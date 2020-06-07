Foul smell was detected in Mumbai’s Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Powai and areas. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation late on Saturday took to state that they have mobilised fire brigade which is carrying out initial investigation. Till now, source of the suspected gas leak has not yet been found.

Situation is under control. All necessary resources have been mobilised. Origin of the smell is being investigated.

17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system and ready for response if required. #BMCUpdates https://t.co/ceQmF9Zqyu — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 6, 2020

The BMC in its tweet on wee hours of Sunday urged everyone not to panic as situation is under control. “Origin of the smell is being investigated. 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system and ready for response if required.” BMC stated. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray had urged people to stay indoors and close their windows as the BMC investigates.

With regards to the foul odour across some parts of Mumbai, as of now the Mumbai Fire Brigade has been activated with its SoPs. I appeal to all to stay indoors, not panic. Close your windows. @mybmc is actively monitoring this situation https://t.co/jOLvZdCfJW — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 6, 2020

The Mumbai Fire Department, however, has stated that there is no gas leak. As reported by Zee News, no gas leakage was found at locations where the foul smell had emanated. The fire department stated that it had informed the petroleum and gas companies regarding suspected gas leak and further probe is on.