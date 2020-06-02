Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Intelligence report says terrorists and anti-social elements planning attacks in Delhi, CRPF steps up security in the national capital

The Unit heads have been alerted to keep round-the-clock security of their camps and send additional details to the headquarters.

A fresh intelligence alert has been issued warning a possible attack on the units of Central Reserve Police Force in Delhi. The Communication issued by the intelligence agencies revealed, “Terrorists of the various groups as well as anti-social elements might be planning terror attacks in Delhi.”

Following the alert, the CRPF has asked all the units in the capital to tighten the security cover of all installations and place more personnel at such locations.

An official stated, “As CRPF troops deployed at all places, including static guards/vital installation/camp security duties, therefore all the troops be briefed about the security drill, conduct/behavior, role/importance of the static guard, response in a contingency scenario by keeping necessary coordination with all stakeholders etc.”

The CRPF has ordered to deploy extra personnel immediately at all vulnerable points. A CRPF official while briefing about the fresh procedures stated, “All units Control Room/Signal center should be manned suitably” and sufficient jawans should be deployed to guard installations.”

The piece of information also says that “a close liaison has to be maintained with intelligence agencies and civil police in the areas of responsibility besides activating own sources for timely receipt of inputs and proactive appropriate precautionary and preventive measures.”

The alert said, “Brief your troops to remain extra alert and vigilant on duties outside and inside the camp area to avoid any untoward incident. All outside and inside the camp should also be put under constant watch to avoid any untoward incident.”

This alert came days after the security forces averted a terror attack after an attempt was made by terrorists to carry out a blast using a vehicle-borne IED. The Pulwama Police received information that a terrorist was moving in a car laden with explosives. Eventually, the suspected vehicle arrived at night and a few rounds of bullets were fired at it. The driver abandoned the vehicle a bit further down the road and managed to escape in the darkness. On inspection, the car was found to be carrying explosives in a drum. The attempted terror attack has a great resemblance to the one in Pulwama where a vehicle-borne IED was used in a suicide attack.

