Saturday, June 27, 2020
Home Opinions Nupur J Sharma vs The State of West Bengal: A little story about OpIndia...
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinions
Updated:

Nupur J Sharma vs The State of West Bengal: A little story about OpIndia that was not mentioned in the Supreme Court

We are here to stay. We are here to fight.

Rahul Roushan

Also Read

Rahul Roushanhttp://www.rahulroushan.com
A well known expert on nothing. Opinions totally personal. RTs, sometimes even my own tweets, not endorsement. #Sarcasm. As unbiased as any popular journalist.
Nupur J Sharma vs The State of West Bengal: A little story about OpIndia that was not mentioned in the Supreme Court
Nupur J Sharma vs The State of West Bengal
34

“I don’t want to go to jail”, said Nupur, as I could sense a lump in her throat while being on a conference call with our lawyer Ravi Sharma.

“Nupur are you crying?” Ravi wondered, as he immediately tried to calm her that the FIRs against OpIndia were frivolous and won’t pass the test of the law even for a minute.

I didn’t say much. I was at loss. This was the same lady, whom I had asked to lead OpIndia little less than 3 years ago. She had no degree in journalism, she hadn’t written any news reports as such though had written some opinion pieces, and she just had a baby girl who needed all her attention.

In these three years, I seldom allowed her a long rope because she was a woman or a working mother, or someone who didn’t have a formal degree in journalism. I literally pushed her to work hard, to re-do articles that I thought were not good, and to learn the basics of news reporting. And I was ruthless.

She took it all on her chin too and never asked for a long rope. While it was apparent that being a mother of a toddler was going to affect your professional life in some way or the other, she did her best to manage both roles. While yelling at her for things not done, or not done in the way they should have been, I hardly ever factored in that she had a little daughter to take care of too.

That day, around three weeks back, it was the mother in Nupur who had come under pressure.

Those words, which were surely wrapped in a voice that chocked, were not of the editor, who had already spent hours and hours across three days in the police station, including at a unit called “Anti-Rowdy Section” in Kolkata. She had already been interrogated for hours; the policemen trying to put her under pressure, the interrogation being recorded on camera and suddenly the camera being switched off and policemen giving her some “advice” in a stern tone.

Not just her, her husband was interrogated too, who had nothing to do with OpIndia, except that a mobile number that was issued in his name was used by Nupur. Her father was “advised” too, that for a 70 years old man like him, it was going to be painful to see his young daughter and son-in-law go to jail.

She didn’t crack. She would come back and recount the details of what happened, showing no signs of cracking under pressure. On occasions, she would even join my dark jokes as I’d say that it was just a matter of time before she is dragged out of the house by Mamata and thrown in jail. She would laugh at it all. In fact, when after her interrogation several friends tweeted that a “mother was put through this hell for hours”, she expressed her displeasure. “I want to fight this as the editor of OpIndia. Not as a mother. Don’t hand me the victim card. I am not a victim”, she said.

Then why suddenly that sign of weakness? I got the answer pretty soon.

Those were words of a mother, not of the editor whom I had hired. Privately, the mother wept. Publicly, the editor fought and stood her ground.

We had discovered and come to the conclusion that the state government had decided to file a string of FIRs, picking up random articles published on OpIndia in English or Hindi, and the idea was to hound. And not just interrogate, but possibly to arrest and put someone in jail too. To teach us a lesson. Incidentally, Prashant Bhushan had advised “secular” ruled states to file a string of FIRs against us.

Nupur was ready to be interrogated, she already was. She was ready to jump through hoops and go through it all with a smile. She had weathered all the pressure tactics and questions, but she was not ready to go to jail. She was not ready to be away from her daughter.

This is what a young woman was put through by a machinery headed by someone who talks about Maa and is ironically named Mamata.

This is how cruel are those who are celebrated as fighting against “fascism”. This is how thin-skinned are those who are celebrated as fighting for “free speech”. This is how ruthless are those who are celebrated as resisting “rising intolerance”.

Agar dharti pe kahin irony hai, toh yahin hai, yahin hai, yahin hai.

But when I heard the words of a mother, I didn’t have time to indulge in these thoughts and wordplay. Her emotional safety was supreme, so I asked her to take the first flight and get out of West Bengal. Flights had just resumed and it was still not safe to travel. You never knew where you can pick up the Chinese virus. But it had to be done so that she feels a sense of security.

