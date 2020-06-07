Sunday, June 7, 2020
Updated:

Punjab: Communal tension prevailed in Jalandhar after pregnant woman was beaten up by youth over drug trafficking

After the incident, heavy police has been deployed in the area and the situation is now under control.

OpIndia Staff

Drug problem in pubjan
Communal tesnion erupted in Phillaur, Punjab after addicts beat up a pregnant woman.
352

The drug problem in Phillaur, (Jalandhar) Punjab caused communal tension between two groups after a youth beat up a pregnant woman. As per the report published in Dainik Jagran, some houses were damaged and four people were severely injured over drug trafficking incident. After learning about the incident, heavy police force reached the spot to control the situation. The police admitted injured people in Civil Hospital, Phillaur.

Pregnant woman beaten up

Kamla Masih, a resident of ward number 10 of ‘Ucchi Ghaati,’ said that a community openly sells drugs, vaccines and liquor in the locality. Addicts roam around in this area all the time. On Friday at around 8:00 PM, her pregnant daughter Mala was going to the market to buy some good and a few boys passed lewd comments on her.

A dispute erupted between the boys and Mala that ended in boys beating her up. She was severely injured. When people rushed to save her, those boys started throwing bricks and stones. As per the report, the women from the boys’ side went on the roofs and allegedly started throwing bricks on those tried to save Mala. The attackers also broke Kamla’s scooter and caused ruckus till late at night.

Heavy police force deployed

Police were informed about the incident, after which heavy police forced reached the scene to control the situation. On Saturday, the atmosphere got tense again at around 11 AM when women and children of the locality sat down to protest. Under Kamla’s leadership, they announced that they wouldn’t allow the sale of drugs in the locality.

Allegations of drug trafficking

One Joji has alleged that this is not the first time such an incident has taken place. He said that some people come to sell drugs and snatch money from those who come to buy anything from the market. He added that the other side started throwing stones that caused damage to their houses and injured a few people.

Mukhtiar Singh, station in-charge of Phillaur, said that police would not allow anyone to break the law under his watch. Police are investigating the communal tension between two groups and whoever is responsible will be punished as per the law. He added that the situation is under control and police are there to ensure peace.

