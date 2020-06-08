Monday, June 8, 2020
Home News Reports Jammu and Kashmir: Sarpanch Ajay Pandita shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag
News Reports
Updated:

Jammu and Kashmir: Sarpanch Ajay Pandita shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag

It is pertinent to note that the encounter of a Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch happened hours after the security forces gunned down 4 terrorists in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Terrorists in Anantnag kill Ajay Pandita, Sarpanch of Larkipora
Security forces stationed in Anantnag(Representative Image, Source: PTI)
75

A Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch was shot dead on Monday by terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Congress Sarpanch of Lokbowan Larkipora, identified as Ajay Pandita, was fired upon by the terrorists who later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

“He was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead,” Republic TV quoted a police officer. “Today at about 6 pm some unknown terrorists fired upon one Congress Sarpanch identified as Ajay Pandit at Lokbawan, Anantnag who later on succumbed to his injuries at a hospital,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police was quoted by ANI as saying.

According to the police sources, the sarpanch had gone to work in his orchard when he was attacked by the terrorists. The area has been cordoned off soon after the shooting. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to condemn the “terror attack on a grassroots political worker”.

OpIndia tried to contact the Anantnag police but it could not elicit a response from them.

It is pertinent to note that the encounter of a Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch happened hours after the security forces gunned down 4 terrorists in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. While the encounter had concluded, combing operation by the Armed Forces is underway to ensure there are no terrorists left. A cache of arms and ammunition have been retrieved from the slain terrorists.

Hizbul terrorists eliminated in an encounter on Sunday

Yesterday, five terrorists belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit were neutralised in an encounter with the security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. Acting on a specific input, the armed forces carried out a search operation in Reban area of Shopian where contact was established with the hiding terrorists. In the ensuing encounter, 5 terrorists were eliminated by the security forces and incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the dead terrorists.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsLarkipora

Trending now

News Reports

Delhi minorities commission awards ‘activist’ Teesta Setalvad with a lifetime achievement award for her ‘contribution to human rights’

OpIndia Staff -
Controversial 'activist' Teesta Setalvad had been widely criticized for instigating crowds during the anti-CAA protests .
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

No, Brahmins did not severe tongue of a 16-year-old girl as a sacrifice to protect village from Coronavirus: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Kamran alleged that owing to superstitious beliefs that the village would be protected from the wrath of the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus, the Brahmins in the village cut off the tongue of a Class 8 student as religious 'sacrifice'.
Read more

‘Indians are a beastly people with a beastly religion’: The racism of British ‘hero’ Winston Churchill

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was vandalised by Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters on Sunday.

Delhi LG overturns Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s diktat, says Delhi hospitals open to all patients

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had yesterday announced that hospitals in the city would be reserved only for Delhi residents till the time coronavirus cases in the national capital are brought under control

Shop owners lock horns with mall owners in Uttar Pradesh. Read why shops remain shut despite malls opening-up

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Even as malls opened up in Uttar Pradesh, the shop owners decided to keep the shops closed owing to demand of rent waiver

Head constable Ratan Lal’s murder was a part of a wider conspiracy to trigger communal riots: Delhi Police

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police have alleged that anti-CAA protests in Delhi were used as a springboard to fuel riots that swept several areas of the northeast Delhi

Recently Popular

News Reports

Delhi Police Crime Branch cop found dead under mysterious circumstances, reports say he was investigating Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a Delhi Police Inspector, who was working with the Special Cell, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his car on Rampura main road in Keshav Puram in the national capital.
Read more
Crime

Himachal Pradesh: After Kerala pregnant elephant death case, video of a pregnant cow injured due to cracker explosion in mouth surfaces online

OpIndia Staff -
In the video shared online, it can be seen that the mouth of the pregnant cow has been injured very badly with a lot of blood oozing out of her mouth
Read more
News Reports

Customer buys Bhagwat Purana, Amazon seller also sends a book on why the Hindu scripture is ‘irrelevant’ as a ‘special gift’

OpIndia Staff -
The Twitter user has stated that while he had ordered the Hindu scripture, a second book denigrating the same scripture was sent as a 'special gift' by the seller, presumably to dissuade readers from reading the Hindu holy book.
Read more
News Reports

Meet cartoonist Vishal: Busting leftist monopoly in narrative with Hindutva cartoons, one at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal makes cartoons on Instagram which seeks to bust the leftist monopoly over the control of discourse
Read more
News Reports

I reactivated Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 without informing govt because earlier 5 requests were denied: Former Air Marshal PK Barbora

OpIndia Staff -
Former Air Marshal PK Barbora said he didn’t inform govt before landing at Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 as all earlier requests were denied.
Read more
News Reports

‘American filmmaker Cynthia Ritchie told me that Pakistan PM Imran Khan wanted to have sex with her’: Pakistani TV host

OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is spreading fake news against her and called Ali Saleem a nice guy but misguided
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Palghar mob lynching: Local grilled by CID in the sadhu lynching case commits suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Dhangada was one among many people questioned by the police in their alleged role in the Palghar mob lynching case.
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir: Sarpanch Ajay Pandita shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag

OpIndia Staff -
Congress Sarpanch Ajay Pandita of Lokbowan Larkipora, Anantnag was fired upon by the terrorists while he was working in his orchard.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi minorities commission awards ‘activist’ Teesta Setalvad with a lifetime achievement award for her ‘contribution to human rights’

OpIndia Staff -
Controversial 'activist' Teesta Setalvad had been widely criticized for instigating crowds during the anti-CAA protests .
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

No, Brahmins did not severe tongue of a 16-year-old girl as a sacrifice to protect village from Coronavirus: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Kamran alleged that owing to superstitious beliefs that the village would be protected from the wrath of the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus, the Brahmins in the village cut off the tongue of a Class 8 student as religious 'sacrifice'.
Read more
News Reports

Sandesara scam: Congress leader Ahmed Patel cites ‘Corona’ to evade questioning, ED says ‘we will come home and question’

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Ahmed Patel has sent a letter to the Enforcement Directorate and has used 'corona' as an excuse to evade questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the over Rs 14,000 crore Sandesara scam.
Read more
News Reports

‘Indians are a beastly people with a beastly religion’: The racism of British ‘hero’ Winston Churchill

OpIndia Staff -
A statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was vandalised by Black Lives Matter (BLM) protesters on Sunday.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Hundreds of TMC workers clash with BJP workers, heckle BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta

OpIndia Staff -
Sabyasachi Dutta was on his way to meet an injured BJP worker when his entourage was stopped and attacked at
Read more
News Reports

Delhi LG overturns Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s diktat, says Delhi hospitals open to all patients

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had yesterday announced that hospitals in the city would be reserved only for Delhi residents till the time coronavirus cases in the national capital are brought under control
Read more
News Reports

DMK files FIR against popular Tamil YouTuber Maridhas for calling M Karunanidhi as the ‘father of corruption’

OpIndia Staff -
Maridhas claimed that the success of the former DMK patriarch was due to manipulative skills and a shrewd divide and rude policy.
Read more
News Reports

Shop owners lock horns with mall owners in Uttar Pradesh. Read why shops remain shut despite malls opening-up

OpIndia Staff -
Even as malls opened up in Uttar Pradesh, the shop owners decided to keep the shops closed owing to demand of rent waiver
Read more

Connect with us

230,148FansLike
367,385FollowersFollow
247,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com