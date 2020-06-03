Thursday, June 4, 2020
Home News Reports Family of deceased Coronavirus positive doctor says that reports of him having to wait...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

Family of deceased Coronavirus positive doctor says that reports of him having to wait 10 hours in Mumbai hospital to get a bed is fake

The doctor's daughter Shraddha Chittaranjan Bhave has issued a statement dismissing the reports and said that the incorrect news being circulated about her father has greatly added to the grief of the family.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Noted ENT surgeon in Mumbai Dr Chittaranjan Bhave died of coronavirus infection, had waited for 10 hours to get a bed
Dr Chittaranjan Bhave/ Image courtesy: Amar Ujala
1090

In a shocking incident, renowned Mumbai doctor Chittaranjan Bhave, a surgeon at GSMC hospital, Mumbai – one of the leading hospitals in the country, passed away in Mumbai due to coronavirus on Tuesday. According to the reports, Dr Bhave, who had got tested positive for coronavirus, had gone to the Raheja Hospital to get himself admitted but had to wait for 10 hours before he could get a bed. The noted ENT specialist, unfortunately, passed away while undergoing treatment, the reports said.

But now the family of the doctor has denied the allegations that he had to wait 10 hours to get treatment, along with other claims made in the reports. The doctor’s daughter Shraddha Chittaranjan Bhave has issued a statement dismissing the reports and said that the incorrect news being circulated about her father has greatly added to the grief of the family.

“My mother Mrs. Sujata Chittaranjan Bhave and myself i.e. Shraddha Chittaranjan Bhave have come across certain false frivolous and baseless facts narrated about my father Dr. Chittaranjan Gopal Bhave’s illness especially about the detection of his covid illness, his admission with Raheja Hospital. Some of the print and electronic and social media gave their own mostly baseless and imaginary version. The incorrect news being circulated about my father has greatly added to the grief of the family. My father would not have liked it at all,” says the statement sent by Shraddha C Bhave.

Saying that the claim “He had to wait in hospital for 10hrs for want of Bed” is false, she asserted that Raheja Hospital and Staff were very cooperative and admission was done immediately with no wait time. She also denied the claims that Dr Raheja drove himself to the hospital, saying that he was driven to the hospital by a family member on 19th at around 10 pm.

Shraddha Bhave also said that the reports of “His wife and daughter are also admitted” are also false, as they are not at all admitted and they have maintained strict home quarantine as per advice. The media reports that “he operated a COVID-19 patient in Raheja just before his illness is also false. He had operated emergency, non-COVID patient in Maru hospital, the daughter of the deceased doctor said.

“These false statements aggravated and have caused great additional despair to my mother and me. Instead of aligning myself with this loss, I have had to cope with rectifying false news whole day. What we would want to state is that he fought his battle bravely. Throughout his treatment, Raheja staff and doctors gave their best service to my Baba and helped him in his battle. I do not believe I am even writing this but all I wish to end with is that I am proud of my Baba for being the bravest soul I have ever known,” the grieving daughter writes at the end of the statement.

Maharashtra remains the most-affected state in the country, with nearly 72,300 cases reported from the state. The state has also reported 2465 deaths due to Coronavirus.

Note: This article has been updated with relevant information

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsMumbai doctor death, Mumbai doctor coronavirus death, Mumbai ENT doctor COVID-19 death

Trending now

News Reports

The Wire report claims Tripura govt paid less amount to students for mid-day meal scheme, data shows govt paid 50% more

OpIndia Staff -
Tripura govt debunks The Wire report saying less amount was paid to students under mid-day meal scheme during lockdown
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Food Corporation of India fact-checks Scroll, calls out its deliberately misleading report claiming 65 lakh tonnes food grains wasted amid lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The FCI has slammed Scroll after the latter published a report claiming that India had let 65 lakh tonnes of grains go to waste.
Read more

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Tablighi Jamaat, PFI, Jamia links emerge as Delhi Police files charge sheet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Tablighi Jamaat links have emerged in the charge-sheet filed by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police pertaining to violence in Shiv Vihar area during the Anti-Hindu riots in Delhi.

Amul pumped in Rs 8,000 crore back into rural economy during lockdown, increased milk collection by 15% with seamless supply chain

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Dairy cooperative AMUL stood tall as the coronavirus crisis hit the country and against all odds managed to ensure that milk distribution is not impaired and supply chain management is seamless.

