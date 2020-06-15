Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon continues to be in the ICU of the private hospital. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital on Shaheed Path in Lucknow on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever. He has been put on the ventilator and his condition is said to be critical.

The condition of the governor, who was recovering, after the doctors performed a surgery on him on Sunday night, is said to have deteriorated again on Monday morning.

Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon admitted to Medanta hospital Lucknow

The 85-year-old governor of Madhya Pradesh was admitted on Saturday after he had fever and complications related to urology. His COVID-19 sample report came out negative at the time of admission.

The doctors initially started treating him for the urine infection. He started showing some signs of improvement when the doctors detected some problem related to the liver, for which he was further investigated through a CT guided procedure. Post-procedure, he developed internal abdominal bleeding for which an emergency operation was performed. The operation was successful and he was shifted to ICU on Sunday.

Medanta Hospital Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor had told PTI on Sunday that the Governor was undergoing intensive treatment and had said that his condition was stable.

The governor went through emergency operation on Sunday

The medical bulletin released on Sunday said: “Doctors detected a problem in his liver during precautionary health tests for which he was further investigated through a CT guided procedure. Post-procedure, he developed internal abdominal bleeding for which an emergency operation was performed. The operation was successful and he was shifted to ICU where his condition is improving.”

“He is stable and is under the strict supervision of medical experts and the decision of his discharge from the hospital will be taken once he recovers completely,” the hospital had said on Sunday.

However, the governor’s condition is said to have deteriorated today and he has been put on the ventilator.