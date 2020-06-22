‘More sensitivity, less harsh judgement’: Ratan Tata appeals for empathy and support amid online bullying and hate

Indian industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata on Sunday took to Instagram to appeal for empathy and kindness amid an increasing hatred and online bullying on various social networking platforms.

Taking to Instagram, he said how this year has been full of challenges for everyone. He laments over increasing online bullying and hate where people are bringing each other down, harshly and with quick judgements.

“I believe this year especially calls for us to be unified and helpful and is not the time to pull each other down. More of sensitivity towards each other, more of kindness and more understanding and patience than what one sees today,” he said in his viral post.

He added that while his online presence is limited, he hopes that the social networking platforms evolve into a place for empathy and support for everyone instead of online bullying and hate.