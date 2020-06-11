Thursday, June 11, 2020
Home News Reports West Bengal: Textbook for pre-primary children depicts the image of a black person as...
News Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: Textbook for pre-primary children depicts the image of a black person as ‘ugly’, parents fume

The book is followed by the pre-primary department of the government-aided school- Municipal Girls High School, located in Burdwan city of East Burdwan district of West Bengal.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Bengal textbook for children shows black person as 'Ugly', parents protest
West Bengal pre-primary textbook describing dark complexioned person as 'ugly' attracts ire of parents, image via India Today
6

A government-aided school in West Bengal’s Burdwan district has attracted the ire of parents after an illustration in one of its textbooks described dark-skinned people as “ugly”. The book is followed by the pre-primary department of the government-aided school- Municipal Girls High School, located in Burdwan city of East Burdwan district of West Bengal.

As reported by India Today, in the alphabets section, the book shows the image of a black person as an illustration of the word ‘ugly’.

As per a report in a local portal, the book is named ‘Child’s Study’ and is written by one Ruma Roy.

Parents protest

Parents of children studying in this school have shown concern over the issue and demanded that the book be withdrawn.

As reported by India Today, Sudip Majumdar, a teacher of Kolkata Bangbasi (Evening) College, said, “My daughter is studying in this Municipal Girls High School. I came across this subject while teaching my daughter. It is completely wrong to educate children by calling a black person ugly in this way.”

“This book should be withdrawn soon. In any case, such education will fill their tender hearts with inferiority complexes and will teach them discrimination based on skin colour. This is wrong,” he added.

India Today also reported that the District Inspector of School Primary Education, Swapan Kumar Dutt, who initially refused to comment, later said, “this kind of book is not an official book given by the school. We will still talk to the school about it. If needed the book should be changed.” 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsbengal news, Bengal cases, Bengal George Floyd death

Trending now

Culture and History

Did you know? Lord Jagannath in Puri is now under ‘quarantine’ till Ratha Yatra. Read details of the ‘Anasara’ ritual of the ancient Hindu...

Shashank Bharadwaj -
At the Shree Jagannath Temple of Puri, Odisha, every year after the Devasnana Purnima, the three deities of the temple - Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra, go into a 'quarantine' for a period of fourteen days to recover completely from their 'illness'.
Read more
Opinions

Columbus statues demolished in America: Was he different from Babur or Ghazni?

Abhishek Banerjee -
In the case of Columbus statues, the reactions have ranged from benign neglect to silent support to active praise. In the case of Babri Masjid, there was near universal condemnation.
Read more

Historian Ram Guha gets history wrong while drawing up comparison between Gujarat and Bengal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ramchandra Guha, who now seems to have developed complicated relationship with history, today took to Twitter to claim Philip Spratt in 1939 had written that Gujarat, though economically advanced is backward culturally and Bengal while being economically backward, has been culturally advanced.

Shocking visuals emerge from Delhi’s LNJP hospital: Dead bodies lying unattended, naked corpse left on the floor

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The India TV report claimed that most of the patients did not have any saline drips and in most of the wards, no healthcare staff was seen attending the patients.

Actor Anupam Kher calls out the toxicity and abuse on social media, ‘Is abuse cool?’ he questions

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Actor Anupam Kher shared his concerns about increasing hate and indecency on social media platforms.

INC Madhya Pradesh fake tweet gets ‘Antonio Maino’ trended, netizens question is this the ‘women empowerment’ Rahul Gandhi talks about

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
On Thursday, MP Congress tweeted how under the BJP-led government, women 'have to sell alcohol' which is very shameful.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistan: Blackout in Karachi triggers ‘Indian planes coming’ fear, residents confuse PAF planes as Indian fighter jets

OpIndia Staff -
According to the local residents of Karachi, the city was put under 'blackout' after rumours of Indian Air Force fighter jets went close to Karachi and other parts of Sindh.
Read more
Social Media

Did Pakistan shoot down its own F-16 aircraft amid blackout panic in Karachi: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users took to Twitter to claim that one PAF F-16 fighter aircraft had not returned to Masroor airbase after it was sent to Combat Air Patrolling mission to detect and push back Indian fighter jets.
Read more
News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
Entertainment

They issued rape threats to me, my 73-year-old mother and my child: Ekta Kapoor says how fictional story cannot justify real life humiliation of...