Next morning, she was in Bengaluru, and she spent a week there as Ravi finalized our petition. He was convinced that we should move Supreme Court and that we would get a favourable hearing because the conduct of the police was high handed and cases made against OpIndia, and by extension against Nupur, against me, or against Ajeet Bharti, the editor of Hindi OpIndia, were very weak.

We were not sure what will happen. After all, we were not some Prashant Bhushan or Vinod Dua to get a hearing in the Supreme Court and get relief too. But we kept hope and kept the faith.

While we didn’t get an immediate hearing as it had happened with two uber-secular names I took, the petition was listed and heard. And wasn’t Ravi, our lawyer, right? The Supreme Court literally took a few minutes and stayed the FIRs. We are going to be indebted to him, to Mahesh Jethmalani who argued for us without taking a penny, and to the honourable court that they gave us justice.

Incidentally, Nupur couldn’t wait for too long and couldn’t be away from her daughter to wait for the case being listed. Within a day or two, her fear was again gone, and she said she was ready to face the worst but she must be with her daughter. “Even if they keep me in jail for 2 days, I will at least be with my daughter for the other days”, she had said. That being away in a Bengaluru hotel was as good as being away in jail for her. Just talking daily to her daughter and having video calls was not what she wanted. “What will I tell my daughter? That I got scared, left her and ran away”, she had asked once.

Her stress was evident while she worked everyday. But she didn’t really talk about it much. She kept working. She kept her head down. She kept the faith.

But finally, one day, she snapped and said she was going back to Kolkata. We still had no idea when we would get our day in the Supreme Court. But Nupur decided she needed to be with her daughter, even if the worst was thrown at her. In a way, what made her break down initially made her resolve stronger later. It is said that nobody can be stronger than a hurt mother and that concept might be difficult for most men to understand, but that day, I realised what it meant.

She had already been back in Kolkata for a while when she got the good news that the Supreme Court had ruled in our favour. She was obviously elated.

We hadn’t said a word about these issues earlier as the matter was sub-judice, but now we can and we will.

We are not going to be cowed down by such pressure. Yes, we have personal lives too and we are vulnerable there, and you stooped to the level of trying to win by exploiting that vulnerability. That’s how low you can get, but that has only made us aim higher.

Because while you can only see how you tried to arm-twist us, we could see the unprecedented support that we received. We could see the faith people had in us, the love they had for us. We are here because we know we are not alone. 

We are here to stay. We are here to fight.

And yeah, Nupur, you are still not going to get any concessions for being a working mother. You can watch Horrible Bosses again.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Rahul Roushanhttp://www.rahulroushan.com
A well known expert on nothing. Opinions totally personal. RTs, sometimes even my own tweets, not endorsement. #Sarcasm. As unbiased as any popular journalist.
Searched termsfir against opindia, fir against nupur sharma, fir against rahul roushan, fir west bengal opindia, opindia west bengal, opindia supreme court

Trending now

Opinions

Nupur J Sharma vs The State of West Bengal: A little story about OpIndia that was not mentioned in the Supreme Court

Rahul Roushan -
We were not sure what will happen. After all, we were not some Prashant Bhushan or Vinod Dua to get a hearing in the Supreme Court and get relief too. But we kept hope and kept the faith.
Read more
News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from a foundation that was partners with Huawei and received donations from Qatar Foundation

K Bhattacharjee -
The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation finds itself in a lot of trouble after its donations from China became common knowledge.
Read more

Popular Pakistani troll reveals how he makes sure PM Modi doesn’t win any Twitter polls, how anti-India propaganda is organised and furthered

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Al Jazeera documentary highlights how Twitter warriors can create the mirage of a war, far-fetched from the reality on the ground

Has social service become a way of Conversion for the Missionary mafia?

Opinions prabhasshakya -
In the last few years, it is seen that social service is also becoming a tactic to convert people. Specifically, the Christian missionaries are front runners in this practice.