LGBT Community condemns pride march at Lal Chowk, abandons Pride Kashmir even as radical Muslims give them death threats

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
LGBT Community is now saying that holding pride marches during pride month is worthy of condemnation.

‘Muslim Lives Matter’ at a time of BLM: Biggest lesson from this development is that Indian liberals and Western progressives are devotees of the...

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Indian liberals decided that it was a good opportunity to equate Indian Muslims with the Black population in the USA and trend 'Muslim Lives Matter'.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
Entertainment

“Chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahin kar sakte,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece alleges torture, sexual assault by his brother, says the actor did not support her

OpIndia Staff -
She further alleged that when she told Nawazuddin about the childhood trauma she went through, even he did not believe her.
Read more
Entertainment

Hindustani Bhau files police complaint against Ekta Kapoor for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her erotic web series XXX 2

OpIndia Staff -
Hindustani Bhau took to Instagram on Monday to share a video from outside Mumbai's Khar Police station stating that he has filed the complaint against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor 'for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country'.
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Shakib posed as Hindu to trap Punjab girl who eloped with him with jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh, beheads her after revealing his...

OpIndia Staff -
Meerut police solves one-year old mysterious murder case, finds Muslim Shakib had eloped with Hindu girl pretending to be Hindu and then killed her
Read more
News Reports

Delhi riot charge-sheet: Tahir Hussain met Umar Khalid, Pinjra Tod activists sent messages asking Muslims to keep acid, petrol, hot water, stones ready

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi riot charge-sheet prove beyond doubt that the violence was well planed and organised by Islamist and leftist activists
Read more
Social Media

Standup comedian apologises for insulting Hanuman Chalisa, says he is a Hindu too and will never repeat such acts

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Alokesh Sinha's performance had gone viral on social media recently, where he was seen using derogatory words for the Hanuman Chalisa.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Family of deceased Coronavirus positive doctor says that reports of him having to wait 10 hours in Mumbai hospital to get a bed is...

OpIndia Staff -
Deceased Mumbai doctor Chittaranjan Bhave's daughter says he didn't had to wait 10 hours to get COVID-19 treatment as per reports
Read more
News Reports

Internet security firm Malwarebytes Labs report says coronavirus campaigns causing a surge in malware attacks

OpIndia Staff -
Tech security report says cyber criminals are using work from home and coronavirus campaigns to launch malware attacks
Read more
News Reports

Civil liberties group sues US President Donald Trump for his executive order to regulate social media, alleges the order curbs free speech

OpIndia Staff -
NGO Centre for Democracy and Technology files federal lawsuit against Donald Trump's order to regulate social media
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra governor overrules CM Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to cancel final year university exams, calls it ‘violations of University Act’

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra CM in an address to the State on Sunday evening announced that the state had no choice but to promote final-year students based without exams
Read more
News Reports

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, nurses of AIIMS Delhi continue to protest for better facilities

OpIndia Staff -
The Union of nurses in AIIMS Delhi is demanding better facilities for nursing staff especially female staffers
Read more
News Reports

Indian Railways refunds Rs 1,885 crore to passengers against cancellation of trains due to coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
On May 21, Indian Railways had announced to restart services of 200 passenger trains that it will operate from June 1.
Read more
News Reports

India lodges strong protest over desecration of Buddhist carvings in PoK’s Gilgit-Baltistan, asks Pakistan to vacate illegally occupied territories

OpIndia Staff -
India has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the destruction of Indian-Buddhist heritage in the Gilgit-Baltistan region
Read more
News Reports

Sweden’s Coronavirus response hailed by Indian liberals was flawed, admits country’s response in-charge

OpIndia Staff -
Sweden remains the only Scandivanian country with an outsize number of cornavirus infection and fatalities, much higher than those witnessed in Finland, Denmark and Norway
Read more
News Reports

Supreme court refuses to entertain a plea seeking India to be officially renamed only as ‘Bharat’

OpIndia Staff -
Dismissing plea to rename the country as only Bharat, CJI said that it is not the job of the court to consider such issues
Read more
News Reports

The Wire report claims Tripura govt paid less amount to students for mid-day meal scheme, data shows govt paid 50% more

OpIndia Staff -
Tripura govt debunks The Wire report saying less amount was paid to students under mid-day meal scheme during lockdown
Read more

Connect with us

229,422FansLike
361,000FollowersFollow
245,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com