A former army officer has been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir military intelligence and Ahmednagar crime branch for moving around in army uniform carrying fake army identity cards. The agencies claimed that the accused used to enter several military stations on the basis of fake identity cards and documents.

He had been declared as ‘deserter’ earlier, and was subsequently sacked from service on disciplinary grounds. As per reports, Jammu and Kashmir’s military intelligence in a joint operation with the Ahmednagar crime branch held the fake army officer.

Reportedly, the deserter has been identified as Prashant Patil alias Parasram Patil who was earlier posted in Assam Rifles 46 Regiment. Even during his posting in the army, he had an image of criminal type and was a regular violator of norms. In 2014, he went on leave but never returned to join duty. He was issued a show-cause notice, and subsequently, he was declared a deserter. Later on, Patil was finally sacked from the Army. He is a resident of Khanapur in Belgaum district of Maharashtra.

The agencies alleged that the accused Patil had forged several army identity cards and made a dependent card in the name of his mother and wife and on the basis of these fake identity cards he entered many defence facilities. He was nabbed from Hoshing MIDC area in Ahmednagar.

The accused was nabbed by the agencies on Saturday and two Army Officer uniforms, fake identity cards, CSD cards, five phones including Indian Army stamp and five SIM cards were recovered from him. A Bolero car with fake registration number but fitted with “On Army Duty” board was also seized from him.

Following his arrest, his house was also raided, where an insignia with “Office of Commandant of 9, Para Regt (SF)”‘ written on it, a nameplate, pension cards, ATM cards of five banks, cheque books of seven banks and 14 bank passbooks in his and wife’s names were recovered.

The accused is being interrogated and cases of fraud have been registered against him in Pune’s Bundgarden and Wakad police stations.