MLAs to resorts
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Gujarat: Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, Congress moves its MLAs to resorts

In a huge setback to the Congress, the Congress MLA from Morbi, Brijesh Merja, had tendered his resignation from the party on Friday.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Gujarat: Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, Congress moves its MLAs to resorts
Representative Image (Photo Credits: India Today)
4

On Saturday, the Congress party had reportedly moved its MLAs to resorts, in a bid to win the second Rajya Sabha seat from Gujarat that is scheduled to go for polls on June 19. Since March this year, 8 members of the Legislative Assembly belonging to the Congress had defected to the BJP. In the 182-member Legislative Assembly, the Congress tally had come down to 65. In the Gujarat Assembly elections, the Congress party had originally won 77 seats.

According to a report by Desh Gujarat, the Central and South Gujarat MLAs had been kept at Aeries Riverside resort in Umeta in Anand district. The MLAs from North Gujarat had been shifted to Wild Winds resort near Gujarat-Rajasthan border. The elected representatives from Saurashtra and Kutch were moved to Rajkot based Nil city resort, the owner of which is party leader Indranil Rajyaguru.

The Rajya Sabha polls were initially scheduled on March 26. Following the outbreak of the Wuhan Coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown, the polls were postponed. The Election Commission (EC) has now finalised the polling of four Rajya Sabha seats in the state on June 19.

Congress Gujarat MLAs resigns

In a huge setback to the Congress, the Congress MLA from Morbi, Brijesh Merja, had tendered his resignation from the party on Friday. He became the third party legislator to abandon his party ahead of Rajya Sabha polls. Congress spokesman Manish Doshi called Merja’s resignation as undemocratic. Accusing the BJP of poaching its candidates, Doshi remarked, “The party is using its political power, police, and purse and forcing out MLAs to defect. That said, every victory of our candidate in an election is the fruition of the toil of thousands of party workers.”

The age-old Resort Politics

This is not the first time that the Congress party had taken to resort politics. In July 2019, during the intense power tussle in Karnataka, the Congress and the JDS had herded its MLAs in resorts to keep the flock together. However, the encampment of the MLAs did not help the Congress party as the BJP adroitly toppled the 14-month long Congress-JDS government in the state and formed its own government.

In March this year, the Congress MLAs were huddled from Madhya Pradesh in a plush resort on the Delhi-Jaipur road. The Congress’ move to flock their MLAs to a safe location came amidst high-octane political drama that ensued following the resignation of Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia along with 22 Congress legislators in Madhya Pradesh, sending shock waves to the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Government and Policy

A tale of 2 contradictory orders: How Arvind Kejriwal govt made the Coronavirus fight impossible for doctors at Ganga Ram Hospital

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital would test 150-170 Coronavirus samples and conduct 30-40 surgeries per day, prior to the government order.
Read more
News Reports

Celebrities have commercialised dissent in India, they say ‘BlackLivesMatter’ while endorsing racist fairness creams: Kangana Ranaut

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut slams celebrities for speaking on 'Black Lives Matter' while staying silent on incidents like Palghar lynching
Read more

No, Jyotiraditya Scindia has not ‘removed BJP’ from his Twitter bio: Here is the truth

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Media claimed that Jyotiraditya Scindia, the former Congress leader who is now with the BJP, had removed his association with the BJP from his Twitter bio.

How AltNews ‘fact-checked’ the pregnant elephant story to shield Muslim suspects, quietly changed copy but continued to peddle agenda

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
AltNews tried to 'fact-check' the brutal incident that resulted in the death of an elephant in Kerala with the aim to shield the Muslim suspects

US filmmaker says former Pakistan minister Rehman Malik raped her, former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani manhandled her: Watch

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia D. Ritchie said that sexual assault against her by Senator Rehman Malik had happened occurred at Interior Minister's residence in 2011

Congress mouthpiece says ‘Muslims have sat quiet and subdued’: Here is how they are wrong and how their dog-whistling might not work

Media Fact-Check K Bhattacharjee -
National Herald published an article that said that the first year of Modi Sarkar 2.0 has been the 'worst possible year' for Muslims in the country.

