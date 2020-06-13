India rejects new Nepal map including Indian territories, says this artificial enlargement is not based on historical facts and is not tenable.

The Ministry of External Affairs has responded to the passing of the constitutional amendment bill in Nepal’s Parliament to update the country’s political map including the areas that come under the Indian regime. The Ministry said that artificial enlargement of the map is not based on historical facts, hence it is not tenable.

The Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stated, “We have noted that the House of Representatives of Nepal has passed a constitution amendment bill for changing the map of Nepal to include parts of Indian territory. We have already made our position clear on this matter.”

He further added, “This artificial enlargement of claims is not based on historical facts or evidence and is not tenable. It is also violative of our current understanding to hold talks on the outstanding boundary issue.”

Nepal passed amendment bill including Indian areas of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani in the updated map

Nepal’s lower house of parliament on Saturday passed an amendment to update the country’s map including Indian areas of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani in the constitution of the country. The bill was supported by all the 258 lawmakers present and voting.

The move came on the heels of the endorsement extended by Nepal’s House of Representatives on June 10 to have a proposal seeking consideration of the constitution amendment bill for change of country’s map following a long discussion.

Nepal had earlier offered India to have diplomatic discussions to resolve the territorial disputes between the two countries. India, in her defense, claimed that it already cleared her position on the matter and it deeply values its civilizational, cultural and friendly relations with Nepal.