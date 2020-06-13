Rituparna Pegu stabbed in broad daylight in Guwahati, 5 accused arrested

The Assam Police had reportedly arrested 5 individuals in connection to the gruesome murder of a man named Rituparna Pegu on Saturday. The incident took place in the Noonmati area of Guwahati, Assam. The victim, who was a resident of the Commerce College area, was killed during an argument over a chair. The arrested have been identified as Dulal Ali, Ibrahim Ali, Manowara Khatun, Hussain Ali and Arman Ali.

According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Debaraj Upadhyay, the victim was killed following an argument over a seat. Rituparna Pegu was at a shop named Armaan Home Furnishing which belonged to one Armaan Ali. The murderer, Hussain Ali, was an employee at the store. A heated argument ensued between the victim and Hussain, over a chair. Reportedly, Pegu slapped the accused who then called his family members and thrashed the victim. Hussain then stabbed Pegu with a knife from behind. The victim immediately collapsed on the roadside and died. He was rushed to the hospital but it was in vain.

The disturbing incident took place in broad daylight and was caught on a CCTV camera in front of the shop. The store owner, Arman, in his defence, said that he tried to pacify both sides but Hussain had already stabbed the victim with the knife. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media. In the said clip, the victim could be seen lying unconscious on the road, soaked in blood. Police officers then carried Pegu on all fours into the ambulance.

On the basis of the CCTV footage, the Noonmati police had arrested Hussain along with four others, namely, Dulal Ali, Ibrahim Ali, Manowara Khatun, and Arman for the murder of Rituparna Pegu. The cops also informed that a charge sheet would be filed very soon. A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections (IPC) Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), and 302(murder).