‘Masjid tere baap ka hai kya’: Mumbai girl heckled for requesting to lower volume of Azaan blaring from mosque’s loudspeaker

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mankhurd MLA Abu Azmi asked the girl to leave her residence if she has a problem with the high volume of azaan from mosque loudspeaker

PTI is doing itself no good by going rogue and it can lose crores of rupees it gets each year from Prasar Bharati

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Prasar Bharati is deeply anguished by news agency PTI coverage in recent times and is considering withdrawing financial support

Recently Popular

News Reports

16-year-old TikTok celebrity Siya Kakkar dies by suicide, family demands detailed police investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The news of the suicide of TikTok star Siya Kakkar comes days after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received ‘donation’ from the PMNRF not once but thrice: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
As disclosed in the Annual Reports, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) not once but multiple times.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just PMNRF, 7 ministries and govt depts, including MHA and 11 PSUs ‘donated’ to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from 2005 to 2013

OpIndia Staff -
If impropriety of allocating PMNRF funds to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was not enough, multiple govt departments, ministries and PSUs 'donated' to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between 2005 and 2013
Read more
News Reports

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden demands the ‘restoration of people’s rights’ in Kashmir; expresses his disapproval for CAA-NRC

Jinit Jain -
Joe Biden categorises Kashmir and Assam in India with the forced detention of over a million Uyghur Muslims in China
Read more
News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received money from fugitive Mehul Choksi: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The Rajiv Gandhi foundation received funds from an organisation named Naviraj Estates Private Limited and Mehul Choksi is one of the directors of this company
Read more
News Reports

‘Kiss for love’ campaigner Rehana Fathima, who attempted to desecrate Sabarimala, booked for posting video of her kids painting on her topless body

OpIndia Staff -
"No child who has seen his own mother's nakedness and body can abuse the female body", claims Rehana Fathima in her Facebook post.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and its links to shady Soros funded orgs in India and Soros-linked organisations abroad

K Bhattacharjee -
The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has links to George Soros, who had declared war upon nationalism and nationalists.
Read more
Opinions

Nupur J Sharma vs The State of West Bengal: A little story about OpIndia that was not mentioned in the Supreme Court

Rahul Roushan -
We were not sure what will happen. After all, we were not some Prashant Bhushan or Vinod Dua to get a hearing in the Supreme Court and get relief too. But we kept hope and kept the faith.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: VHP Goraksha wing’s Hoshangabad district chief Ravi Vishwakarma shot dead in broad daylight

OpIndia Staff -
VHP Goraksha unit's Hoshangabad district chief shot dead by ten people after attacking with sharp weapons in Pipariya town
Read more
News Reports

On a day when the story was about MMS giving 100 crores to RGF, ThePrint’s idea of investigative journalism is ‘Rahul held a mithai...

OpIndia Staff -
Shekhar Gupta's Print fact checks a tweet intended as a pun against the Congress party, concludes that Rahul Gandhi carried sweet box himself
Read more
News Reports

Journalists, researchers, policymakers among China’s international espionage ring: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
An Australian MP, Shaoquette Moselmane, who has been a vociferous supporter of China, has been under investigation on charges of being a part of China's wider espionage racket
Read more
News Reports

Union govt announces 100%-170% hike in salaries for employees involved in road construction in difficult and high-risk border areas

OpIndia Staff -
Hike in salaries ranges from 100% to 170%, which is aimed at checking the attrition level of staff posted in difficult terrains along the border
Read more
News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from a foundation that was partners with Huawei and received donations from Qatar Foundation

K Bhattacharjee -
The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation finds itself in a lot of trouble after its donations from China became common knowledge.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: 3 policemen arrested in Peshawar for stripping and assaulting an Afghan man

OpIndia Staff -
After video showing policemen in Pakistan striping, abusing and trashing Afghan man went viral, 3 cops arrested & FIR filed
Read more
News Reports

Hatemonger Ajaz Khan caught spreading fake news again, deletes tweet after UP Police refuted his claims

OpIndia Staff -
Ajaz Khan says police station in UP sealed after some policemen tested Coronavirus positive, deletes tweet after UP police refutes the claim
Read more
News Reports

Aam Aadmi Party claims credit for 10,000-bed coronavirus facility in Delhi built by ITBP under union home ministry, mocks Modi government

OpIndia Staff -
AAP govt takes credit for 10,000 bed Covid facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas which is built and operated by ITBP under central govt
Read more

Connect with us

233,157FansLike
390,806FollowersFollow
258,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com