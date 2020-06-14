On Sunday, Twitter was flooded with tweets under the hashtag ‘#मोदी_ही_पप्पू_है‘. In 2018, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had admitted in Parliament that he may be ‘Pappu’ but he is ‘Congress’ as the House erupted with laughter with this confession.

Rahul Gandhi has often been referred to as ‘Pappu’ for not being too smart. Considering this, one would think that it was Aam Aadmi Party supporters trending the hashtag just to distract themselves from the mess Delhi is in with respect to coronavirus. But when one clicked on the hashtag, one saw it was Congress supporters who were taking pride in showing how their ‘Pappu’ is not smart. One really can’t make this all up.

Congress supporters kept themselves busy posting memes mocking PM Modi, calling him a ‘Pappu’.

The Internationally acknowledged Defence expert on radar theory.#मोदी_ही_पप्पू_है pic.twitter.com/0OOd5FLhuk — Mehek (@MehekF) June 14, 2020

Congress supporters tweeted the video of slip of tongue by PM Modi while addressing US President Trump under the hashtag, conveniently forgetting the antics of their own ‘Pappu’.

This is a bit too rich and ironical coming from a Congress supporter.

The bhakts have always been insecure of Congress Prime Ministers and leaders because they never even had the minimum IQ to comprehend basic stuff just like their icons!!! #मोदी_ही_पप्पू_है — Sridhar Ramaswamy శ్రీధర్ రామస్వామి (@sridhar1085) June 14, 2020

Modi media and his chamchas trying hard to carry Modi's image each and everyday. #मोदी_ही_पप्पू_है pic.twitter.com/XIuM0hL8OG — Md Anees (@Anees_Speaks) June 14, 2020

Entire cabinet attacks one man Who is Real Pappu !! #मोदी_ही_पप्पू_है pic.twitter.com/vis1y3ZWJV — Sanjay | ಸಂಜಯ್ (@sanjaysb1) June 14, 2020

Rahul Gandhi on seeing his supporters trend #मोदी_ही_पप्पू_है

Umm. Says the one trending ‘#मोदी_ही_पप्पू_है’ to mock PM Modi while their own party leader is nicknamed Pappu. This is just unreal.One can’t even figure out if this is a question or a statement.