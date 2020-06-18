Thursday, June 18, 2020
Home News Reports Our soldiers at LAC are unarmed because Congress govt and govts supported by it...
FeaturedGovernment and PolicyNews ReportsSpecialsOpIndia Explains
Updated:

Our soldiers at LAC are unarmed because Congress govt and govts supported by it signed these agreements with China: Here are the details

Rahul Gandhi headed the party that ruled India for half a decade, he keeps meeting Chinese officials behind the curtains often, and therefore, he should know why Indian soldiers were unarmed.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
India China LAC
4

After the violent clash between the armed forces of India and China at the Galwan Valley near the LAC in Ladakh, which saw the death of more than 50 soldiers from both the sides in a fight without firearms, the Congress party has launched an attack on the Modi government questioning operational decisions made by the armed forces. The party leaders and workers have started asking why the Indian side went to confront the Chinese military without carrying guns.

Today former Congress President Rahul Gandhi also asked the same question, when he asked who and why Indian soldiers sent unarmed to a dangerous a situation, and who was responsible for this decision.

Although it is natural that the general public will not know the details of the India-China border issue, it is a surprise that Rahul Gandhi is surprised about soldiers not carrying arms at the LAC. Because it is agreements signed by governments led and supported by his party that prevents the soldiers from using firearms on the border with China.

Rahul Gandhi headed the party that ruled India for half a decade, he keeps meeting Chinese officials behind the curtains often, and therefore, he should know why Indian soldiers were unarmed.

The reason for the same is a slew of agreements signed between India and China, in an effort to keep the tension at the border under check. Both the nations have signed two border agreements, in 1993 and 1996, which defines the activities which are allowed and not allowed along the Line of Actual Control between India and China.

The first agreement signed in September 1993 says that both the sides entered into the agreement based on five principles, mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence, and with a view to maintaining peace and tranquillity in areas along the line of actual control in the India-China border areas. The main focus of this agreement was to maintain peace along the LAC and reduce aggression both the sides.

Screenshot from the 1993 India-China border agreement

The second agreement signed in November 1996, defined the detailed protocols to achieve the goals set in the first agreement. And this is that agreement that bars soldiers from both the sides from using firearms on each other. The Article I of the agreement says that “neither side shall use its military capability against the other side. No armed forces deployed by either side in the border areas along the line of actual control.”

The most relevant provision in the context of the current situation is Article VI of the 1996 agreement. Section (1) of Article VI says that neither side can open fire guns or use explosives within two kilometres of the LAC. This means that both sides have agreed to not use weapons within the two kilometres of the LAC on both sides.

Screenshot from the 1996 India-China border agreement

The Article III of the agreement says that both sides will reduce or limit combat tanks, infantry combat vehicles, guns (including howitzers) with 75 mm or bigger calibre, mortars with 120 mm or bigger calibre, surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air missiles and any other weapon system mutually agreed upon along the LAC.

A detailed reading of the 1996 agreement shows that it was aimed at avoiding a full scale war erupting between India and China by reducing use of weaponry an aggression at the border. And being one of the most professional armed forces in the world, the Indian security forces were not carrying firearms to respect the agreement signed by the government of India. It may be noted that although the Chinese sides showed barbarism by attacking Indian soldiers using primitive weapons like stones, sticks studded with nails and wrapped with barbed wire, even they technically respected the agreement by not firing shots.

Rahul Gandhi’s party was in power when the 1993 agreement was signed, and his party was supporting the HD Devegowda government when the detailed 1996 agreement was signed. Moreover, not only Rahul Gandhi keeps meeting Chinese officials secretly, his party actually signed an agreement with the Chinese Communist Party to ‘consult each other on important issues’. During UPA1 in 2008, the Congress party and the Communist Party of China (CPC) had signed a deal in Beijing for exchanging high-level information and co-operation between them. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) also provided the two parties with the “opportunity to consult each other on important bilateral, regional and international developments”.

The MoU was signed by the then Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi and on the Chinese side, it was signed by none other than Xi Jinping himself, who was then the Chinese vice-president and standing committee member of the CPC’s politburo. The MoU was signed in the presence of his mother and party president Sonia Gandhi. Therefore, Rahul Gandhi should not pretend that he does not know about the agreements between the two countries to ask why the Indian soldiers were unarmed.

At present, Indian soldiers are following the agreements signed between the two sides, and the soldiers should be respected for that, not question their judgement like Rahul Gandhi is suggesting. Given the recent aggression by China, it is possible that Government of India may decide to not follow the disarmament provisions of the agreement. But until such a decision is taken by the union government, the armed forces will act on the established protocols agreed between the sides.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Our soldiers at LAC are unarmed because Congress govt and govts supported by it signed these agreements with China: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The 1996 border agreement with China singed by Congress supported Devegowda govt prevents use of firearms by soldiers within 2 kms of LAC
Read more
News Reports

Khalistani group supports China’s savagery against soldiers, condemns India, thanks China for supporting Referendum 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistani group Sikhs For Justice also thanked China for the overwhelming support they have given to SJF's call to hold a non-governmental referendum 2020 for secession from India
Read more

Dear woke people, see the connection between Chinese aggression and ‘liberal’ anger on Article 370

Media Abhishek Banerjee -
The New York Times is clearly putting the blame on India for aggravating China

Haryana: Muslim mob attacks Dalit boy with a battle axe in Mewat, threatens to kill him and his family

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Haryana's Mewat region has been termed as "Mini Pakistan" by a retired justice Pawan Kumar's investigation team because of the atrocities meted out against Hindus, especially Dalits, by the majority Muslim community

Nail studded rods used to attack Indian soldiers, read how Chinese troops unleashed deceptive, savage attacks to the point of mutilation on our soldiers

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) had launched savage and deceptive attacks, many to a 'point of mutilation' against the Indian troops on Monday night.