Recently Popular

Social Media

Times of India journalist Samina Shaikh tries to shame Hindus over the killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha has the head of an elephant and elephants are also considered holy.
Read more
News Reports

“Your mother was Hindu, how can we trust you?” Read shocking revelations by the niece of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

OpIndia Staff -
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family refused to believe the niece's allegations stating that they cannot trust the daughter of a Hindu.
Read more
Crime

Himachal Pradesh: After Kerala pregnant elephant death case, video of a pregnant cow injured due to cracker explosion in mouth surfaces online

OpIndia Staff -
In the video shared online, it can be seen that the mouth of the pregnant cow has been injured very badly with a lot of blood oozing out of her mouth
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

After trying to rope in 2nd, 3rd-year MBBS students to manage Coronavirus patients, Maharashtra govt to punish medical interns if they get coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Medical interns in Maharashtra will be liable to repeat the internship for the quarantine period if they are infected with Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

GoAir fires trainee officer Asif Khan after screenshots of his Hinduphobic comment went viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
GoAir has terminated the employment of one Asif Khan after his anti-Hindu offensive comments on social media went viral.
Read more

Latest News

Politics

Gujarat: Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, Congress moves its MLAs to resorts

OpIndia Staff -
The Election Commission (EC) has now finalised the polling of four Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat on June 19.
Read more
News Reports

This is not the first time that a cornered CM Arvind Kejriwal has snubbed Rahul Kanwal and said he doesn’t watch his shows: Here...

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejrowal rejects the claim of India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal that he watched his program on Delhi hospitals
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Archana Dalmia passes off an old image from 2017 as recent one, deletes it after being caught

OpIndia Staff -
Archana Dalmia claimed that the woman had died by the railway tracks of the MP's Damoh and she was spotted by people in the state
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Mild and asymptomatic cases do not need hospitalization, says Delhi Health department

OpIndia Staff -
Citing union health ministry guidelines, Delhi govt said that Coronavirus patients with mild and no symptoms do not need hospitalization
Read more
News Reports

Every Sikh wants Khalistan, says Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on 36th anniversary of Operation Bluestar

OpIndia Staff -
The controversial remarks came from the Akal Takht chief on the occasion of 36th anniversary of the Operation Blue Star
Read more
Government and Policy

A tale of 2 contradictory orders: How Arvind Kejriwal govt made the Coronavirus fight impossible for doctors at Ganga Ram Hospital

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital would test 150-170 Coronavirus samples and conduct 30-40 surgeries per day, prior to the government order.
Read more
News Reports

Communist Party is ‘both a court and police station’: Kerala women’s panel chief MC Josephine courts controversy

OpIndia Staff -
State Women’s Commission chairperson MC Josephine kicked up a controversy after she claimed that her party Communist Party of India (Marxist) was both a court and a police station
Read more
News Reports

Celebrities have commercialised dissent in India, they say ‘BlackLivesMatter’ while endorsing racist fairness creams: Kangana Ranaut

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut slams celebrities for speaking on 'Black Lives Matter' while staying silent on incidents like Palghar lynching
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: 8-year-old maid Zohra Shah beaten to death after she accidentally let two parrots escape from cage

OpIndia Staff -
When the parrots flew away, a miffed Siddiqui and his wife Umm Kulsoom beat the victim 8-year-old Zohra Shahblack and blue, killing her
Read more
News Reports

News of Chhota Bheem ditching Chutki to marry princess Indumati is fake, clarifies maker of animated show after netizens outrage over ‘betrayal’ by Bheem

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens launch #JusticeForChutki campaign after news spread that Chhota Bheem is ditching best friend Chutki to marry princess Indumati
Read more

Connect with us

229,698FansLike
364,024FollowersFollow
246,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com