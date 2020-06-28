The Jammu & Kashmir Police today arrested Naseema Bano, mother of slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Tausif, for her involvement in recruitment and other terror-related activities.

Mother of killed terrorist Tausif has been arrested by Jammu & Kashmir Police for being part of terror recruitment ring & several other terror related crimes. Naseema Bano is also sister of active terrorist Abbas Sheikh. Why should she be immune to arrest? Good job by J&K Police. pic.twitter.com/5kieYSMSO7 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 28, 2020

As reported by journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, Bano is also sister of active terrorist Abbas Sheikh. Tausif was a Hizbul Mujahideen commander and was neutralised by the security personnel in 2018. As per reports, Naseema Bano is wife of one Abdul Salam Sheikh and is resident of Rampora Qaimoh. Her house was raided on 20th June, following which she was arrested. An FIR has been registered under sections 13B, 17, 18, 18B, 19 and 39 of the UAPA over her alleged involvement in motivating youth in southern Kulgam to join terrorist ranks.

Terror sympathisers cry foul

Soon after the arrest, terror sympathisers and Islamists took to social media to cry foul and claim that the gun-totting Jihadi is just an innocent woman and ‘deserve our support’.

her martyrd https://t.co/hGNNgf7CxA who is ready to say naseema we are with you ,Naseema bano arrested around 15 days back and media is doing what here, today we were aware about she got arrested charged under UAPA.Her Crime?nothing that is what we call,the oppression and nefari — Danish Geelani (@_DanishHameed_) June 28, 2020

11/ Insha Jan, Naseema Bano and everyone else who resists by how they choose deserves our support and solidarity. EQUALLY. Unflinching and unwavering. Especially now. — Khaleel Tickoo (@khaleel56248340) June 28, 2020

“Be stead fast on your path” were the last words of Naseema Bano to his slain son who was martyred in 2017.

This is the courage of a mother who pressed his son onto his destination, the courage to let go of certainities. Either life entails courage, or it ceases to be life.#azadi — Humayu mir (@himimir1) June 28, 2020

Islamists and terror sympathisers also voiced their support to Bano.Even her terrorist son was hailed by the radicals.

As per reports, Naseema Bano’s picture with the gun was taken when she had gone to meet her terrorist son Tausif at a hideout South Kashmir. A few weeks after the picture was clicked, her son was neutralised by the armed forces. Besides luring youngsters and recruiting them into terror ranks, Naseema was also involved in arranging arms, ammunition, communication and logistics for terror outfits operating in South Kashmir.