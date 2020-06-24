Wednesday, June 24, 2020
‘Kiss for love’ campaigner Rehana Fathima, who attempted to desecrate Sabarimala, booked for posting video of her kids painting on her topless body

The Kerala police have booked Rehana Fathima under the Juvenile Justice Act and section 67 of the Information Technology Act (Electronically transmitting sexually explicit content) for non-bailable offences.

OpIndia Staff

Sabrimala activist Rehana Fathima booked after she shared a YouTube video where she has made her children paint on her naked torso
Rehana Fathima booked for posting video of her children painting her naked torso
The Thiruvalla police of Pathanamthitta district in Kerala have booked Rehana Fathima, the controversial former ‘model’ and ‘kiss for love’ campaigner, who attempted to desecrate Sabarimala, after she posted a video of her children painting on her semi-nude body.

The Kerala police have booked the ‘activist’ under the Juvenile Justice Act and the section 67 of the Information Technology Act (Electronically transmitting sexually explicit content) for non-bailable offences.

Rehana Fathima, the controversial ultra-left wing activist, on June 19 took to her youtube channel to post a 2:00 minute video where she is seen lying on bed wearing only a pair of red shorts, while her children attempt to paint on her torso. She also uploaded the same on her Facebook page with hashtag #BodyArtPolitics.

According to Rehana, the video was made to reiterate that women need to be open about sex and their bodies in a society where sex and nudity are taboo. In her Facebook post, Rehana writes that “no child who has seen his own mother’s nakedness and body can abuse the female body. Therefore, vaccines against false perceptions about women’s body and sexuality should be initiated from home”.

#BodyArtandPolitics5 വർഷങ്ങൾക്ക് മുൻപ് ഞാൻ കൈരളി ഓൺലൈനിൽ എഴുതിയ ഒരു ലേഖനത്തിൻറെ google പരിഭാഷയാണിത്…

Posted by Rehana Fathima Pyarijaan Sulaiman on Thursday, June 18, 2020

Rehana furthers, “The feminine body and her nakedness are more than 55 kg of flesh, compared to the male body. Leggings are aroused by the sight of the legs, while the man standing with his knees bent over his chest and his legs half-naked, forces men and women to approach the body in a manner that does not elicit ejection. It is the false sexual consciousness that is currently being given to society. Just as beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so is porn in the eyes of the beholder.”

The Facebook post had shared a video uploaded on her YouTube channel, where Fathima’s children are seen painting flowers and leaves on her naked torso while she lies on the bed. Viewer discretion is advised for the video as it has nudity content.

Rehana’s obnoxious effort to ‘sex-educate’ her children was not received well by Netizens, with many users pointing out that the act amounts to and child abuse and sexual exploitation.

Rehana Fathima and her other controversial activities

Last month, Fathima was sacked from her job after BSNL authorities after a probe found that her Facebook messages had incited communal tension and she had violated service rules.

For the past 18 months, she was under suspension after BSNL had received complaints from the public about her abusive pictures and videos, which had hurt religious sentiments.

The controversial activist, Rehana Fathima had sparked a huge controversy after she had tried to enter the holy Sabarimala shrine and desecrate it following the controversial Supreme court judgement granting permission to women of all ages to enter the temple ignoring the shrine’s age-old tradition barring women of menstruating age to enter the holy place.

In 2018, the Pathanamthitta police had registered a case against activist Rehana Fathima against a complaint filed by Sabarimala Achara Samrakshana Samithi for putting up social media posts that were “communally divisive” in nature.

The self-proclaimed activist was also ‘expelled‘ from the Muslim community by the Kerala Muslim Jama’ath Council for her activities.

A model of sorts in the past, Fathima has been a part of the ‘Kiss of Love’ campaign in Kochi in 2014 against the purported moral policing. Rehana Fathima was also convicted in a cheque-fraud case and awarded a fine of Rs. 2.1 lakh and one day of imprisonment in the year 2014.