Did you know Congress party had signed a deal with Chinese Communist Party to consult each other on ‘important issues’: Read details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
It is being said that the close connections between the Congress party and the CPC may be one of the reasons why the principal opposition party has now chosen to remain a mute spectator in attacking the Chinese and instead has been unleashing all its attacks against its own government.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

“There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent”: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap exposes the bullying...

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Salman Khan starrer 2010 film Dabangg, took to Facebook to narrate his own bullying experience in Bollywood and appealed for a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
News Reports

Vile and insensitive: How self-proclaimed comedians ranted against India’s interests during the India-China standoff

OpIndia Staff -
The so-called comedians feel no compunction in mocking the deaths of Indian bravehearts along the frontline in their bid to take a swipe at PM Modi
Read more
News Reports

India-China standoff: Indian Army confirms 20 casualties, sources indicate 43 Chinese casualties, Army says troops have disengaged

OpIndia Staff -
While India is reported to have suffered 20 casualties, 43 Chinese soldiers have been killed in the India-China stand-off
Read more
News Reports

India’s Lord Ram takes on China’s Dragon: How Hong Kong, Taiwan and Indian Twitter users came together in solidarity

OpIndia Staff -
The infographic of Lord Ram battling the Chinese Dragon was posted on the Hong Kong social media website LIHKG i
Read more
News Reports

Intelligence agencies red-flag 52 apps linked with China that may compromise user data: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Intelligence agencies claim that the Chinese mobile apps are not safe and are extracting a large amount of data outside India.
Read more
Politics

Omar Abdullah deactivates his Twitter account after warning Kashmiri radicals not to fall for China’s propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
Omar Abdullah seems to have deleted his Twitter account late Wednesday evening after tweeting a warning to Kashmiri radicals about trusting China
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Our soldiers at LAC are unarmed because Congress govt and govts supported by it signed these agreements with China: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The 1996 border agreement with China singed by Congress supported Devegowda govt prevents use of firearms by soldiers within 2 kms of LAC
Read more
News Reports

After China’s savagery, Indian soldiers at LAC to be equipped with full-body riot gear and spiked clubs: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The first consignment of 500 sets of full-body lightweight riot gear was airlifted from the Mumbai-based supplier to Leh
Read more
News Reports

Khalistani group supports China’s savagery against soldiers, condemns India, thanks China for supporting Referendum 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistani group Sikhs For Justice also thanked China for the overwhelming support they have given to SJF's call to hold a non-governmental referendum 2020 for secession from India
Read more
News Reports

#BoycottChineseProducts: Oppo mobiles cancels live telecast of launch of 5G smartphone

OpIndia Staff -
Amid the calls for boycott of Chinese products in wake of the violent standoff at Ladakh owing to aggression by Chinese forces, the Chinese mobile company Oppo on Wednesday cancelled its live telecast on the launch of its new 5G smartphone.
Read more
News Reports

Lord Jagannath won’t forgive us if we allow Ratha Yatra amid coronavirus pandemic: Supreme Court halts Odisha’s most popular annual festival

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, the temple administration had decided to take out the Rath Yatra under Section 144 imposition, without the presence of devotees. The construction of Ratha was already underway.
Read more
Media

Dear woke people, see the connection between Chinese aggression and ‘liberal’ anger on Article 370

Abhishek Banerjee -
The New York Times is clearly putting the blame on India for aggravating China
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Coronavirus recovered man refuses to donate his blood plasma after learning that recipient is Shia

OpIndia Staff -
A Shia Coronavirus patients at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad was denied blood plasma by a Sunni Muslim
Read more
News Reports

Haryana: Muslim mob attacks Dalit boy with a battle axe in Mewat, threatens to kill him and his family

OpIndia Staff -
Haryana's Mewat region has been termed as "Mini Pakistan" by a retired justice Pawan Kumar's investigation team because of the atrocities meted out against Hindus, especially Dalits, by the majority Muslim community
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi to launch Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to create rural infrastructure and provide employment to returned migrant workers

Raju Das -
The ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’ will be launched by prime minister Narendra Modi on 20 June through Video-Conference.
Read more
News Reports

Nail studded rods used to attack Indian soldiers, read how Chinese troops unleashed deceptive, savage attacks to the point of mutilation on our soldiers

OpIndia Staff -
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) had launched savage and deceptive attacks, many to a 'point of mutilation' against the Indian troops on Monday night.
Read more

Connect with us

231,466FansLike
381,498FollowersFollow
251,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com