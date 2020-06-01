Advertisements
Monday, June 1, 2020
Home News Reports Maharashtra government has spent just Rs 23.82 crores of the CM's Rs 342 crore...
News Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra government has spent just Rs 23.82 crores of the CM’s Rs 342 crore coronavirus relief fund for COVID-19 related measures, RTI query reveals

"The Maharashtra government has spent just a meagre 7% of the total deposits on COVID-19 fund on health care. While 16 per cent of the fund was spent on migrant labourers to meet railway fares and 0.23 per cent was spent on the deceased in the railway accident", said Anil Galgali, the RTI activist.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
RTI reveals Maharashtra government spent just a paltry 23.82 crore on coronavirus fight in the state out of CM's Rs 342 crore relief fund
Uddhav Thackeray(Source: Republicworld.com)
28

Information received under RTI has reportedly revealed that the Maharashtra chief minister’s coronavirus relief fund had received Rs 342.01 crore as of May 18. However, so far the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has only utilised Rs 23.82 crore of the total funds in the COVID-19 related arrangements.

Mumbai based RTI activist Anil Galgali had filed an RTI seeking information about the funds received and spent on the state’s fight against the coronavirus. As per the response received, a total amount of Rs 342.01 crore has been deposited till May 18, 2020, while Rs 79.82 crore were spent from this fund out of which only Rs 23.82 crore were used in COVID-19 related measures.

Milind Kabadi, assistant accountant officer of CM Relief Fund, who furnished the response to the RTI filed by Galgali also provided the split-up of the Rs 23.82 crore spent to battle the coronavirus in the RTI response. As per the reply, Rs 20 crore was allotted to St Georges Hospital in Mumbai and Rs 3,82,50,000 was given to the Department of Medical Education.

Besides, a major portion of the total amount spent by the Maharashtra government is towards sending the migrant labourers back to their native villages. About Rs 53.45 crore has been transferred by the state government to collectors of 36 districts in order to enable them to pay the railway fare for transporting the migrants. Furthermore, Rs 1.30 crore was paid as fare for migrant labourers from Ratnagiri district while Rs 44.40 lakhs were spent on transporting migrant workers in Sangli district back to their native places.

The RTI response further states that Rs 80 lakh was given as monetary compensation to the next of kin of the 16 deceased labourers who lost their lives in a tragic rail accident in Aurangabad.

“The Maharashtra government has spent just a meagre 7% of the total deposits on COVID 19 fund on health care. While 16 per cent of the fund was spent on migrant labourers to meet railway fares and 0.23 per cent was spent on the deceased in the railway accident. I have written it the state CM Uddhav Thackeray & requested him to use COVID19 fund to improve the health care services,” said Galgali.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsmaharashtra coronavirus cases, Maharashtra COVID-19 relief fund, Uddhav government

Latest News

News Reports

Maharashtra government has spent just Rs 23.82 crores of the CM’s Rs 342 crore coronavirus relief fund for COVID-19 related measures, RTI query reveals

OpIndia Staff -
A large chunk of the Maharashtra government's spending, about Rs 53.45 crore of the Rs 79.82 crore had been on sending the migrant labours back to their native villages.
Read more
News Reports

‘Please enjoy your haircut’: Arvind Kejriwal tweets for Sagarika Ghose after opening salons in Delhi two days after she requested

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi CM Kejriwal had earlier allowed the opening of salons and barbershops in the city.
Read more
Opinions

Halal certified products: Where the packaging industry go wrong and the way forward

Sunil Pachar -
Halal, as a word, owes its origin to the means to slaughter an animal. Diﬀerent tribes or religions must be having their own ways to slaughter for the reasons best known to them and many of them are even continuing now
Read more
News Reports

ISI spies used ‘for sale’ car of the Pakistani High Commission to carry out espionage activities, a trap was laid to catch them: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Two Pakistan High Commission officials caught spying using fake Indian identities for espionage activities, declared persona non grata by Indian government.
Read more
News Reports

Harish Salve takes on Harsh Mandar, Prashant Bhushan and the cottage industry that attempts to defame the Judiciary and the Modi govt: Here are...

OpIndia Staff -
Harish Salve appeared on a webinar to discuss the attacks that are made to undermine the authority of the judiciary.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

India must take a firm stand while holding dialogue over LAC: History of conflict, China’s devious motives and the fear behind the curtain

Guest Author -
Under the prevailing geo political situation today, India, must adopt a firm stand drawing a red line at all levels while progressing with any dialogue over LAC with China
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Hacker group ‘Anonymous’ declares war on Minneapolis police force after George Floyd killing, demands criminal charges against all cops involved in the incident

OpIndia Staff -
Anonymous said it does not trust the Minneapolis Police Department to "carry out justice" and warned the force to "expect" them
Read more
Social Media

Actors Arshad Warsi, Milind Soman get attacked by Islamists and Pakistanis for urging people to boycott Chinese products amid Ladakh standoff

OpIndia Staff -
Following education reformer Sonam Wangchuk's call to boycott Chinese products amid Ladakh standoff, many celebrities have come forward to urge people to boycott Chinese products
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd protests: Nike, Louis Vuitton, Macy’s, Adidas stores vandalised and looted by rioters in the US

OpIndia Staff -
The 'protests' against George Floyd killing have now escalated into large-scale riots, vandalism and looting of luxury stores
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd killing: Rioter chants ‘La Ilaha Illalaha’ while ‘protesting’ in America

OpIndia Staff -
One protester in George Floyd killing protests was heard chanting the Islamic prayer claiming that Allah is the only god
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
Advertisements

Connect with us

229,099FansLike
358,236FollowersFollow
244,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com