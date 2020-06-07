There is a saying that has become popular recently: The Left eats its own. Thus, it happened that even after transforming Albus Dumbledore from her Harry Potter novels into a homosexual, changing the race of Hermione Granger from White to Black, the Left is still not happy with J.K. Rowling. In the most recent instance, the world renowned author attracted the wrath of the LGBT Community for saying that biological sex is real.

It all began when J.K. Rowling expressed her unhappiness over the fact that the headline of an opinion piece published on a media portal addressed women as ‘people who menstruate’ instead of the actual word. This is due to the fact that in the world of the Left, it is believed that gender is a social construct and a menstruating women can actually be a man if she calls herself one and society must address her as a man. If one accepts such a premise, then it cannot be said that it is only women who menstruate.

The tweet by J.K. Rowling that started the whole controversy

For her perfectly sensible opinion, abuses were hurled at J.K. Rowling and she was labelled a Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist (TERF). TERFs reject the claims that ‘trans-women’ who are biologically men are actually women and often, are in no ‘radical feminists’ in the conventional meaning of the term.

Consequently, she defended herself from the allegations of hatred that were made against her and said that it was nonsensical for people to claim that she bore any hatred towards the trans community. She said, “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense,” J.K. Rowling added.

The comments made by J.K. Rowling are perfectly consistent with scientific truth and are made on the basis of rational evaluation of reality. However, she was criticised heavily by individuals on social media and it was claimed that she hates the Trans community.

I also want to remind everyone that when LGBTQ organizations generously reaches out to @jk_rowling in December to discuss all this in a collaborative setting, she refused to speak with them. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 6, 2020

I feel heartbroken for every trans kid who grew up on Harry Potter, only to find out the author of their beloved childhood books is such a transphobic bigot. Congrats on being the contemporary Lovecraft. — SlothBorne (@CaseyExplosion) June 7, 2020

"Erasing the identity of people is wrong" -Something a TERF just unironically said without self-awareness. — The Sauce Locator (@SourceLocator) June 6, 2020

A favorite of mine that also works in this situation: pic.twitter.com/NjEO74MkOk — Same Ol’ D Part_Deaux (@insipdnormlty) June 7, 2020

While J.K. Rowling is too big a name to suffer in any manner due to her opinion, ordinary people in the West stand to lose their jobs and suffer a great loss of reputation and harassment if they air the exact same opinions, especially in the academia. The war on biological sex in the West is very real and the LGBT Community and its ‘allies’ are known to bully those who refuse to adhere to the diktats of the ideological construct of gender fluidity.