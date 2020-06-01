Advertisements
Monday, June 1, 2020
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra govt tries to rope in 2nd, 3rd-year MBBS students to manage Coronavirus patients at Mumbai municipal hospitals

The circular issued by colleges attached to Maharashtra state-run hospitals read that the number of days served by these students as a COVID warrior would be deducted from their UG bond service period.

OpIndia Staff

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Maharashtra has been unable to break the chain of coronavirus. As the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government faces severe flak for its handling of the coronavirus situation in the state, the municipal hospitals in Mumbai have now issued circulars requesting 2nd and 3rd MBBS students (major as well as minor) to return to campus for COVID-19 duty.

Colleges attached with state-run hospitals urge medical students to join as COVID warrior

After many colleges attached with state-run hospitals like Cooper, KEM and Nair, LTM Medical College and Sion, Mumbai have issued circulars, appealing to medical students to volunteer to treat the coronavirus patients. The circular issued read that the Municipal Commissioner and the additional Municipal commissioner have requested 2nd and 3rd MBBS students (major as well as minor) to join as COVID warrior. Though making the decision voluntary, the circular reads that the number of days served by these students as a COVID warrior would be deducted from their UG bond service period.

It also read that Rs 30,000 honorarium along with a certificate which will “enhance your bio-data for the future” will also be provided after completion of service. Food and accommodation will be taken care of by the college, added the circular.

Similar circulars were also circulated by colleges attached to other municipal hospitals like Cooper, Nair and KEM recently.

The Maharashtra govt spent a meagre 7% of the total deposits on COVID-19 fund on health care

Information received under RTI has reportedly revealed that the Maharashtra chief minister’s coronavirus relief fund had received Rs 342.01 crore as of May 18. However, so far the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has only utilised Rs 23.82 crore of the total funds in the COVID-19 related arrangements.

“The Maharashtra government has spent just a meagre 7% of the total deposits on COVID 19 fund on health care. While 16 per cent of the fund was spent on migrant labourers to meet railway fares and 0.23 per cent was spent on the deceased in the railway accident. I have written it the state CM Uddhav Thackeray & requested him to use COVID19 fund to improve the health care services,” said Mumbai based RTI activist Anil.

Rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra added 2,487 cases on Sunday, taking the state’s coronavirus tally to 67,655. The state also recorded the highest deaths in India. The death toll in the state increased to 2,286. Maharashtra accounts for nearly one-third of the total cases in India as well as about 40% of all deaths.

Meanwhile, Mumbai remains to be the worst-affected city in India, with more than 20,000 cases reported so far. 

