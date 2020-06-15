Monday, June 15, 2020
Home News Reports Mumbai: After almost three months, local train services resume, only essential staff allowed
News Reports
Updated:

Mumbai: After almost three months, local train services resume, only essential staff allowed

The Western Railways will run 60 pairs of trains between Churchgate and Dahanu road. with maximum trains running between Churchgate and Virar and a few up to Dahanu road.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Mumbai Locals
Representational image, courtesy: Swarajya
4

On 22nd March 2020, passenger services on Mumbai Locals, the lifeline of Mumbai, were stopped by the Railways to stop coronavirus spread. Though initially it was meant to be only till 31st March, the suspension continued because of nationwide lockdown. Now, the Western and Central Railway has decided to resume selective services of Mumbai Locals over the mainline and harbour line from Monday.

When the local trains were shut initially for nine days from 23 March, it was for the first time in history.

Services available only for essential staff

The Railway announced that the resumed services are not for the general passengers and only essential staff identified by the state government can use the Mumbai Locals to travel. The trains will run from 5:30 AM to 11:30 PM with an interval of 15 minutes.

As per the schedule released by Railway, Mumbai Locals will run over WR, between CCG and Borivali, as fast local trains and continue as slow local trains beyond Borivali. The Western Railways will run 60 pairs of trains between Churchgate and Dahanu road. with maximum trains running between Churchgate and Virar and a few up to Dahanu road.

On CR, 200 trains will resume services dividing them in 100 up and 100 down. 130 trains will run between CSMT and Kasara/Karjat/Kalyan/Thane. Also, 70 trains will run between CSMT and Panvel.

As per the statement issued by Central Railway, the arrival and departure timings of the trains will suit the duty shifts of the essential staff. The arrival time at CSMT will be 7 AM, 9 AM, 10 AM, 3 PM, 9 PM and 11 PM and the departure time will be 7 AM, 9 AM, 3 PM, 6 PM, 9 PM and 11 PM.

Generally, 80 lakh people use Mumbai locals every day and the Mumbai Suburban rail network has 3000 trains that run daily. Most of the residents of Mumbai use these services to commute to their workplace and back home.

Guidelines while using Mumbai Locals

  • Only 700 people will be allowed to board the train with a capacity of 1200 to maintain social distancing.
  • Multiple rounds of checking will ensure that only essential staff is using the services.
  • No hawkers or parking zone will be allowed in a 150-meter radius around the railway station.

The trains will run as fast locals and will only halt at major stations. RPF, GRP and state police personnel have been deployed at various stations to maintain law and order. For now, entry will be given strictly on the basis of ID cards issued by the state government. The government is planning to issue QR code enabled E-passes for identified personnel to ensure swifter ticketing.

Mumbai has been the worst affected city in the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, the city’s total cases tally was sat 56,740. Maharashtra has over 105,000 cases so far with 3,830 deaths and 49,346 recoveries.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsMumbai locals opem, Mumbai local passes, mumbai coronavirus cases

Trending now

Opinions

Depression and suicide: Some ‘controversial’ facts, some straight talk and why only ‘talking’ will not help anyone with depression

K Bhattacharjee -
Given the extent of debate around depression and suicide, a lot of false information is often passed as Vedic Truth and an aura of myth has developed regarding the whole matter.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput: Pakistani celebrities get attacked for mourning death of a ‘kaafir’ who committed suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani celebrities who mourned the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were attacked by their fellow countrymen for mourning death of a 'kaafir' (non-believer)
Read more

‘Gone too soon,’: Bollywood celebrities, sports stars mourn the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Various celebrities, upon the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, took to social media to express their shock and anguish over the sudden death of the Bollywood actor.

After justifying rioting and looting in the name of ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests, Leftists wish racist homophobe Communist leader Che Guevera a “happy birthday”

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The 14th of June 2020 marks the 92nd birth anniversary of one of the poster-boys of Communism, Che Guevera.

Odisha: 500-year-old Gopinath Temple emerges from waters of Mahanadi after 11 years, devotees gather for darshan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
500-year-old Gopinath temple has emerged again from the waters of Mahanadi after 11 years in Nayagarh district of Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s maternal uncle claims the Bollywood actor was murdered, demands CBI investigation into his death

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's uncle RC Singh said that he finds it difficult to believe that Sushant committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput: Pakistani celebrities get attacked for mourning death of a ‘kaafir’ who committed suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani celebrities who mourned the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were attacked by their fellow countrymen for mourning death of a 'kaafir' (non-believer)
Read more
News Reports

Troubled media house NDTV loses another ‘star anchor’, Nidhi Razdan to quit the channel to join Harvard as Associate Professor

OpIndia Staff -
Nizdan Razdan announced that she is joining Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts & Sciences as Associate Professor after 21 years of working at NDTV.
Read more
News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
News Reports

#HinduUnitedAgainstTerror Global campaign of online protests sees people participating from 100 cities across the world

OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, thousands of Hindus living across the world organised a global protest campaign in more than 100 cities against the brutal killing of Jammu and Kashmir Sarpanch Ajay Pandita by Islamic terrorists.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Mumbai: After almost three months, local train services resume, only essential staff allowed

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Locals to resume services from 15th June for essential staff only.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
Opinions

Depression and suicide: Some ‘controversial’ facts, some straight talk and why only ‘talking’ will not help anyone with depression

K Bhattacharjee -
Given the extent of debate around depression and suicide, a lot of false information is often passed as Vedic Truth and an aura of myth has developed regarding the whole matter.
Read more
News Reports

64 health department employees sacked for getting jobs by fraud 20 years ago in Uttar Pradesh, 18-year-old probe ended

OpIndia Staff -
64 health department employees who managed to get jobs using fraudulent means 20 years ago sacked after a probe for 18 years
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s maternal uncle claims the Bollywood actor was murdered, demands CBI investigation into his death

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's uncle RC Singh said that he finds it difficult to believe that Sushant committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput: Pakistani celebrities get attacked for mourning death of a ‘kaafir’ who committed suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani celebrities who mourned the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were attacked by their fellow countrymen for mourning death of a 'kaafir' (non-believer)
Read more
News Reports

India to complete the construction of strategic Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie (DSDBO) road in Ladakh by year-end: Read details

Shashank Bharadwaj -
BRO is expected to complete the work on the 255 Km-long strategic Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie (DSDBO) road in Ladakh within this year
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Centre gives 500 Railways coaches to Delhi to provide 8,000 beds, Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus to be turned into 10,000 bed facility

OpIndia Staff -
In a review meeting chaired by Amit Shah, central govt decided to give 500 train coaches to Delhi to use as Coronavirus hospitals
Read more
News Reports

UP Police challans a groom for not wearing a mask in Ramgarh district

OpIndia Staff -
Police in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh stopped a groom going for his wedding and issued a challan for not wearing a mask
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan police arrest one Riyaz who had introduced himself as a Hindu man to entrap, rape and blackmail minor Hindu girl

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim man Riyaz entraps minor Hindu girl pretending to be Hindu, rapes her with friends and threatens to release the rape video
Read more

Connect with us

230,970FansLike
375,639FollowersFollow
250,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com