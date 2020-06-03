In a shocking incident, renowned Mumbai doctor Chittaranjan Bhave, a surgeon at GSMC hospital, Mumbai – one of the leading hospitals in the country, passed away in Mumbai due to coronavirus on Tuesday. According to the reports, Dr Bhave, who had got tested positive for coronavirus, had gone to the Raheja Hospital to get himself admitted but had to wait for 10 hours before he could get a bed. The noted ENT specialist, unfortunately, passed away while undergoing treatment, the reports said.

But now the family of the doctor has denied the allegations that he had to wait 10 hours to get treatment, along with other claims made in the reports. The doctor’s daughter Shraddha Chittaranjan Bhave has issued a statement dismissing the reports and said that the incorrect news being circulated about her father has greatly added to the grief of the family.

“My mother Mrs. Sujata Chittaranjan Bhave and myself i.e. Shraddha Chittaranjan Bhave have come across certain false frivolous and baseless facts narrated about my father Dr. Chittaranjan Gopal Bhave’s illness especially about the detection of his covid illness, his admission with Raheja Hospital. Some of the print and electronic and social media gave their own mostly baseless and imaginary version. The incorrect news being circulated about my father has greatly added to the grief of the family. My father would not have liked it at all,” says the statement sent by Shraddha C Bhave.

Saying that the claim “He had to wait in hospital for 10hrs for want of Bed” is false, she asserted that Raheja Hospital and Staff were very cooperative and admission was done immediately with no wait time. She also denied the claims that Dr Raheja drove himself to the hospital, saying that he was driven to the hospital by a family member on 19th at around 10 pm.

Shraddha Bhave also said that the reports of “His wife and daughter are also admitted” are also false, as they are not at all admitted and they have maintained strict home quarantine as per advice. The media reports that “he operated a COVID-19 patient in Raheja just before his illness is also false. He had operated emergency, non-COVID patient in Maru hospital, the daughter of the deceased doctor said.

“These false statements aggravated and have caused great additional despair to my mother and me. Instead of aligning myself with this loss, I have had to cope with rectifying false news whole day. What we would want to state is that he fought his battle bravely. Throughout his treatment, Raheja staff and doctors gave their best service to my Baba and helped him in his battle. I do not believe I am even writing this but all I wish to end with is that I am proud of my Baba for being the bravest soul I have ever known,” the grieving daughter writes at the end of the statement.

Maharashtra remains the most-affected state in the country, with nearly 72,300 cases reported from the state. The state has also reported 2465 deaths due to Coronavirus.

Note: This article has been updated with relevant information