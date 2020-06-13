Saturday, June 13, 2020
Home Crime Rituparna Pegu brutally murdered in Guwahati after argument over a seat, Hussain and 4...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Rituparna Pegu brutally murdered in Guwahati after argument over a seat, Hussain and 4 others arrested: Details

The arrested have been identified as Dulal Ali, Ibrahim Ali, Manowara Khatun, Hussain Ali and Arman Ali.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Rituparna Pegu stabbed in broad daylight in Guwahati, 5 accused arrested
Four accused arrested in the Rituparna Pegu murder case (Photo Credits: Northeast Now)
12

The Assam Police had reportedly arrested 5 individuals in connection to the gruesome murder of a man named Rituparna Pegu on Saturday. The incident took place in the Noonmati area of Guwahati, Assam. The victim, who was a resident of the Commerce College area, was killed during an argument over a chair. The arrested have been identified as Dulal Ali, Ibrahim Ali, Manowara Khatun, Hussain Ali and Arman Ali.

According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Debaraj Upadhyay, the victim was killed following an argument over a seat. Rituparna Pegu was at a shop named Armaan Home Furnishing which belonged to one Armaan Ali. The murderer, Hussain Ali, was an employee at the store. A heated argument ensued between the victim and Hussain, over a chair. Reportedly, Pegu slapped the accused who then called his family members and thrashed the victim. Hussain then stabbed Pegu with a knife from behind. The victim immediately collapsed on the roadside and died. He was rushed to the hospital but it was in vain.

The disturbing incident took place in broad daylight and was caught on a CCTV camera in front of the shop. The store owner, Arman, in his defence, said that he tried to pacify both sides but Hussain had already stabbed the victim with the knife. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media. In the said clip, the victim could be seen lying unconscious on the road, soaked in blood. Police officers then carried Pegu on all fours into the ambulance.

Rituparna pegu being taken to the hospital (Photo Credits: The Sentinel)

Police Action in the Rituparna Pegu murder case

On the basis of the CCTV footage, the Noonmati police had arrested Hussain along with four others, namely, Dulal Ali, Ibrahim Ali, Manowara Khatun, and Arman for the murder of Rituparna Pegu. The cops also informed that a charge sheet would be filed very soon. A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections (IPC) Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), and 302(murder).

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Crime

Rituparna Pegu brutally murdered in Guwahati after argument over a seat, Hussain and 4 others arrested: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Rituparna Pegu slapped Hussain Ali who then called his family members, thrashed the victim and stabbed him from behind.
Read more
News Reports

Story of Lakshmi, the humble elephant of Manakula Vinayagar Temple in Puducherry: What PETA alleged, what devotees say

Anurag -
Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi forcibly taken away after a complaint by PETA and animal rights activists, devotees allege conspiracy against Hindu temples
Read more

Test positivity rate, deaths per million and ‘secular’ states: What the media won’t show you about coronavirus data in India

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
As for Gujarat, our intellectuals will need to find better reasons to criticize than words of some racist Brit from the last century.

SJWs are not looking for solutions, but drama: Tweets by Swara Bhasker over the Daren Sammy episode prove it

Social Media Shashank Bharadwaj -
Bhaskar, however, was not pleased by the news report that Sammy is pleased after a conversation with a former teammate over the issue. She said that Sammy should not move on and he should seek an official apology from the SRH team.

Welcome to CHAZ: ‘Protesters’ in USA establish autonomous zone in Seattle, demand abolition of police and courts, local ‘Warlord’ takes control

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The objective of CHAZ was to establish some form of socialist utopia which epitomises social justice ethos.

Did Prashant Bhushan plagiarise a tweet to question the Indian judiciary? Read details

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Twitter user Joy Bhattacharjya had shared the original tweet with the image of Jagmohanlal Sinha. Bhushan's tweet some time later appears to have lifted the content verbatim.

Recently Popular

News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: One Aslam, who ‘healed’ people by kissing their hands dies of coronavirus, infects 19 others

OpIndia Staff -
Out of the 85 coronavirus positive cases in Ratlam, 19 were those who had come in contact with the 'healer', named Aslam.
Read more
News Reports

Welcome to CHAZ: ‘Protesters’ in USA establish autonomous zone in Seattle, demand abolition of police and courts, local ‘Warlord’ takes control

OpIndia Staff -
The objective of CHAZ was to establish some form of socialist utopia which epitomises social justice ethos.
Read more
News Reports

Ajay Pandita’s family slams Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for politicising his killing

OpIndia Staff -
Ajay Pantida's family slammed Shashi Tharoor for saying that Ajay was killed because he was a Congress leader
Read more
News Reports

Police demolish Hindu temple in Tamil Nadu following objections by Muslims: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Tamil Nadu police demolish a Hindu temple after Muslims in the area objected to renovation work done in the temple
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party leader Javed Siddiqui and 34 others arrested over setting Dalit houses on fire in Jaunpur, CM Yogi invokes NSA

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim community attacks Dalit community in Jaunpur over minor argument among childred, dozens of houses set ablaze
Read more

Latest News

Crime

Rituparna Pegu brutally murdered in Guwahati after argument over a seat, Hussain and 4 others arrested: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Rituparna Pegu slapped Hussain Ali who then called his family members, thrashed the victim and stabbed him from behind.
Read more
Politics

‘Selfless comrade’: Kerala CM pays tribute to CPI(M) leader convicted in murder of party rebel who was stabbed 51 times

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala CM and CPI(M) leaders gave a farewell on the death of 72-year-old PK Kunjananthan, convicted ofl murder and sentenced to life imprisonment
Read more
News Reports

Story of Lakshmi, the humble elephant of Manakula Vinayagar Temple in Puducherry: What PETA alleged, what devotees say

Anurag -
Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi forcibly taken away after a complaint by PETA and animal rights activists, devotees allege conspiracy against Hindu temples
Read more
News Reports

Scroll publishes misleading article claiming that Modi govt is actually charging extra for Shramik Special trains, here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Scroll publishes misleading article on Shramik Special Trains claiming they are costly and they take more time than regular trains
Read more
News Reports

Alka Lamba uses a 4-year-old stock image to claim temples were opened after lockdown to collection donations

OpIndia Staff -
Alka Lamba defamed Hindu temples by claiming that they were opened after the lockdown for the sole purpose of collecting donations
Read more
News Reports

Statues of Churchill, Gandhi, Mandela in London covered in boxes ahead of BLM protests as protestors demand removal of statues of ‘racists’

OpIndia Staff -
Statues of prominent personalities in London covered after demand for removal of them grows from anti-racism BLM protesters
Read more
News Reports

GST authority rules that packaged parotas are not rotis and they will attract 18% tax

OpIndia Staff -
GST authority says Patoras are not completely cooked before packing and consumer has to heat it, therefore they are not same as rotis & will be taxed 18%
Read more
News Reports

Ajay Pandita’s family slams Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for politicising his killing

OpIndia Staff -
Ajay Pantida's family slammed Shashi Tharoor for saying that Ajay was killed because he was a Congress leader
Read more
News Reports

‘You have a parallel information system in place’: RS Prasad takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi citing Gandhi’s meetings with Chinese officials during Doklam...

OpIndia Staff -
Union minister RS Prasad slamed Rahul Gandhi for demanding that govt should disclose sensitive information on China border issue
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot alleges Rajya Sabha elections could have been done 2 months ago but BJP delayed it, BJP says he is doing...

OpIndia Staff -
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of delaying the Rajya Sabha elections so that they can buy MLAs, BJP says he has become mentally unstable
Read more

Connect with us

230,655FansLike
372,555FollowersFollow
249,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com