Monday, June 8, 2020
Home News Reports Pakistani state-broadcaster PTV shows Jammu and Kashmir as a part of India, Pakistanis outrage
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Pakistani state-broadcaster PTV shows Jammu and Kashmir as a part of India, Pakistanis outrage

Pakistan's PTV was found sharing India's map with the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region as Indian territory recently. Following a social media outrage in Pakistan, the state broadcaster has issued an apology and claimed that it was a human error.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Pakistan's PTV shows Jammu and Kashmir as India territory, Pakistanis outrage on social media
Imran Khan (L), actual map of the Indian Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh
5

Pakistan’s state broadcaster PTV recently aired a map of Pakistan with Indian union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh portrayed as parts of India.

In a children’s show, the PTV channel depicted Jammu and Kashmir as a legitimate part of India while discussing the density and spread of population across Pakistan.

The portrayal of Kashmir as a part of India by a Pakistani state channel drew criticism from the Pakistani users who took to Twitter to share the relevant section of the show that displayed Jammu and Kashmir under the jurisdiction of India and trolled the Imran Khan government for the same.

PTV apologises

Taking cognisance of the event, PTV issued a statement saying that it has taken “strict notice on the human lapse resulting in the airing of incorrect image of Pakistan map”. The Managing Director of the Pakistani state channel said that the organisation has zero-tolerance for such ‘negligence’ and assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible.

PTV had earlier put PM Imran Khan in ‘Begging’ instead of Beijing

Earlier, PTV had made another such blunder when it referred to Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Beijing visit as “Begging” visit. During the live broadcast of Imran Khan’s speech at the Central Party School of the ruling Communist Party of China, the channel mentioned the English word ‘Begging’ instead of ‘Beijing’ on the screen. Incidentally, Imran Khan was on an official trip to Beijing to secure financial aid from China for his cash-strapped country.

India reasserts its claims on PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan

India had recently intensified its claims on Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Last month, the Indian Meteorological Department. The IMD forecasted weather conditions in towns such as Muzaffarabad, Skardu, Nilam regions located in Gilgit-Baltistan. This is the first time when IMD has started predicting the weather for these areas under the north-west subdivision.

India had registered a strong protest against Pakistan’s Supreme Court’s order on the ‘Gilgit-Baltistan’ area which is under illegal occupation of Pakistan. Prior to that, the Supreme court of Pakistan had permitted elections in the regions of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that it was clearly conveyed that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India by virtue of its fully legal and irrevocable accession. The MEA stated, “Govt of Pakistan or its judiciary has no locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it. India completely rejects such actions and continued attempts to bring material changes in Pakistan occupied areas of the Indian territory of Jammu & Kashmir.” The MEA further stated that Pakistan should immediately vacate the parts of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsImran Khan china, Pakistan china begging, Pakistan news

Trending now

News Reports

Head constable Ratan Lal’s murder was a part of a wider conspiracy to trigger communal riots: Delhi Police

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police have alleged that anti-CAA protests in Delhi were used as a springboard to fuel riots that swept several areas of the northeast Delhi
Read more
Media

To get dirt on Arnab Goswami, Newslaundry messages a Pakistani journalist: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Newslaundry harbours a deep seated hatred for Arnab Goswami because the latter's editorial point of view differs from theirs.
Read more

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain brazens out ‘no outsiders’ rule for hospitals, blames the central Government

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Satyendra Jain brazenly justified the contentious decision to bar non-residents of Delhi from availing treatment in private, govt. hospitals.

Cow smugglers in Vadodara steal a cow, put her in a car in the middle of the night: Watch video

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A video from Vadodara, Gujarat, has gone viral where men, presumably cow smugglers, are seen taking the cow and putting it in a car.

Customer buys Bhagwat Purana, Amazon seller also sends a book on why the Hindu scripture is ‘irrelevant’ as a ‘special gift’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Twitter user has stated that while he had ordered the Hindu scripture, a second book denigrating the same scripture was sent as a 'special gift' by the seller, presumably to dissuade readers from reading the Hindu holy book.

