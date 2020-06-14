Sunday, June 14, 2020
Home Social Media In their hate for Prime Minister Modi, Congress ends up admitting Rahul Gandhi is...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

In their hate for Prime Minister Modi, Congress ends up admitting Rahul Gandhi is not very smart: Read how

Rahul Gandhi has often been referred to as 'Pappu' for not being too smart.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Congress supporter trended '#मोदी_ही_पप्पू_है' on Twitter on Sunday
4

On Sunday, Twitter was flooded with tweets under the hashtag ‘#मोदी_ही_पप्पू_है‘. In 2018, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had admitted in Parliament that he may be ‘Pappu’ but he is ‘Congress’ as the House erupted with laughter with this confession.

Rahul Gandhi has often been referred to as ‘Pappu’ for not being too smart. Considering this, one would think that it was Aam Aadmi Party supporters trending the hashtag just to distract themselves from the mess Delhi is in with respect to coronavirus. But when one clicked on the hashtag, one saw it was Congress supporters who were taking pride in showing how their ‘Pappu’ is not smart. One really can’t make this all up.

Congress supporters kept themselves busy posting memes mocking PM Modi, calling him a ‘Pappu’.

Congress supporters tweeted the video of slip of tongue by PM Modi while addressing US President Trump under the hashtag, conveniently forgetting the antics of their own ‘Pappu’.

This is a bit too rich and ironical coming from a Congress supporter.

Umm. Says the one trending ‘#मोदी_ही_पप्पू_है’ to mock PM Modi while their own party leader is nicknamed Pappu. This is just unreal. One can’t even figure out if this is a question or a statement.
Rahul Gandhi on seeing his supporters trend #मोदी_ही_पप्पू_है

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched terms#मोदी_ही_पप्पू_है, modi, who is pappu, rahul gandhi pappu

Trending now

Social Media

In their hate for Prime Minister Modi, Congress ends up admitting Rahul Gandhi is not very smart: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, Twitter was flooded with tweets under the hashtag '#मोदी_ही_पप्पू_है'. Rahul Gandhi has often been referred to as 'Pappu' for not being too smart.
Read more
News Reports

America: 27-year-old African-American man Rayshard Brooks shot dead by Atlanta Police, protests erupt

OpIndia Staff -
Days after the brutal killing of George Floyd in Minnesota by a white police officer, 27-year-old African-American man Rayshard Brooks was shot at and killed by Atlanta Police officer at Wendy's on June 12.
Read more

Islamic terror groups like ISIS and Boko Haram using coronavirus epidemic to expand and consolidate their strength: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Islamic terror groups such as Boko Haram and ISIS have used the coronavirus pandemic opportunity to increase their control over areas and also to inflict more terror.

#HinduUnitedAgainstTerror Global campaign of online protests sees people participating from 100 cities across the world

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, thousands of Hindus living across the world organised a global protest campaign in more than 100 cities against the brutal killing of Jammu and Kashmir Sarpanch Ajay Pandita by Islamic terrorists.

Body bag controversy: Amid allegations of corruption, BMC cancels the contract, to place a new tender

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, the Shiv Sena-run Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was reportedly forced to scrap its contract with an Aurangabad-based company named Vedant Innotech Private Limited over allegations of malpractices in the procurement of body bags.

Newly whitewashed Jamia walls defaced with ‘Free Safoora’ and ‘Free Sharjeel’ graffiti

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The newly whitewashed walls of Jamia Millia Islamia were again defaced by miscreants and 'Free Safoora' and 'Free Sharjeel' was written across them.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Troubled media house NDTV loses another ‘star anchor’, Nidhi Razdan to quit the channel to join Harvard as Associate Professor

OpIndia Staff -
Nizdan Razdan announced that she is joining Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts & Sciences as Associate Professor after 21 years of working at NDTV.
Read more
News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
Crime

Rituparna Pegu brutally murdered in Guwahati after argument over a seat, Hussain and 4 others arrested: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Rituparna Pegu slapped Hussain Ali who then called his family members, thrashed the victim and stabbed him from behind.
Read more
News Reports

Welcome to CHAZ: ‘Protesters’ in USA establish autonomous zone in Seattle, demand abolition of police and courts, local ‘Warlord’ takes control

OpIndia Staff -
The objective of CHAZ was to establish some form of socialist utopia which epitomises social justice ethos.
Read more
News Reports

Police demolish Hindu temple in Tamil Nadu following objections by Muslims: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Tamil Nadu police demolish a Hindu temple after Muslims in the area objected to renovation work done in the temple
Read more
News Reports

Ajay Pandita’s family slams Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for politicising his killing

OpIndia Staff -
Ajay Pantida's family slammed Shashi Tharoor for saying that Ajay was killed because he was a Congress leader
Read more

Latest News

Social Media

In their hate for Prime Minister Modi, Congress ends up admitting Rahul Gandhi is not very smart: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, Twitter was flooded with tweets under the hashtag '#मोदी_ही_पप्पू_है'. Rahul Gandhi has often been referred to as 'Pappu' for not being too smart.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court refuses to stay investigation against journalist Vinod Dua in sedition case after urgent Sunday hearing

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court grants interim protection to Vinod Dua from arrest till July 6 to in sedition case against him over his YouTube show.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police Cyber Cell arrests two more men for sharing morphed obscene images of co-convener of Delhi BJP IT cell

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police cyber cell have arrested 2 men from Bihar 1 month after first arrest for sharing morphed photos of female BJP leader
Read more
News Reports

Protesters in USA attempt to replicate the success of CHAZ, Police dismantle autonomous zone in Asheville, North Carolina

OpIndia Staff -
Police in Asheville, North Carolina dismantled an autonomous zone setup by Antifa.
Read more
News Reports

America: 27-year-old African-American man Rayshard Brooks shot dead by Atlanta Police, protests erupt

OpIndia Staff -
Days after the brutal killing of George Floyd in Minnesota by a white police officer, 27-year-old African-American man Rayshard Brooks was shot at and killed by Atlanta Police officer at Wendy's on June 12.
Read more
News Reports

Islamic terror groups like ISIS and Boko Haram using coronavirus epidemic to expand and consolidate their strength: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Islamic terror groups such as Boko Haram and ISIS have used the coronavirus pandemic opportunity to increase their control over areas and also to inflict more terror.
Read more
News Reports

#HinduUnitedAgainstTerror Global campaign of online protests sees people participating from 100 cities across the world

OpIndia Staff -
On Sunday, thousands of Hindus living across the world organised a global protest campaign in more than 100 cities against the brutal killing of Jammu and Kashmir Sarpanch Ajay Pandita by Islamic terrorists.
Read more
News Reports

Body bag controversy: Amid allegations of corruption, BMC cancels the contract, to place a new tender

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, the Shiv Sena-run Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was reportedly forced to scrap its contract with an Aurangabad-based company named Vedant Innotech Private Limited over allegations of malpractices in the procurement of body bags.
Read more
News Reports

Newly whitewashed Jamia walls defaced with ‘Free Safoora’ and ‘Free Sharjeel’ graffiti

OpIndia Staff -
The newly whitewashed walls of Jamia Millia Islamia were again defaced by miscreants and 'Free Safoora' and 'Free Sharjeel' was written across them.
Read more
News Reports

SC makes an exception to sit on Sunday to hear Vinod Dua’s petition for quashing sedition case

OpIndia Staff -
Vinod Dua had approached the apex court on Saturday asking protection from coercive action.
Read more

Connect with us

230,855FansLike
374,023FollowersFollow
249,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com