Saturday, June 6, 2020
Home News Reports Pakistan: 8-year-old maid Zohra Shah beaten to death after she accidentally let two parrots...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Pakistan: 8-year-old maid Zohra Shah beaten to death after she accidentally let two parrots escape from cage

The ghastly incident took social media by storm as politicians and human rights activists intensified demands for justice for the victim.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Pakistan: 8-year-old maid, Zohra Shah, beaten to death by her employers
Representative Image
6

On Sunday, the Pakistan police had reportedly arrested a couple for beating their 8-year-old maid named Zohra Shah to death in a posh locality in Rawalpindi. The family had assaulted the girl because she had mistakenly made two expensive parrots fly away from their cage. The ghastly incident took social media by storm as politicians and human rights activists intensified demands for justice for the victim.

Shah was employed by the accused Hassan Siddiqui, a businessman who sold birds and properties, four months prior to the incident, to take care of his one-year-old infant. The employers had promised the parents to pay for her education. The girl who hailed from the village of Kot Addu in Muzaffargarh in Southern Punjab was cleaning the cage that housed two expensive parrots. But during cleaning it, she accidentally opened its door and the parrots escaped from it. When the birds flew away, a miffed Siddiqui and his wife Umm Kulsoom beat the victim, black and blue.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Shah had injury marks on her face, legs, ribs, and hands. She was admitted to a local hospital, Begum Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial Hospital, on Sunday where she succumbed to her injuries on Monday. Her body was handed over to the family, following a post-mortem. The autopsy report highlighted that Shah’s death was caused due to the merciless beating. Following the social media outrage, the accused were nabbed. They were also remanded into police custody until June 6.

Pakistan Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari informed that the State Counsel was following the case and that the accused had been senton a 4-day remand. The Ministry had also proposed amendments to the exististing Employment of Children Act of 1991 to classify domestic labour as a hazardous job for children.

Police officer Mukhtar Ahmed informed, “We have arrested the couple and they confessed to their crime and were sent on remand for four days until June 6,” police officer Mukhtar Ahmed, who investigated the case.” He added that the girl child was kicked in her private parts as well and that she was bleeding.

Child Labour in Pakistan

Despite existing labour laws in Pakistan that prevent the employment of children and underaged people, the plight of domestic workers is alarming. As per the International Labour Organisation (ILO), there are more than 8.5 million domestic workers in Pakistan, many include women and children. Reportedly, they are hired on a monthly or yearly basis, and violence against them is rampant in several places in Pakistan.

Last year in January, a 16-year-old Uzma was murdered by her employers in Lahore dor eating some of their food. In the aftermath of the incident, the Punjab Provincial Government passed enacted the Punjab Domestic Workers Act to regulate domestic labour. “Still large numbers of domestic workers in Punjab are not registered doing unpaid work and children are being tortured to death,” conceded Arooma Shahzad, the General Secretary of the Domestic Workers Union. She added that the workers did not receive social security cards and demanded that the government took cognisance of it.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Media Fact-Check

No, Jyotiraditya Scindia has not ‘removed BJP’ from his Twitter bio: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Media claimed that Jyotiraditya Scindia, the former Congress leader who is now with the BJP, had removed his association with the BJP from his Twitter bio.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

How AltNews ‘fact-checked’ the pregnant elephant story to shield Muslim suspects, quietly changed copy but continued to peddle agenda

OpIndia Staff -
AltNews tried to 'fact-check' the brutal incident that resulted in the death of an elephant in Kerala with the aim to shield the Muslim suspects
Read more

US filmmaker says former Pakistan minister Rehman Malik raped her, former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani manhandled her: Watch

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia D. Ritchie said that sexual assault against her by Senator Rehman Malik had happened occurred at Interior Minister's residence in 2011

Congress mouthpiece says ‘Muslims have sat quiet and subdued’: Here is how they are wrong and how their dog-whistling might not work

Media Fact-Check K Bhattacharjee -
National Herald published an article that said that the first year of Modi Sarkar 2.0 has been the 'worst possible year' for Muslims in the country.

Is Safoora Zargar being unfairly kept in jail while she is pregnant? Here is what the law says

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
Safoora Zargar was denied bail and liberals on social media have been calling the order 'remorseless' and 'shameful'.