Preliminary investigation reveals elephant ‘accidentally’ consumed explosive: Here is why that line of investigation does not make sense

News Reports Editorial Desk -
Recently, the case of a pregnant elephant from Palakkad, Kerala dying after consuming a jaggery coated explosive came to the fore and led to widespread outrage

Recently Popular

News Reports

Delhi Police Crime Branch cop found dead under mysterious circumstances, reports say he was investigating Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a Delhi Police Inspector, who was working with the Special Cell, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his car on Rampura main road in Keshav Puram in the national capital.
Read more
Crime

Himachal Pradesh: After Kerala pregnant elephant death case, video of a pregnant cow injured due to cracker explosion in mouth surfaces online

OpIndia Staff -
In the video shared online, it can be seen that the mouth of the pregnant cow has been injured very badly with a lot of blood oozing out of her mouth
Read more
News Reports

Meet cartoonist Vishal: Busting leftist monopoly in narrative with Hindutva cartoons, one at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal makes cartoons on Instagram which seeks to bust the leftist monopoly over the control of discourse
Read more
News Reports

‘American filmmaker Cynthia Ritchie told me that Pakistan PM Imran Khan wanted to have sex with her’: Pakistani TV host

OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is spreading fake news against her and called Ali Saleem a nice guy but misguided
Read more
News Reports

I reactivated Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 without informing govt because earlier 5 requests were denied: Former Air Marshal PK Barbora

OpIndia Staff -
Former Air Marshal PK Barbora said he didn’t inform govt before landing at Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 as all earlier requests were denied.
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Pakistani state-broadcaster PTV shows Jammu and Kashmir as a part of India, Pakistanis outrage

OpIndia Staff -
While discussing about the population density of Pakistan, state broadcaster PTV showed Jammu and Kashmir under the jurisdiction of India, causing an outrage among Pakistanis.
Read more
News Reports

Kashmiri woman arrested for allegedly planning ISIS terror attacks during anti-CAA protests in Delhi, tests positive for coronavirus

Jhankar Mohta -
The Kashmiri woman and her husband are accused of having links with the terrorist organisation Islamic State – Khorasan Province (ISKP) and for their alleged role in anti-CAA riots.
Read more
News Reports

Head constable Ratan Lal’s murder was a part of a wider conspiracy to trigger communal riots: Delhi Police

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police have alleged that anti-CAA protests in Delhi were used as a springboard to fuel riots that swept several areas of the northeast Delhi
Read more
Media

To get dirt on Arnab Goswami, Newslaundry messages a Pakistani journalist: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Newslaundry harbours a deep seated hatred for Arnab Goswami because the latter's editorial point of view differs from theirs.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain brazens out ‘no outsiders’ rule for hospitals, blames the central Government

OpIndia Staff -
Satyendra Jain brazenly justified the contentious decision to bar non-residents of Delhi from availing treatment in private, govt. hospitals.
Read more
News Reports

Cow smugglers in Vadodara steal a cow, put her in a car in the middle of the night: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
A video from Vadodara, Gujarat, has gone viral where men, presumably cow smugglers, are seen taking the cow and putting it in a car.
Read more
News Reports

Customer buys Bhagwat Purana, Amazon seller also sends a book on why the Hindu scripture is ‘irrelevant’ as a ‘special gift’

OpIndia Staff -
The Twitter user has stated that while he had ordered the Hindu scripture, a second book denigrating the same scripture was sent as a 'special gift' by the seller, presumably to dissuade readers from reading the Hindu holy book.
Read more
News Reports

Preliminary investigation reveals elephant ‘accidentally’ consumed explosive: Here is why that line of investigation does not make sense

Editorial Desk -
Recently, the case of a pregnant elephant from Palakkad, Kerala dying after consuming a jaggery coated explosive came to the fore and led to widespread outrage
Read more
News Reports

Bois locker room case: Girl who exposed the Instagram chats gets threats on social media, Delhi police file another FIR based on her complaint

OpIndia Staff -
Last month, social media was awash with repugnant details of an Instagram chat group comprising of boys that discussed ‘gang-raping’ girls in a group called ‘Bois Locker Room’
Read more
News Reports

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal develops fever and sore throat, to undergo Coronavirus test on Tuesday

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal has cancelled all his meetings since Sunday and has isolated himself. He has not issud a statement on it yet.
Read more

Connect with us

230,122FansLike
367,025FollowersFollow
247,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com