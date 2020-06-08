Pakistan’s state broadcaster PTV recently aired a map of Pakistan with Indian union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh portrayed as parts of India.

In a children’s show, the PTV channel depicted Jammu and Kashmir as a legitimate part of India while discussing the density and spread of population across Pakistan.

So Arshad Khan and Rashid Khan are running PTV with other appointees and they cannot fix a map, showing a map which shows Kashmir is part of India, on a childrens show? Why? We are forced to pay for this channel run by incompetent buffons! pic.twitter.com/VbExSZF1Jf — Adeel Raja (@adeelraja) June 7, 2020

The portrayal of Kashmir as a part of India by a Pakistani state channel drew criticism from the Pakistani users who took to Twitter to share the relevant section of the show that displayed Jammu and Kashmir under the jurisdiction of India and trolled the Imran Khan government for the same.

State run television network #PTV map shows Kashmir and Gilgit_Baltistan is not part of Pakistan, pathetic.

If your top organization's managment is so incompetent then why protest with India to show such maps. pic.twitter.com/NpHT4FIRS1 — Jamil Nagri (@jamilnagri) June 7, 2020

PTV apologises

Taking cognisance of the event, PTV issued a statement saying that it has taken “strict notice on the human lapse resulting in the airing of incorrect image of Pakistan map”. The Managing Director of the Pakistani state channel said that the organisation has zero-tolerance for such ‘negligence’ and assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible.

PTV management has taken strict notice on the human lapse resulting in the airing of incorrect image of Pakistan map. The MD PTV has said that the organization has zero tolerance for such negligence and has assured that strict action will be taken against the responsible. — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) June 7, 2020

PTV had earlier put PM Imran Khan in ‘Begging’ instead of Beijing

Earlier, PTV had made another such blunder when it referred to Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Beijing visit as “Begging” visit. During the live broadcast of Imran Khan’s speech at the Central Party School of the ruling Communist Party of China, the channel mentioned the English word ‘Begging’ instead of ‘Beijing’ on the screen. Incidentally, Imran Khan was on an official trip to Beijing to secure financial aid from China for his cash-strapped country.

India reasserts its claims on PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan

India had recently intensified its claims on Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Last month, the Indian Meteorological Department. The IMD forecasted weather conditions in towns such as Muzaffarabad, Skardu, Nilam regions located in Gilgit-Baltistan. This is the first time when IMD has started predicting the weather for these areas under the north-west subdivision.

India had registered a strong protest against Pakistan’s Supreme Court’s order on the ‘Gilgit-Baltistan’ area which is under illegal occupation of Pakistan. Prior to that, the Supreme court of Pakistan had permitted elections in the regions of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that it was clearly conveyed that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India by virtue of its fully legal and irrevocable accession. The MEA stated, “Govt of Pakistan or its judiciary has no locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it. India completely rejects such actions and continued attempts to bring material changes in Pakistan occupied areas of the Indian territory of Jammu & Kashmir.” The MEA further stated that Pakistan should immediately vacate the parts of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.