Media furthers a dangerous narrative, wrongly portrays scuffle between cops and a thug in Rajasthan as ‘India’s George Floyd moment’

Fact-Check Jinit Jain -
There is a stark difference between the George Floyd murder and what happened in Jodhpur when police tried to control a thug who assaulted them

Recently Popular

Social Media

Times of India journalist Samina Shaikh tries to shame Hindus over the killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha has the head of an elephant and elephants are also considered holy.
Read more
News Reports

“Your mother was Hindu, how can we trust you?” Read shocking revelations by the niece of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

OpIndia Staff -
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family refused to believe the niece's allegations stating that they cannot trust the daughter of a Hindu.
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
Crime

Himachal Pradesh: After Kerala pregnant elephant death case, video of a pregnant cow injured due to cracker explosion in mouth surfaces online

OpIndia Staff -
In the video shared online, it can be seen that the mouth of the pregnant cow has been injured very badly with a lot of blood oozing out of her mouth
Read more
News Reports

After trying to rope in 2nd, 3rd-year MBBS students to manage Coronavirus patients, Maharashtra govt to punish medical interns if they get coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Medical interns in Maharashtra will be liable to repeat the internship for the quarantine period if they are infected with Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

GoAir fires trainee officer Asif Khan after screenshots of his Hinduphobic comment went viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
GoAir has terminated the employment of one Asif Khan after his anti-Hindu offensive comments on social media went viral.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Pakistan: 8-year-old maid Zohra Shah beaten to death after she accidentally let two parrots escape from cage

OpIndia Staff -
When the parrots flew away, a miffed Siddiqui and his wife Umm Kulsoom beat the victim 8-year-old Zohra Shahblack and blue, killing her
Read more
News Reports

News of Chhota Bheem ditching Chutki to marry princess Indumati is fake, clarifies maker of animated show after netizens outrage over ‘betrayal’ by Bheem

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens launch #JusticeForChutki campaign after news spread that Chhota Bheem is ditching best friend Chutki to marry princess Indumati
Read more
Media Fact-Check

No, Jyotiraditya Scindia has not ‘removed BJP’ from his Twitter bio: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Media claimed that Jyotiraditya Scindia, the former Congress leader who is now with the BJP, had removed his association with the BJP from his Twitter bio.
Read more
News Reports

“Yoga has no place in the life of Christians,” Greek Orthodox Church issues diktat against yoga to its followers

OpIndia Staff -
Greek Orthodox Church said yoga has no place in the life of Christians after Greek media recommended Yoga during lockdown
Read more
Entertainment

On the need for making “The Judge” – A movie on Love Jihad and the typical ‘liberal’ reaction of Hindus to the issue

OpIndia Staff -
Maker of The Judge explains why he made a movie on Love Jihad, a topic not touched by mainstream movie makers
Read more
News Reports

FIR registered in Delhi against journalist Vinod Dua for spreading fake news and creating public nuisance: Read the details

OpIndia Staff -
FIR registered by Delhi police against Vinod Dua on the complaint of Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar for reporting fake news
Read more
Media Fact-Check

How AltNews ‘fact-checked’ the pregnant elephant story to shield Muslim suspects, quietly changed copy but continued to peddle agenda

OpIndia Staff -
AltNews tried to 'fact-check' the brutal incident that resulted in the death of an elephant in Kerala with the aim to shield the Muslim suspects
Read more
News Reports

“Indira Gandhi was above all Sharanas”, says Congress leader Siddaramaiah defending naming schemes after her while opposing flyover named after Savarkar

OpIndia Staff -
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says that Indira Gandhi's statue was even greater than social-reformers such as 'Sharanas'.
Read more
News Reports

US filmmaker says former Pakistan minister Rehman Malik raped her, former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani manhandled her: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia D. Ritchie said that sexual assault against her by Senator Rehman Malik had happened occurred at Interior Minister's residence in 2011
Read more
News Reports

Second Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita booked under UAPA in the Delhi riots case

OpIndia Staff -
Pinjra Tod activist and JNU student Devangana Kalita booked under UAPA for Delhi riots, she is under judicial custody after her arrest
Read more

Connect with us

229,698FansLike
363,800FollowersFollow
246,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com