OpIndia Staff -
Television queen Ekta Kapoor speaks to OpIndia on the recent controversy regarding Alt Balaji's show XXX2, the abuses and the online bullying.
Read more
News Reports

UP Police asks Cyber Cell to take necessary action against The Wire journalist Arfa Khanum after she was caught peddling fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Amroha Police calles out 'The Wire' journalist Arfa Khanum's lies after she alleged that a Dalit boy was killed for praying in a temple
Read more
News Reports

Who killed Swedish PM Olof Palme to be revealed soon: Could this signal fresh trouble for Gandhis in the Bofors case?

OpIndia Staff -
The prosecutors investigating the case have received a dossier from South Africa and the Swedes are set to present their findings on the Olaf Palme assassination and the Bofors scam connection could sound trouble for the Gandhi family
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

West Bengal: Textbook for pre-primary children depicts the image of a black person as ‘ugly’, parents fume

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal school's pre-primary book described the letter 'U' as 'Ugly' with a person of dark complexion in the picture.
Read more
Culture and History

Did you know? Lord Jagannath in Puri is now under ‘quarantine’ till Ratha Yatra. Read details of the ‘Anasara’ ritual of the ancient Hindu...

Shashank Bharadwaj -
At the Shree Jagannath Temple of Puri, Odisha, every year after the Devasnana Purnima, the three deities of the temple - Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra, go into a 'quarantine' for a period of fourteen days to recover completely from their 'illness'.
Read more
Opinions

Columbus statues demolished in America: Was he different from Babur or Ghazni?

Abhishek Banerjee -
In the case of Columbus statues, the reactions have ranged from benign neglect to silent support to active praise. In the case of Babri Masjid, there was near universal condemnation.
Read more
News Reports

“Not time for conservative approach, time for bold decisions, investment”, PM Modi reiterates his dream for self-reliant India

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi said that India should convert the COVID-19 crisis into a turning point towards becoming self-sufficient
Read more
News Reports

On 73rd birthday of Lalu Prasad Yadav, JD(U) wishes him with a list of 73 properties acquired by him and his family using political...

OpIndia Staff -
JD(U) wishes Lalu Prasad Yadav on 73rd birthday in unique way, publishes list of 73 properties illegally acquired by him and family
Read more
News Reports

Population of the majestic Asiatic lions in Gir forest up by 29%, read how Gujarat forest carried out the census amid coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Population of Asiatic Lions in Gir Forest in Gujarat completed under Poonam Avlokan method amid coronavirus lockdown.
Read more
News Reports

Historian Ram Guha gets history wrong while drawing up comparison between Gujarat and Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
Ramchandra Guha, who now seems to have developed complicated relationship with history, today took to Twitter to claim Philip Spratt in 1939 had written that Gujarat, though economically advanced is backward culturally and Bengal while being economically backward, has been culturally advanced.
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru court denies bail to sedition accused Amulya Leona, says she will abscond and involve in offences that could affect peace

OpIndia Staff -
Leftist activist Amulya Leona Noronha, was arrested on the charges of sedition after raising slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' in a rally of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.
Read more
News Reports

Rajya Sabha elections: Resort drama back in Rajasthan, Congress shifts its MLAs, alleges poaching attempts

OpIndia Staff -
This political development in Rajasthan comes at a time when Congress MLAs in Gujarat have been resigning from the party ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.
Read more
News Reports

Shocking visuals emerge from Delhi’s LNJP hospital: Dead bodies lying unattended, naked corpse left on the floor

OpIndia Staff -
The India TV report claimed that most of the patients did not have any saline drips and in most of the wards, no healthcare staff was seen attending the patients.
Read more

Connect with us

230,411FansLike
370,706FollowersFollow
248,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com