There are glaring discrepancies in the FIR filed by the Tuticorin Police in the Jayaraj and Bennix custodial death case, Times Now has reported. The CCTV footage accessed by the news channel suggests that the father-son duo did not argue or abuse the police, or roll on the floor as the Police had claimed in the FIR.

#Exclusive | TIMES NOW accesses CCTV footage from outside Jayaraj and Bennix’s shop.

CCTV reveals that hardly few men were present outside the shop, father & son didn’t ‘roll’ on the floor and Jeyaraj had cooperated with cops



Details by Shilpa & Shabbir. | #HumanePolicing pic.twitter.com/oqWPVvf2XU — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 29, 2020

Contrary to the claims made by the Police, the CCTV footage suggests that firstly, there was no crowd in front of the shop as alleged. Secondly, there is also no evidence from the CCTV that the duo threatened or abused the Police. Thirdly, the Police claimed that the injuries were self-sustained and a cause of the two of them rolling on the floor. Again, there is no evidence of it from the CCTV footage.

The CCTV footage suggests that the father and son were cooperating fully with the Police and walking towards the Police van in peace and contrary to the claims of the Police in the FIR, there isn’t the slightest hint of aggressive behaviour on their part in the CCTV footage.

Custodial Death causes great outrage

The death of the father and son-duo in police custody in Tuticorin has generated a huge outrage in Tamil Nadu. P Jayaraj and his son J Bennix reportedly died after they were picked up by the Police for opening their mobile accessories shop open on June 19 when lockdown was still in force in the state. It is alleged that they were tortured in custody, which led to their death in the hospital later.

Allegations of sexual torture has been levelled against the Police. According to eyewitnesses, their genitalia was also damaged and they were thrashed brutally. People on social media claim that the policemen shoved batons inside the anus of the father and son several times. The Madras High Court has ordered a probe into the incident and Chief Minister Palaniswami has assured that strict action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.