A Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch was shot dead on Monday by terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Congress Sarpanch of Lokbowan Larkipora, identified as Ajay Pandita, was fired upon by the terrorists who later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

“He was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead,” Republic TV quoted a police officer. “Today at about 6 pm some unknown terrorists fired upon one Congress Sarpanch identified as Ajay Pandit at Lokbawan, Anantnag who later on succumbed to his injuries at a hospital,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police was quoted by ANI as saying.

#UPDATE Today at about 6 pm some unknown terrorists fired upon one Congress Sarpanch identified as Ajay Pandit at Lokbawan, Anantnag who later on succumbed to his injuries at a hospital: Jammu & Kashmir Police https://t.co/7TOUPs8cHl — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

According to the police sources, the sarpanch had gone to work in his orchard when he was attacked by the terrorists. The area has been cordoned off soon after the shooting. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to condemn the “terror attack on a grassroots political worker”.

Very sorry to hear about the killing of sarpanch Ajay Pandita in Anantnag earlier this afternoon. I unequivocally condemn this terror attack on a grassroots political worker & pray that his soul rests in peace. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 8, 2020

OpIndia tried to contact the Anantnag police but it could not elicit a response from them.

It is pertinent to note that the encounter of a Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch happened hours after the security forces gunned down 4 terrorists in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. While the encounter had concluded, combing operation by the Armed Forces is underway to ensure there are no terrorists left. A cache of arms and ammunition have been retrieved from the slain terrorists.

Hizbul terrorists eliminated in an encounter on Sunday

Yesterday, five terrorists belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit were neutralised in an encounter with the security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. Acting on a specific input, the armed forces carried out a search operation in Reban area of Shopian where contact was established with the hiding terrorists. In the ensuing encounter, 5 terrorists were eliminated by the security forces and incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the dead terrorists.