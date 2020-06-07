Sunday, June 7, 2020
Mumbai gas leak: Foul smell of suspected gas leak creates panic, BMC asks people to stay calm as it tries to investigate the origin

The BMC in its tweet on wee hours of Sunday urged everyone not to panic as situation is under control.

OpIndia Staff

Gas leak suspected in Mumbai
Foul smell was detected in Mumbai’s Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Powai and areas. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation late on Saturday took to state that they have mobilised fire brigade which is carrying out initial investigation. Till now, source of the suspected gas leak has not yet been found.

The BMC in its tweet on wee hours of Sunday urged everyone not to panic as situation is under control. “Origin of the smell is being investigated. 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system and ready for response if required.” BMC stated. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray had urged people to stay indoors and close their windows as the BMC investigates.

The Mumbai Fire Department, however, has stated that there is no gas leak. As reported by Zee News, no gas leakage was found at locations where the foul smell had emanated. The fire department stated that it had informed the petroleum and gas companies regarding suspected gas leak and further probe is on.

