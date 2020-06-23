Pakistan has faced a major setback at the United Nations Security Council after the UN group’s 1267 committee restricted its efforts to proscribe an Indian national working in Afghanistan as a ‘global terrorist’.

As per a report in ANI, the Islamic nation failed to provide enough evidence against the Indian citizen and later the US blocked and terminated the proposal.

The US also divulged the other Security Council members to terminate the proposal of Pakistan which it had put on a ‘technical hold’ last year. Pakistan has been insisting to put an Indian national on UN terror listing by linking and framing charges for carrying out terrorism on its soil. However, the country failed to provide enough evidence to link any terror group with the Indian national who is an engineer working with an Indian construction company active in Afghanistan, the report added.

Ever since the Pakistani terrorist and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Maulana Masood Azhar was listed as a global terrorist in 2017, Pakistan has been putting efforts to frame Indian citizens of terrorism on its soil to defame the country at the United Nations Security Council. However, the bluff is often called out by the allies of India repeatedly.

The 1267 committee of United Nations Security Council was established to oversee measures imposed on the terror groups operating in Afghanistan, such as ISI, Al-Qaida and others.

Another Pakistani terrorist Hafiz Saeed has also been declared a global terrorist by the UN. However, Saeed freely operates charity organisations, Madarsas and even had floated a political party in Pakistan. The Pakistan government had also pleaded at the UN to allow them to grant the terrorist permission to withdraw money for meeting ‘basic expenses’.