Sunday, June 7, 2020
Home News Reports J.K. Rowling is a TERF! Rainbow Fascism attacks the Harry Potter author for saying...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

J.K. Rowling is a TERF! Rainbow Fascism attacks the Harry Potter author for saying biological sex is real and only women can menstruate

For her perfectly sensible opinion, abuses were hurled at J.K. Rowling and she was labelled a Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist (TERF).

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
J.K. Rowling attacked for saying only women can menstruate
Image Credit: BBC
4

There is a saying that has become popular recently: The Left eats its own. Thus, it happened that even after transforming Albus Dumbledore from her Harry Potter novels into a homosexual, changing the race of Hermione Granger from White to Black, the Left is still not happy with J.K. Rowling. In the most recent instance, the world renowned author attracted the wrath of the LGBT Community for saying that biological sex is real.

It all began when J.K. Rowling expressed her unhappiness over the fact that the headline of an opinion piece published on a media portal addressed women as ‘people who menstruate’ instead of the actual word. This is due to the fact that in the world of the Left, it is believed that gender is a social construct and a menstruating women can actually be a man if she calls herself one and society must address her as a man. If one accepts such a premise, then it cannot be said that it is only women who menstruate.

The tweet by J.K. Rowling that started the whole controversy

For her perfectly sensible opinion, abuses were hurled at J.K. Rowling and she was labelled a Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist (TERF). TERFs reject the claims that ‘trans-women’ who are biologically men are actually women and often, are in no ‘radical feminists’ in the conventional meaning of the term.

Consequently, she defended herself from the allegations of hatred that were made against her and said that it was nonsensical for people to claim that she bore any hatred towards the trans community. She said, “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense,” J.K. Rowling added.

The comments made by J.K. Rowling are perfectly consistent with scientific truth and are made on the basis of rational evaluation of reality. However, she was criticised heavily by individuals on social media and it was claimed that she hates the Trans community.

While J.K. Rowling is too big a name to suffer in any manner due to her opinion, ordinary people in the West stand to lose their jobs and suffer a great loss of reputation and harassment if they air the exact same opinions, especially in the academia. The war on biological sex in the West is very real and the LGBT Community and its ‘allies’ are known to bully those who refuse to adhere to the diktats of the ideological construct of gender fluidity.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

“India is ONE”: Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Maharashtra and Delhi governments for disowning Assamese people amid coronavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff -
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed shock at the 'second-class citizen' treatment meted out by Maharashtra and Delhi state govts, to people from other states who are residing and earning their livelihood in these states.
Read more
News Reports

Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination, was two months pregnant when arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Nalini Sriharan is the longest serving female prisoner in India and gave birth to her daughter Arithra while in prison.
Read more

Safoora Zargar, arrested for inciting Delhi riots, was the general secretary of the Congress-backed NSUI’s Jamia unit

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The sociology student from Kashmir was an active member in Congress and its student wing NSUI in Jamia till it was dissolved in 2018.

Punjab: Communal tension prevailed in Jalandhar after pregnant woman was beaten up by youth over drug trafficking

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The drug problem in Phillaur, (Jalandhar) Punjab caused communal tension between two groups after a youth beat up a pregnant woman.

Himachal Pradesh: Police arrests man accused of feeding explosives to a pregnant cow in a viral video

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a man was reportedly arrested in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh over allegations of feeding explosives to a pregnant cow last month.

Delhi likely to have 1 lakh coronavirus cases by end of June, expert committee setup by Delhi govt says 42,000 beds will be by...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The committee has advised the government to make arrangements an additional 15,000 beds by the end of June and around 42,000 by mid-July to cater to the needs of the patients in the national capital.

Recently Popular

Crime

Himachal Pradesh: After Kerala pregnant elephant death case, video of a pregnant cow injured due to cracker explosion in mouth surfaces online

OpIndia Staff -
In the video shared online, it can be seen that the mouth of the pregnant cow has been injured very badly with a lot of blood oozing out of her mouth
Read more
News Reports

US filmmaker says former Pakistan minister Rehman Malik raped her, former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani manhandled her: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia D. Ritchie said that sexual assault against her by Senator Rehman Malik had happened occurred at Interior Minister's residence in 2011
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

After trying to rope in 2nd, 3rd-year MBBS students to manage Coronavirus patients, Maharashtra govt to punish medical interns if they get coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Medical interns in Maharashtra will be liable to repeat the internship for the quarantine period if they are infected with Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

‘American filmmaker Cynthia Ritchie told me that Pakistan PM Imran Khan wanted to have sex with her’: Pakistani TV host

OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is spreading fake news against her and called Ali Saleem a nice guy but misguided
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

A South African anti-racism campaign, the inexplicable presence of Congress leader Anand Sharma and how Indian interests may be compromised

Nupur J Sharma -
7 out of 8 of those panelists belonged to South Africa, however, there was one name that did not add up - Anand Sharma, Congress leader.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

J.K. Rowling is a TERF! Rainbow Fascism attacks the Harry Potter author for saying biological sex is real and only women can menstruate

OpIndia Staff -
It all began when J.K. Rowling took offence over an opinion piece on a media portal that addressed women as 'people who menstruate'.
Read more
News Reports

Tensions between India and Nepal likely to mount as New Delhi not likely to engage with the Himalayan country ready to change its map

OpIndia Staff -
India may not participate in talks as Nepal is passing constitution amendment to change its map to include Indian territories
Read more
News Reports

“How did he arrange buses during the lockdown?” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleges political conspiracy behind Sonu Sood arranging transport for migrants

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Raut alleges that Sonu Sood arranging transport for migrants is political conspiracy to overshadow the work done by state govt
Read more
News Reports

“India is ONE”: Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Maharashtra and Delhi governments for disowning Assamese people amid coronavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff -
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed shock at the 'second-class citizen' treatment meted out by Maharashtra and Delhi state govts, to people from other states who are residing and earning their livelihood in these states.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Geological Survey of India discovers gold reserves of 250 kgs near Jamdeshpur, to be auctioned soon

OpIndia Staff -
The Geological Survey of India submitted its final report to state Govt on June 3, enabling auction of the the gold mines
Read more
News Reports

Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination, was two months pregnant when arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Nalini Sriharan is the longest serving female prisoner in India and gave birth to her daughter Arithra while in prison.
Read more
News Reports

Former Bombay HC justice Micheal Saldanha accuses Bishop of Mysore KA William of murder, sexual misconduct, corruption

OpIndia Staff -
Former Bombay HC judge alleges that Bishop of Mysore KA William is letting loose a virtual reign of terror in the Diocese of Mysore
Read more
News Reports

Commando Sunaina Patel, who continued fighting Naxal terrorists during pregnancy, gives birth to a daughter

OpIndia Staff -
Commando Sunaina Patel had joined the elite anti-Naxal unit Women DRG in Chhattisgarh when she was 2 months pregnant
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: “He will kill me. Please save my life”, says Hindu woman who was earlier tortured by her Muslim husband to eat beef

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu woman named Neha Jogi narrates her harrowing experience of being married to a Muslim husband, Nafees Khan
Read more
News Reports

Safoora Zargar, arrested for inciting Delhi riots, was the general secretary of the Congress-backed NSUI’s Jamia unit

OpIndia Staff -
The sociology student from Kashmir was an active member in Congress and its student wing NSUI in Jamia till it was dissolved in 2018.
Read more

Connect with us

229,952FansLike
365,575FollowersFollow
246,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com