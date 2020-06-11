A government-aided school in West Bengal’s Burdwan district has attracted the ire of parents after an illustration in one of its textbooks described dark-skinned people as “ugly”. The book is followed by the pre-primary department of the government-aided school- Municipal Girls High School, located in Burdwan city of East Burdwan district of West Bengal.

As reported by India Today, in the alphabets section, the book shows the image of a black person as an illustration of the word ‘ugly’.

As per a report in a local portal, the book is named ‘Child’s Study’ and is written by one Ruma Roy.

Parents protest

Parents of children studying in this school have shown concern over the issue and demanded that the book be withdrawn.

As reported by India Today, Sudip Majumdar, a teacher of Kolkata Bangbasi (Evening) College, said, “My daughter is studying in this Municipal Girls High School. I came across this subject while teaching my daughter. It is completely wrong to educate children by calling a black person ugly in this way.”

“This book should be withdrawn soon. In any case, such education will fill their tender hearts with inferiority complexes and will teach them discrimination based on skin colour. This is wrong,” he added.

India Today also reported that the District Inspector of School Primary Education, Swapan Kumar Dutt, who initially refused to comment, later said, “this kind of book is not an official book given by the school. We will still talk to the school about it. If needed the book should be changed.”